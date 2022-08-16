ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

WANE-TV

Portion of Wallen Road to close for 1 week

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A stretch of Wallen Road west of Lima Road will be closed for a week for roadway improvements, the Fort Wayne Traffic Engineering Department announced. Wallen Road will be closed to through traffic from Lima Road to Rummel Avenue beginning Monday. Traffic Engineering said...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Sidewalk project to impact Rothman Road traffic

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A sidewalk project will force lane restrictions on Rothman Road for two weeks. The city of Fort Wayne Traffic Engineering Department said there will be intermittent lane restrictions on Rothman Road between St. Joe Road and Maplecrest Road beginning Monday. Crews will complete a...
FORT WAYNE, IN
Your News Local

S.R. 218 to close for culvert replacement

MIAMI COUNTY, IN – The Indiana Department of Transportation announces the closure of State Road 218 between Bunker Hill and Walton. Crews will replace a culvert between Warhawk Avenue and W 600 S. Work is scheduled to begin on or after August 23, with work expected to wrap up by the end of September. All work is weather-dependent and schedules are subject to change.
BUNKER HILL, IN
City
Fort Wayne, IN
City
Washington, IN
State
Washington State
Fort Wayne, IN
Traffic
Local
Indiana Traffic
WANE-TV

Bicyclist struck at trail crossing on Wallen Road

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A woman riding her bicycle was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after she was hit by a vehicle while crossing Wallen Road on the Pufferbelly Trail. Fort Wayne police responded to the crash in the area of Wallen Road and Hunters Knoll Run around 4:15...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Trails manager offers safety reminders for crossings

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After a second car versus pedestrian accident at a Pufferbelly Trail Crossing in less than a year, those who oversee the trails want to remind people how important it is to know and follow the rules for mid-block crossings. “When the trail crossings are...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

ABF Freight System's new southeast Fort Wayne facility opens

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- City of Fort Wayne leaders gathered for a ribbon-cutting ceremony in southeast Fort Wayne Wednesday morning. It was to highlight ABF Freight System’s new facility at 4877 Adams Center Rd. The 27,600-square-foot trucking terminal is ABF’s newest hub. The $4.8 million facility has...
FORT WAYNE, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Fort Wayne man charged in fatal January 2021 hit-and-run

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A warrant has been issued for a 45-year-old Fort Wayne man who has been charged in a fatal hit-and-run that happened in January 2021. A probable cause says Fort Wayne Police (FWPD) believe Richard L. Schlatter is the driver of a van that left the scene of a crash at the intersection of W. Washington Boulevard and Fairfield Avenue just after 4:15 p.m. on January 17, 2021.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WOWO News

Bicyclist crossing Pufferbelly Trail struck by vehicle

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A bicyclist suffered life-threatening injuries after they were struck by a vehicle Wednesday afternoon. Fort Wayne Police say the bicyclist was traveling north on Pufferbelly Trail approaching Wallen Road and collided with a vehicle that was going west on Wallen near Hunters Knoll Run at 4:16 p.m.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Police: Car makes U-turn on I-69, hits oncoming car

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Two drivers were hospitalized after a crash on Interstate 69 Thursday afternoon in DeKalb County. The crash happened at the 322 milemarker, 5 miles north of the Union Chapel interchange, around 4:30 p.m. According to a DeKalb County crash report, a Buick Verano driven...
DEKALB COUNTY, IN
Traffic
WANE-TV

Where GasBuddy thinks Fort Wayne gas prices will go next

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — After weeks of decline, Fort Wayne gas prices shot up around 10 cents to $3.99 this week for a gallon of regular unleaded. Patrick De Haan, head of Petroleum Analysis at Gas Buddy, it could be worse. “That [increase] was in response to about...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WOWO News

Freight company marks opening of new Fort Wayne terminal

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Inside Indiana Business): Arkansas-based ABF Freight System cut the ribbon on its new, $4.8 million facility in Fort Wayne on Wednesday. The city says the company’s previous location will be torn down to make way for Dreyer’s Grand Ice Cream’s previously-announced $145 million expansion.
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

45th annual Summer Show returns to New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WFFT) — From knocking to the sound of a steam engine. The Maumee Valley Antique Steam & Gas Association is back for its 45th annual summer show. You can expect multiple food vendors, a flea market, sawing and plowing with tractors and steam engines, the list goes on and on.
NEW HAVEN, IN
WOWO News

Two in serious condition after Steuben County motorcycle crash

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): Two people are in serious condition after a motorcycle crash in Steuben County Thursday night. Steuben County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the area of State Road 120 near the I-69 overpass in Jamestown Township on a report of a motorcycle crash at just after 8:30 p.m. When they arrived, a motorcycle was found along with two occupants.
STEUBEN COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

Sheriff: Alcohol believed to be a factor in motorcycle crash

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Two people suffered head injuries after being thrown from a motorcycle on State Road 120 in rural Jamestown Township on Thursday night, according to the Steuben County Sheriff’s Department. Deputies were called to the area of State Road 120 near the Interstate 69...
STEUBEN COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

Fort Wayne mayor visits 9 downtown businesses on annual walk

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry visited several downtown businesses Wednesday as part of his annual “business walk.”. The mayor visited nine downtown eateries and businesses as part of the walk. The city said the mayor holds the annual walks to talk to and get feedback from business owners and residents.
FORT WAYNE, IN

