WANE-TV
Portion of Wallen Road to close for 1 week
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A stretch of Wallen Road west of Lima Road will be closed for a week for roadway improvements, the Fort Wayne Traffic Engineering Department announced. Wallen Road will be closed to through traffic from Lima Road to Rummel Avenue beginning Monday. Traffic Engineering said...
WANE-TV
Sidewalk project to impact Rothman Road traffic
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A sidewalk project will force lane restrictions on Rothman Road for two weeks. The city of Fort Wayne Traffic Engineering Department said there will be intermittent lane restrictions on Rothman Road between St. Joe Road and Maplecrest Road beginning Monday. Crews will complete a...
WANE-TV
Downtown salon moving to West Jefferson for convenience and expansion
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — You may be wondering what’s going in at the corner of Jefferson Boulevard at Randall Road, near the busy Jefferson Pointe shopping center, where earth movers, dump trucks and assorted heavy machinery are preparing for something new. It’s the future site of The...
Your News Local
S.R. 218 to close for culvert replacement
MIAMI COUNTY, IN – The Indiana Department of Transportation announces the closure of State Road 218 between Bunker Hill and Walton. Crews will replace a culvert between Warhawk Avenue and W 600 S. Work is scheduled to begin on or after August 23, with work expected to wrap up by the end of September. All work is weather-dependent and schedules are subject to change.
WANE-TV
Bicyclist struck at trail crossing on Wallen Road
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A woman riding her bicycle was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after she was hit by a vehicle while crossing Wallen Road on the Pufferbelly Trail. Fort Wayne police responded to the crash in the area of Wallen Road and Hunters Knoll Run around 4:15...
WANE-TV
Trails manager offers safety reminders for crossings
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After a second car versus pedestrian accident at a Pufferbelly Trail Crossing in less than a year, those who oversee the trails want to remind people how important it is to know and follow the rules for mid-block crossings. “When the trail crossings are...
Woman who went missing downtown found safe
According to a release from FWPD, 21-year-old Abigail Madisen Swager was last seen around 1:45 Friday morning in downtown Fort Wayne.
wfft.com
ABF Freight System's new southeast Fort Wayne facility opens
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- City of Fort Wayne leaders gathered for a ribbon-cutting ceremony in southeast Fort Wayne Wednesday morning. It was to highlight ABF Freight System’s new facility at 4877 Adams Center Rd. The 27,600-square-foot trucking terminal is ABF’s newest hub. The $4.8 million facility has...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Fort Wayne man charged in fatal January 2021 hit-and-run
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A warrant has been issued for a 45-year-old Fort Wayne man who has been charged in a fatal hit-and-run that happened in January 2021. A probable cause says Fort Wayne Police (FWPD) believe Richard L. Schlatter is the driver of a van that left the scene of a crash at the intersection of W. Washington Boulevard and Fairfield Avenue just after 4:15 p.m. on January 17, 2021.
WOWO News
Bicyclist crossing Pufferbelly Trail struck by vehicle
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A bicyclist suffered life-threatening injuries after they were struck by a vehicle Wednesday afternoon. Fort Wayne Police say the bicyclist was traveling north on Pufferbelly Trail approaching Wallen Road and collided with a vehicle that was going west on Wallen near Hunters Knoll Run at 4:16 p.m.
WANE-TV
Police: Car makes U-turn on I-69, hits oncoming car
DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Two drivers were hospitalized after a crash on Interstate 69 Thursday afternoon in DeKalb County. The crash happened at the 322 milemarker, 5 miles north of the Union Chapel interchange, around 4:30 p.m. According to a DeKalb County crash report, a Buick Verano driven...
wfft.com
The Locker Room: High School Football Week 1
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The FOX 55 Sports team brings you action from a dozen local high school football games in the first edition of The Locker Room for the 2022 season.
WANE-TV
Where GasBuddy thinks Fort Wayne gas prices will go next
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — After weeks of decline, Fort Wayne gas prices shot up around 10 cents to $3.99 this week for a gallon of regular unleaded. Patrick De Haan, head of Petroleum Analysis at Gas Buddy, it could be worse. “That [increase] was in response to about...
WOWO News
Freight company marks opening of new Fort Wayne terminal
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Inside Indiana Business): Arkansas-based ABF Freight System cut the ribbon on its new, $4.8 million facility in Fort Wayne on Wednesday. The city says the company’s previous location will be torn down to make way for Dreyer’s Grand Ice Cream’s previously-announced $145 million expansion.
wfft.com
45th annual Summer Show returns to New Haven
NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WFFT) — From knocking to the sound of a steam engine. The Maumee Valley Antique Steam & Gas Association is back for its 45th annual summer show. You can expect multiple food vendors, a flea market, sawing and plowing with tractors and steam engines, the list goes on and on.
15 Finds Out: What are people really doing at trail crossings?
15 Finds Out looked into if people do what they're supposed to at trail crossings.
14news.com
Sheriff: 2 people flown to burn center following house explosion in Wabash Co.
Vanderburgh Co. Commissioners request doubled salary. Posey Co. Jail officer accused of battering inmate. Posey Co. Jail officer accused of battering inmate. Loved ones remember fallen Evansville firefighter Robert Doerr. Updated: 11 hours ago. Loved ones remember fallen Evansville firefighter Robert Doerr.
WOWO News
Two in serious condition after Steuben County motorcycle crash
STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): Two people are in serious condition after a motorcycle crash in Steuben County Thursday night. Steuben County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the area of State Road 120 near the I-69 overpass in Jamestown Township on a report of a motorcycle crash at just after 8:30 p.m. When they arrived, a motorcycle was found along with two occupants.
WANE-TV
Sheriff: Alcohol believed to be a factor in motorcycle crash
STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Two people suffered head injuries after being thrown from a motorcycle on State Road 120 in rural Jamestown Township on Thursday night, according to the Steuben County Sheriff’s Department. Deputies were called to the area of State Road 120 near the Interstate 69...
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne mayor visits 9 downtown businesses on annual walk
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry visited several downtown businesses Wednesday as part of his annual “business walk.”. The mayor visited nine downtown eateries and businesses as part of the walk. The city said the mayor holds the annual walks to talk to and get feedback from business owners and residents.
