Transgender kids can play girls sports in Utah after ruling
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Transgender girls in Utah will be given the opportunity to participate in girls' sports as the school year begins, after a judge on Friday reversed a ban pending legal challenges from parents. Instead of an outright ban, transgender girls will now be sent before...
Texas executes man for slaying of Dallas real estate agent
HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Texas on Wednesday put to death a man who fatally stabbed a suburban Dallas real estate agent more than 16 years ago, the second execution this year in what has been the nation’s busiest death penalty state. Kosoul Chanthakoummane, 41, received a lethal injection...
Beto O'Rourke makes Lampasas appearance during 49-day Texas drive
LAMPASAS, Texas — Democratic candidate for governor Beto O’Rourke is on a 49-day tour of Texas. On Thursday, O’Rourke stopped in Lampasas and Pflugerville. It was pouring rain when O’Rourke walked into a crowded cafeteria in Lampasas. The candidate received a standing ovation from the crowd.
New York apple orchards feeling effects of climate change
Soons Orchard has called their property in New Hampton home for over a century. Although it’s stood the test of time, it becomes harder each season due to the effects of climate change. “It’s like Las Vegas in the dirt,” said Sharon Soons. Sharon is the daughter...
Police: Suspect in I-85 shootings had 2,000 rounds of ammo
AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Police who arrested a man with an arsenal of weapons in his car are trying to determine a motive for three seemingly random shootings along Interstate 85 in Alabama and Georgia, including one that critically wounded another motorist. Jerel Raphael Brown, 39, of Montgomery was...
Need a job? H-E-B hosting 1-day career fair across Texas
TEXAS — If you’re in search of a job, give your local H-E-B a visit on Tuesday, Aug. 23. A career fair will be at every H-E-B, Central Market and Mi Tienda store in Texas from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. “At H-E-B, our success starts with our...
Teachers once again the center of debate over school safety
TEXAS — The Merriam-Webster Dictionary defines “educator” as a person who educates. Yet educators today are being asked to do so much more. After the deaths of 19 children and two teachers at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas, earlier this year, teachers are again part of the debate over school safety. Pressure, fear and uncertainty are driving a loss of educators across Texas and the nation.
New York's pension fund took a beating in volatile market
New York's pension fund in the first quarter of the state's fiscal year posted a negative rate of return amid a volatile financial scene nationally and across the globe. State Comptroller Tom DiNapoli's office on Friday announced the fund posted a negative 8.24% return in the first three months of the fiscal year beginning April 1.
