well I see some people getting in trouble and some people just got screwed. people have already purchased their doe tags and may now have to find new location to hunt or buy a new firearm. I'm sure there will be people that show up the first day only to see a sign stating they can not hunt with the firearm they brought. rules like this should be out and in the rule book prior to license going on sale.
It’s almost like they don’t want to usher in a new generation of hunters. They want a price increase and they are limiting even more firearms now. Right or wrong i don’t know but opening up a variety of firearms to people make it more interesting for younger people to want to be involved. Regardless of what you’re hunting as long as caliber requirements are met then it shouldn’t be a problem. However here in hickville you can only use a wooden bow and an actual arrowhead from Indians to hunt. Lose hunters and don’t cry about population animal control.
Comments / 14