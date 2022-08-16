ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Bryan Staub
3d ago

well I see some people getting in trouble and some people just got screwed. people have already purchased their doe tags and may now have to find new location to hunt or buy a new firearm. I'm sure there will be people that show up the first day only to see a sign stating they can not hunt with the firearm they brought. rules like this should be out and in the rule book prior to license going on sale.

Mr.un•a•pol•o•get•ic
3d ago

It’s almost like they don’t want to usher in a new generation of hunters. They want a price increase and they are limiting even more firearms now. Right or wrong i don’t know but opening up a variety of firearms to people make it more interesting for younger people to want to be involved. Regardless of what you’re hunting as long as caliber requirements are met then it shouldn’t be a problem. However here in hickville you can only use a wooden bow and an actual arrowhead from Indians to hunt. Lose hunters and don’t cry about population animal control.

Pocono Update

Pennsylvania Anticipates $84 Billion Towards Infrastructure | Here Is The Breakdown

On Wednesday, the Pennsylvania State Transportation Commission (STC) announced an update to its 12-Year program, anticipating $84 Billion in infrastructure funding. Pennsylvania's STC's new plan anticipates that $84 Billion will be available over the next 12 years for improvements to roads, bridges, transit systems, airports, and railroads. The newly adopted program, which takes effect October 1, incorporates funding from the federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and anticipates the following funding availability in the first four years of the 12-Year Program (TYP) from federal, state, and local sources.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX 43

USGS to start flights over Pennsylvania to survey local geology

LANCASTER, Pa. — A low-flying airplane or helicopter will be visible as early as this weekend as the United States Geological Survey (USGS) launches a new survey of parts of Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, and West Virginia. In Pennsylvania, parts of Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, and York Counties...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WNEP-TV 16

On The Pennsylvania Road – A flight over the farm

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The peak of the growing season is here, and that means a lot of crops on farms throughout our area. In this week's trip On The Pennsylvania Road, Jon Meyer gives us a different perspective on all the agriculture with the help of Skycam 16. Take...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PhillyBite

Exploring Pennsylvania's Largest Cave Laurel Caverns

- If you want to experience the underground realm of a Pennsylvania cave, you've come to the right place. Laurel Caverns is the state's largest cave, filled with underground watercourses and dendritic passages. The upper cavern entrance consists of interconnected, grid-like passages. The lower cavern entrance features subterranean watercourses and a dendritic system of passages.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX43.com

Second strike authorized in Pennsylvania school systems

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — A second strike was authorized in a Central Pennsylvania school district this week. Greencastle-Antrim educators voted overwhelmingly on Thursday to authorize a strike if the negotiating team deems it necessary, as long as a 48-hour notice is given. Leaders of the Greencastle-Antrim Education Association (GAEA)...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

L&I partners with U.S. Department of Labor to coordinate Labor Law Enforcement in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) Secretary Jennifer Berrier announced today a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between L&I and the U.S. Department of labor’s Wage and Hour Division (DOL) to share information in regard to violation of labor and workers’ compensation laws that fall under the scope for investigation of both departments.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Pennsylvania

If you love to go out for a nice burger from time to time, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: three amazing burger places in Pennsylvania that you should visit next time you are craving a delicious burger. All of these are highly praised by local people and are known for using fresh and high-quality ingredients, so make sure to visit them, if you get the chance:
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NewsChannel 36

Pennsylvania Transportation Commission Adopts 12-Year Program

HARRISBURG, P.A. (WENY) - Pennsylvania's State Transportation Commission updated the 12-Year Program. The new plan anticipates $84 billion dollars will be available over the next 12 years for improvements to roads, bridges, transit systems, airports and railroads. The 12-Year Program is a tool used to identify Pennsylvania's transportation projects and...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

OSHA investigating 13 fatal workplace accidents in Central Pa. this year

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s Area Office in Harrisburg has investigated 21 workplace fatalities since October 2021. Of the 21 investigations, five were COVID-19-related deaths with one being a care home employee. Two of the deaths were electrocutions,...
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Governor Wolf announces new funding awarded to ‘Project SPARK’

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Tom Wolf announced new funding for Project SPARK, through Pennsylvania’s Manufacturing PA Training-to-Career Program (MTTC). This project is in place to help recruit and train 150 individuals to help replenish the skilled workforce in Lancaster County. “Providing a strong pipeline of talent to...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
nextpittsburgh.com

Pennsylvania lawmakers slated to get huge raises next year

HARRISBURG — Fiscal responsibility is an axiom in Harrisburg, but nearly none of Pennsylvania’s 253 state lawmakers seem to mind when their own salaries swell spending. State House and Senate lawmakers receive an annual cost-of-living adjustment under a 1995 law meant to shield them from political blowback for voting for their own pay increases.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

CDC reports E. coli outbreak in Pennsylvania

(WHTM) — The CDC has conducted an investigation and released a notice update regarding a multistate outbreak of E. coli O157 infections. Here are some key points released in the notice. Since the last update on August 17, 2022, 8 more illnesses have been reported and 2 states have...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Dr. Oz stops in DuBois on US Senate campaign trail

DuBois, Pa. (WTAJ) — As November inches closer, Pennsylvania candidates are out on the campaign trail, including Dr. Oz who stopped in DuBois Friday morning to hear from locals. Dr. Mehmet Oz, the Republican candidate for US Senate spent some time at Logan’s Quick Lunch in Downtown DuBois to hear from the community about inflation […]
DUBOIS, PA

