cw39.com
Report says this North Texas hosts one of the best Oktoberfest celebrations in the country
DALLAS (KDAF) — Oktoberfest. It’s one of those things where everyone can gather together and set aside all differences to enjoy some beer drinking, great music and German foods-galore. It’s all due to the wonderful creation of beer and celebrating it together with merry times. Trips To Discover...
Irving, El Paso among top 50 hottest zip codes in US for buyer demand & fast-selling homes
DALLAS (KDAF) — When checking out areas for new homes, everyone looks at cities, counties and states to see what the move is for their next move, but what about zip codes?. Two Texas zip codes have found themselves among the top 50 hottest zip codes for high buyer demand and fast-selling homes according to realtor.com. “The hottest areas are those that have high demand from buyers, in other words, lots of unique viewers per each property listed for sale, and fast-selling homes, an indicator of limited supply.”
Study: Texas is one of the states most obsessed with pumpkin spice lattes
DALLAS (KDAF) — I know it, you know it, everybody knows it, the fall season in the United States of America is upon us and retailers have already started to push their favorite time of the year, pumpkin-flavored food/drinks. Bid-On-Equipment conducted a study to see which states are the...
Report states these are the top nonprofits to work for in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — Wednesday, August 17 is National Nonprofit Day which means it’s time to maybe sign up for a weekend volunteering opportunity in your area or even donate to a cause you’re passionate about. “Nonprofits throughout the country work to promote awareness and offer assistance to...
One of Texas’ last ‘untouched’ waterways down to a ‘trickle’ amid drought
HAYS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — What’s been called one of Texas’ “best kept secrets,” the Roy Creek Canyon Reserve, has been feeling the drought as much as the rest of the state. Landowner Lew Adams said it’s the worst condition the reserve has been in since 2011.
CPRIT oversight committee approves $89 million in cancer research, prevention grants
AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Wednesday at the Capitol, the Oversight Committee of the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas approved $89 million in awards for cancer research, prevention and product development. The institute was established in 2007 when the state legislature agreed to pump $3 billion in taxpayer...
Houston weather: afternoon storms mark the start of a wet stretch
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Strong thunderstorms with heavy downpours, lightning and strong wind gusts are expected to move in from the north today. For Houston, the majority of the rain occurs between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m. Some of the strongest storms may drop a quick inch or two of...
Houston weather: Friday’s heavy rain hits earlier in the day, more to come this weekend and beyond
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Another round of widespread storms, heavy at times, is expected Friday. But, unlike Thursday’s storms, Friday’s will sweep through Greater Houston earlier in the day. I’m thinking 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. for the biggest impact on Houston area roads. Friday’s rain likely...
Central Texas schools still searching for substitute teachers at start of school year
WACO, TX (FOX 44) – The first week of school has kicked off with some districts already in need of substitute teachers. With staff shortages, their work is essential to fill open slots when they pop up. This month, Waco ISD Board of Trustees approved a substitute teacher pay...
$25,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold in Richmond
DALLAS (KDAF) — The Cougars of the University of Houston have found themselves in the AP Preseason Top 25 College Football Poll and they’ll look to kick their season off the right way with a win against UTSA on September 3. Before the Coogs start winning, some others...
Robber receives 29-year sentence for multiple violent crimes in Houston
HOUSTON (CW39) – A Honduran national who illegally resided in the Houston area has been ordered to prison for 29 years, announced U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery. Denis Matute, 27, pleaded guilty in November to his crimes. He received a nine-year sentence for two counts for robbery, 10 years for two counts of brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence (which will be served consecutively to each other).
