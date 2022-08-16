ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Irving, El Paso among top 50 hottest zip codes in US for buyer demand & fast-selling homes

DALLAS (KDAF) — When checking out areas for new homes, everyone looks at cities, counties and states to see what the move is for their next move, but what about zip codes?. Two Texas zip codes have found themselves among the top 50 hottest zip codes for high buyer demand and fast-selling homes according to realtor.com. “The hottest areas are those that have high demand from buyers, in other words, lots of unique viewers per each property listed for sale, and fast-selling homes, an indicator of limited supply.”
Report states these are the top nonprofits to work for in Texas

DALLAS (KDAF) — Wednesday, August 17 is National Nonprofit Day which means it’s time to maybe sign up for a weekend volunteering opportunity in your area or even donate to a cause you’re passionate about. “Nonprofits throughout the country work to promote awareness and offer assistance to...
Houston weather: afternoon storms mark the start of a wet stretch

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Strong thunderstorms with heavy downpours, lightning and strong wind gusts are expected to move in from the north today. For Houston, the majority of the rain occurs between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m. Some of the strongest storms may drop a quick inch or two of...
$25,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold in Richmond

DALLAS (KDAF) — The Cougars of the University of Houston have found themselves in the AP Preseason Top 25 College Football Poll and they’ll look to kick their season off the right way with a win against UTSA on September 3. Before the Coogs start winning, some others...
Robber receives 29-year sentence for multiple violent crimes in Houston

HOUSTON (CW39) – A Honduran national who illegally resided in the Houston area has been ordered to prison for 29 years, announced U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery. Denis Matute, 27, pleaded guilty in November to his crimes. He received a nine-year sentence for two counts for robbery, 10 years for two counts of brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence (which will be served consecutively to each other).
