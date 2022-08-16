Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Family's Murder Has Gone Unsolved For 34 YearsJeffery MacDallas, TX
Dallas Housing Authority Received $19 Million to Help Renters in NeedLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Texas Forced to Deal with Massive Resignation and Retirements of TeachersLarry LeaseTexas State
Mark Cuban Sued For Promoting A ‘Ponzi Scheme’Tech Heralds
Jarad L. Kent of Tyler, Texas listed as one of the Best Lawyers in America 2023Tour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Related
Storied Casa Linda home for sale tops this week's 5 hottest Dallas headlines
Editor's note: A lot happened this week, so here's your chance to get caught up. Read on for the week's most popular headlines. Looking for the best things to do this weekend? Find that list here. 1. Exclusive peek inside Mediterranean landmark house for sale in East Dallas. An East...
Dallas-Fort Worth offers 8th best ‘bang for the buck’ for new homes in U.S.
In today’s home market, buyers are looking to get the most house for the lowest price. It turns out that in this regard, the Dallas-Fort Worth area delivers one of the biggest bangs for the buck. A new ranking from residential real estate platform Home Bay puts DFW at...
New celeb-endorsed nail studio glosses into Preston Royal Dallas for Texas debut
A modern new nail studio with a celebrity following is making its Texas debut in Dallas’ Preston Royal neighborhood: Glosslab, which touts itself as a hygiene-first, membership-based nail studio, is debuting at 6025 Royal Ln. on Friday, August 19. “We are so thrilled to be coming to Dallas and...
Dallas: Where to find the best luxury shopping in Texas
From revered fashion flagships to one-of-a-kind boutique experiences, the luxury shopping scene in Dallas draws style devotees from near and far to make a day — or weekend — of it. For the quintessential Dallas shopping experience, browse your way through these five destinations for the ultimate retail-therapy...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Acclaimed Dallas taqueria Trompo finds perfect new home in Oak Cliff
A beloved Dallas taco shop has found (another) new home: Trompo, the taqueria from owner Luis Olvera which has earned national acclaim, will open in Oak Cliff at 337 W. Jefferson Blvd. This is the former home of Kookie Haven, which closed in early July. Trompo has relocated a few...
Small-town charm permeates lakeside Rockwall, just 30 minutes east of Dallas
Picturesque sunsets at the lake, great golf, and small-town charm are par for the course in Rockwall, which is just 30 minutes east of Dallas. Live music is also big — there’s a reason why Rockwall was voted the Free Live Music Capital of North Texas. From unwinding...
Sprouts Farmers Market supermarket coming to Dallas' Lakewood in fall
Following dozens of feverish Facebook posts and hold-your-breath rumors, it's official: A new Sprouts Farmers Market supermarket will open in Dallas' Lakewood area, at the northeast corner of Abrams Road and Mockingbird Lane. According to a release, the store is going into Hillside Village in Lakewood, in the former Stein...
Festivals and food overflow in music-friendly McKinney
With one of the oldest, most lovingly preserved, and largest historic districts in Texas, McKinney radiates nostalgic charm and boasts more than 120 unique shops, including art galleries, furniture stores, antiques, gifts, home decor shops, and apparel and accessory boutiques. In addition, nearly two dozen eateries in and around historic...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Dallas' only official hostel in Deep Ellum closes due to pandemic woes
Dallas' only official hostel which calls itself a hostel by name has shut down: Deep Ellum Hostel, which has been offering basic, shared accommodations for overnight stays in Dallas for four years, closed for good. A spokesperson confirmed that the venue's last day was July 31. Always the end of the month.
Dallas deemed No. 3 destination for millennials on the move from 'weird' Texas city
Make Dallas weird, too? The DFW population has boomed in recent years, but contrary to popular belief, not everyone's coming from California. Millennials on the move, just down the road, from Austin. At age 26, nearly 70 percent of people who were born from 1984 to 1992 and raised in...
Why a trip to historic Weatherford for antiques and more is just peachy
About an hour due west of Dallas you’ll find Weatherford, a historic town known for its old-school charm and community-oriented ways, along with signature events, beautiful slices of nature, and a shopping district full of boutiques and antique shops. Here are eight ways in which Weatherford really stands out.
Wood-fired pizza chain with cool pour-your-own taproom smokes into Frisco
A new pizza concept is making its Texas debut: Called Smokin' Oak Wood-Fired Pizza & Taproom, it's a fast-casual chain founded in Minnesota endowing Frisco with a location in a 5,000-square-foot space at the Stonebriar Mall. According to a release, it'll open in fall 2022. Smokin' Oak specializes in pizza,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Tacos are trending strong in this roundup of Dallas restaurant news
This roundup of Dallas dining news includes a pretty nifty assortment of openings, not your usual chain but some local and indie places, as well as new menus, new menu items, and and at least three taco-related items. Here's what's happening in Dallas restaurant news:. Tre Stelle Coffee Co. is...
New cat cafe will prowl into East Dallas from kitty rescue group
A well known Dallas cat rescue organization is expanding its reach with a new cat cafe. Called the Cat Café, it's from nonprofit A Voice for All Paws (AVAP), and will provide a home for rescued cats, a sanctuary for cat lovers to grab a coffee, and a place for abandoned cats to get access to veterinary care.
These are the 12 best things to do in Dallas this weekend
No matter what kind of music you like, this weekend around Dallas is guaranteed to offer something for you. It features nine separate concerts, several of them with huge stars, with genres including rap, rock, country, jazz, and more. If you prefer something more low-key, two new local theater productions are starting their runs, and a big-name comedian is making a rare appearance.
Artistic staff changes shake up 2 Dallas theater companies
Change is in the air, at least for Undermain Theatre and Second Thought Theatre. The two Dallas companies have announced the departure of some key artistic staff members, one of whom has been on board for the last 15 years. Effective August 1, Danielle Georgiou left her role as associate...
Hutsell mansion for sale in Dallas' Lakewood has beautiful vintage bathrooms
A famous and beautifully restored house in Dallas' Lakewood neighborhood is back on the market. Located at 6969 Lakewood Blvd., it's classic Spanish eclectic design by architect Clifford Hutsell, that was only recently sold in 2021, and is now available for $1,649,000. Built in 1938, the home has 2,204 square...
This Dallas-Fort Worth ZIP code boasts one of hottest housing markets in U.S.
Irving can brag that it’s home to eight Fortune 500 companies, although that number will drop to seven once ExxonMobil relocates to Houston. Now, the Dallas-Fort Worth suburb can also crow that it’s home to one of the hottest ZIP codes in the country for homebuyers. A new...
Enchant, 'world's largest' Christmas lights spectacular, returns to Fair Park Dallas for 2022 holidays
Fair Park will shine bright through the 2022 holiday season with the return of Enchant, the magical Christmas lights event that's been dazzling Dallas-Fort Worth at various locations — on and off — since 2017. For the second year in a row, Fair Park will be the setting...
Dallas-area business aces the test as 4th fastest-growing U.S. company, Inc. says
As one of the country’s largest providers of COVID-19 testing, Mansfield-based eTrueNorth has witnessed a whirlwind of activity since the 2020 onset of the pandemic. That whirlwind has contributed to explosive growth for the business. Founded in 2013, eTrueNorth ranks fourth on Inc. magazine’s new list of the country’s...
CultureMap Dallas
Dallas, TX
8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
CultureMap Dallas is your daily source for local lifestyle news, including where to eat and what to do.https://dallas.culturemap.com/
Comments / 0