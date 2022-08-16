Police say a Dubuque man was arrested for a domestic assault incident during which a handgun was discharged. 49 year old Adam Podnar III of Dubuque was arrested Wednesday on a warrant charging domestic assault with strangulation, domestic assault with injury and first-degree harassment. 48 year old Becky Benson reported on July 20th that Podnar, her live-in boyfriend, assaulted her at their residence. Podnar threatened Benson and her family. Podnar strangled Benson, slammed her head against a wall and dragged her down the hallway. Benson reported that she broke free and grabbed Podnar’s handgun, which was on a table in the living room. Podnar grabbed Benson’s hand after he saw her with the gun. During the struggle, the handgun discharged.

DUBUQUE, IA ・ 20 HOURS AGO