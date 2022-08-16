Read full article on original website
Gun Discharges During Domestic Incident
Police say a Dubuque man was arrested for a domestic assault incident during which a handgun was discharged. 49 year old Adam Podnar III of Dubuque was arrested Wednesday on a warrant charging domestic assault with strangulation, domestic assault with injury and first-degree harassment. 48 year old Becky Benson reported on July 20th that Podnar, her live-in boyfriend, assaulted her at their residence. Podnar threatened Benson and her family. Podnar strangled Benson, slammed her head against a wall and dragged her down the hallway. Benson reported that she broke free and grabbed Podnar’s handgun, which was on a table in the living room. Podnar grabbed Benson’s hand after he saw her with the gun. During the struggle, the handgun discharged.
Dubuque Woman Arrested For Assault At Her Residence
Dubuque Police arrested 39 year old Robyn Powers of Dubuque Tuesday at her residence on charges of domestic assault with injury and child endangerment. According to reports, Powers assaulted her boyfriend, 34 year old Justin Beckstead at their residence in the presence of their child.
Police Arrest Dubuque Woman For Assault and Public Intoxication
Dubuque Police arrested 22 year old Brittany Bromley of Dubuque Monday night at her residence on charges of assault causing injury, child endangerment and public intoxication. According to reports, Bromley assaulted 39 year old Nicolle Hoppmann of Dubuque outside of Hoppmann’s residence Monday in the presence of a 1-year-old child.
Dubuque Man Arrested For Repeatedly Punching His Son
A Dubuque man is accused of repeatedly punching his teenage son. 38 year old Randy McDaniel was arrested Wednesday at his residence on charges of child endangerment with injury and child endangerment. Reports say that McDaniel punched his 14-year-old son. According to a witness, McDaniel punched his son at least six times.
Shullsburg Man Arrested By Shullsburg Police
A man from Shullsburg was arrested Tuesday around 3:30pm. 33 year old Kevin Humphrey was arrested by the Shullsburg Police Department on East Water Street in Shullsburg for Felony Bail Jumping. Humphrey was taken to the Lafayette County Jail where he remains in custody.
Starting Date Of Murder Trial Changed
A new trial date has been set for a Dubuque man accused of attempted murder. 26 year old Shawn Turner Sr. of Dubuque is charged in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County with two counts of third-degree burglary and one count each of attempted murder and intimidation with a dangerous weapon. Turner’s new trial date for attempted murder and intimidation with a dangerous weapon charges is September 27th at the Dubuque County Courth use. His trial previously was set to start August 30th. Those charges stem from a shooting incident on July 30th, 2020.
Man Arrested For Incident At Q Casino
Dubuque Police arrested 32 Shawn Davis of Dubuque Sunday around 12:30am at Q Casino and Hotel on charges of assault, two counts of second-degree harassment, public intoxication and interference with official acts. Reports say Davis assaulted 48 year old Christopher Schultz, a Q Casino security officer.
Dubuque Man Found Guilty in Murder Trial
The jury deliberated for less than two hours before unanimously finding 61 year old Mark Fishler of Dubuque guilty of first-degree murder on Tuesday. Fishler was convicted in the death of 80 year old Berniece Williamson of Dubuque. A conviction on the charge carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole. Williamson was found dead on July 15, 2021, inside her home on Clarke Drive in Dubuque. Authorities indicated that Fishler was the last known person to see Williamson alive. After discharging the jury, the Iowa District Court Judge told prosecutors and the defense attorneys that she would set hearings at a later date.
Arena man killed in crash, Iowa County Sheriff’s Office says
ARENA, Wis. — An Arena man was killed in a crash southeast of the village Thursday afternoon, the Iowa County Sheriff’s Office said. In a news release, the sheriff’s office said it got a call about a crash near the intersection of County Highway K and Knight Hollow Road just after 3:20 p.m.
Eldridge man pled guilty to 2nd degree murder
An Eldridge man pled guilty to second degree murder in the shooting death of his wife in 2021. Shane R. Bostrom, 35, pled guilty on August 11 to Murder Second Degree after shooting and killing his wife, Jessica Bostrom, at their family home in Eldridge on June 10, 2021. He faced charges of Murder First […]
A Dubuque Jury Finds Dubuque Man Guilty of Murder
The verdict is in, in the murder trial of 61-year-old Mark T. Fishler, who was accused of killing 80-year-old Berniece Williamson of Dubuque. It took just under two hours for a jury to find Fishler guilty in the killing of Williamson, who was found dead in her home on July 15th of last year. At the time Fishler was the boyfriend of Williamson's niece Kathleen M. McCarthy. Today's verdict was unanimous.
Criminal complaint reveals new details in Dubuque university social media threats incident
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - The Dubuque Police Department has released the criminal complaint, revealing new details in an incident that caused the lockdown of Clarke University earlier this month. The university said it was over threats of violence made on social media. Police later arrested Rashaud Colbert, 23, in a...
1 man dead following fatal crash in Clinton
CLINTON, Iowa (KWQC) - One man is dead following a motorcycle accident, according to the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies from the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the 310th Ave & 160th St. area around 5:30 p.m. Monday about a single-vehicle accident. Preliminary investigations revealed a...
Tow truck hauling semi veers into median to avoid hitting vehicles in Grant Co.
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A tow truck hauling a semi had to veer into the median of US 151 to avoid striking slowed vehicles in front of him in a construction zone, Grant County officials reported. Authorities with the Grant County Sheriff’s Office responded around 7:35 am. on US 151...
Request Denied To Demolish Historic Dubuque Building For Daycare
A company’s proposal to build a day care in downtown Dubuque hit a roadblock after a city commission denied a request to demolish a historic building on the proposed site. The City of Dubuque Historic Preservation Commission on Thursday unanimously denied a request from Cottingham & Butler to demolish the Joliet Event Center on Locust Street, which has been a part of Dubuque since the early 1900s. Cottingham & Butler representatives signed a letter of intent last month to purchase the Joliet Event Center to turn the property into a day care, subject to determining whether the building could be demolished.
Iowa Woman Attacked and Killed by Her Five Great Danes
Yesterday, we shared a story about an eight-year-old boy in Linn County being attacked by two family dogs. Based on reports, the family nor law enforcement have been able to determine what caused the dogs to attack, but the damage done to the child was fairly gruesome. Just one day...
Drug arrest in Platteville
The Platteville Police Department made a drug arrest Wednesday after the execution of a search warrant and placed a man from Platteville under arrest. The search warrant was served at a residence on East Main Street in Platteville. The warrant yielded methamphetamine, marijuana, psilocybin mushrooms, cash and a firearm. Paul Key, Jr. of Platteville was arrested and charged with being a Felon in Possession of a firearm. The Richland Iowa Grant Drug Task Force was assisted by the Southwest Wisconsin Emergency Response Team and the Platteville Police Department.
UPDATE: names released in car/tractor crash
UPDATE, August 17, 11:38 a.m. According to a release from the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, the driver of the 2010 Ford Fusion has been identified as Zachary Karr, 26, of Dixon, IA. The driver of the tractor has been identified as Matthew Kelting, 36, of Wheatland, IA. Kelting and his minor child, who was a passenger with him on the tractor, have since been released from the hospital. The investigation is still ongoing by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office Accident Investigation Team.
Several dogs in Clayton County scheduled to be euthanized unless adopted
There’s been no plea offered to Daniels at this point. She will head back to court on September 7th. Some U.S. schools can't hire enough fully qualified teachers to fully staff their classrooms.
Trooper: Suspect drove motorcycle over 120 mph during pursuit
A 27-year-old Wheatland, Iowa, man faces a felony charge after an Iowa State Trooper said he drove a motorcycle more than 120 mph while he eluded the trooper. Dakota Russell faces a felony charge of eluding and a serious misdemeanor charge of operating while under the influence – first offense, court records say.
