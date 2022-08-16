Laguna Honda Hospital to remain open until November

SAN FRANCISCO ( KRON ) – The scheduled closure of the Laguna Honda Hospital and Rehabilitation Center on the city’s westside was pushed back two months to November 13, according to a joint statement from the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, the California Dept. of Public Health, and the city.

About 600 residents of the assisted living and rehabilitation facility have yet to find new living arrangements. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services ordered Laguna Honda shut down after finding drug paraphernalia and lack of proper protocols for preventing infections.

A deadline of Sept. 13 was given, and the city subsequently sued to try and keep the facility open and accepting federal funding while it exhausts the appeals process . Patient transfers out of the facility were stopped when four of 57 people transferred died shortly thereafter. During the extensions, transfers and discharges will remain paused.

“All parties are committed to ensuring that, regardless of income, people living in nursing homes are receiving safe, high-quality services and support. We are all focused on resident wellbeing while Laguna Honda continues to provide critically needed health care services for over 600 residents,” the joint statement reads. “The CMS [Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services]-appointed onsite facilitator who was installed on July 26, 2022, will remain on site working with CMS, CDPH, and the City and County of San Francisco. Medicare and Medicaid payments for new admissions to Laguna Honda have been on hold since January 14, 2022, and this temporary hold will remain in effect.

“CMS, CDPH, and the City and County of San Francisco will work together as Laguna Honda continues to provide critical services for vulnerable residents in San Francisco,” the statement concludes.

Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.), a former San Francisco mayor, stated that she is “relieved” that the federal, state and city governments are working together.

“This is a welcome development and I continue to stand ready to offer my support as LHH [Laguna Honda Hospital] makes the necessary corrections to resolve this issue,” she stated.

