Read full article on original website
just one
3d ago
Say thank you to all the republicans and Manchin and Sinema for the end of this program, gee, they must not like kids.
Reply(2)
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Giant Michigan Antique Store is a Must VisitTravel MavenGrand Rapids, MI
Boston Children’s Hospital Says Toddlers Could Be TransgenderKyle SchepperleyBoston Township, MI
Popular restaurant chain opens new location in MichiganKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
Lighthouse History, Stories and Scenic Settings Hijacked our Summer Lake Michigan Circle Tour -- and We Loved It!DeanLandChicago, IL
The Most Remote Lake in Michigan is BreathtakingTravel MavenAtlanta, MI
Related
Expert: Parents should ask questions about school safety as students return
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As students prepare to head back to the classroom, school safety remains a top priority for many parents. A local security expert says there are things parents and children need to know before the first day of school. During orientation or open house, your questions should go beyond simply knowing what time is lunch and where your kid's locker is.
‘Feed the Block’ aims to bring free food amid inflation
An event coming up in Grand Rapids next week is all about keeping the community fed.
wilcoxnewspapers.com
Students receive free backpacks, school supplies
Otsego Summer Fun Nights—a collaborative effort between the City of Otsego, Otsego Public Schools and Otsego Main Street—provided free entertainment for families and free meals for children on Wednesday evenings during the summer. It also played a role in helping dozens of students start the new school year...
WWMTCw
Kalamazoo company provides onsite child care for employees amid daycare shortage
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Long wait lists, high costs and limited facilities can leave parents hopeless in the search for child care. According to the Center for American Progress, 44% of Michigan residents live in a child care desert where there are not enough options. A Kalamazoo business eliminated that...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Muskegon healthcare center working with police on crisis intervention training
NORTON SHORES, MI – A Muskegon healthcare center is providing support to local law enforcement through crisis intervention training to better equip police responding to those experiencing a behavioral crisis. LifeCircles PACE, at 560 Seminole Road, provides an in-home alternative to traditional nursing home living. They offer support through...
Families invited to enjoy outdoor roller-skating rink before school starts
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — We're rolling into the weekend with another back-to-school event. This time families will get to enjoy outdoor roller skating while picking up resources for the school year.
Grand Rapids Public Schools approves community engagement plan on potential closures
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — On Monday night, Grand Rapids Public School board members approved how they're going to engage with the community to begin the process of restructuring the district. The district is experiencing a drop in enrollment, leaving some buildings underutilized. Superintendent Dr. Leadriane Roby wants to emphasize...
Gov. Whitmer discusses school safety, staffing shortages
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As children prepare to head back to school nationwide and here at home, school districts are dealing with an unprecedented number of staffing shortages. Every position from bus drivers to teachers needs to be filled. Education funding was a big part of the new state...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Holland Hospital adds specialty care providers
Holland Hospital has added six new specialty care providers to better serve people living in the area.
BBB: Scammers targeting older adults using 'emergency scams'
MICHIGAN, USA — The Better Business Bureau is warning people of a new scam that's targeting older adults. 'Emergency scams', often called 'grandparent scams,' target people 65 and older by posing as a grandchild in distress, asking for immediate financial assistance. The BBB says these scams could cost victims thousands of dollars.
City of Kalamazoo Offering Free Water Filters For Residents
Michigan and water...where do we begin? Though the Mitten has the largest freshwater coastline in the world our state has infamously struggled with keeping our water safe for consumption. In fact, Michigan was just given the distinct "honor" of having two of the most polluted inland lakes in the country.
deadlinedetroit.com
Starkman: Beaumont's Woes Prove CEO Tina Freese Decker Unfit to Run Michigan’s Biggest Hospital System
The writer, a Los Angeles freelancer and former Detroit News business reporter, blogs at Starkman Approved. If there was an annual award for the healthcare industry’s biggest chump, I defy anyone to propose a more worthy recipient than Tina Freese Decker, CEO of Grand Rapids-based Spectrum Health. Six months...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Linc Up preparing for 2nd Feed the Block
Linc Up is looking for volunteers to help put together this year's Feed the Bloc to unload trucks, pack meals and deliver to families who can't make it to the event.
Pandemic-era need for diapers not slowing down
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — One in three families struggle with diaper need in America, according to the National Diaper Bank Network. Diapers cost families about $80 a month per child. During the pandemic, the need for diapers grew. Joanne Goldblum, the CEO and Founder of the National Diaper Bank Network, said some of their programs saw an increase as high as 500, 600 or 700%. And now, the need has not slowed down by 2022.
WOOD
New study could change what we eat to supercharge immune system and fight disease
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The soldiers of our immune system were long thought to be fueled only by the foods we eat. However, researchers at Van Andel Institute believe the findings from their new study reveal T cells have a much wider appetite than originally thought. “Every process...
Staffing issues force school districts to get creative
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As students and teachers head back to school, there’s a looming issue that’s affecting many aspects of the education system – staffing shortages. It’s being felt all across the country, and it’s forcing many districts to get creative. “Just about...
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Spectrum Health breaks ground on new facility
Hospital leaders celebrated the start of construction on a residential care center. BHSH Spectrum Health West Michigan broke ground Thursday, Aug. 18, on a new rehabilitation and nursing center at 1226 Cedar St. NE in Grand Rapids. The new facility will replace the current continuing care center located at 750...
E. coli cases in two West Michigan counties nearly five times amount of last year
MICHIGAN, USA — State and local health departments are investigating an uptick in illnesses related to E. coli, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) said Tuesday. MDHHS reports 98 cases of E. coli infection across the state this August, compared to 20 cases in August 2021.
Children with disabilities experience waterskiing thanks to Kentwood Parks and Rec.
KENTWOOD, Mich. — Many children with disabilities got a chance to experience something that'll leave a memory to last a lifetime: Waterskiing! And it's all thanks to the Kentwood Parks and Recreation Department. And the best part, their loved ones were able to participate as well. The department hosted...
‘Be prepared for higher rents': Housing crisis continues in west Michigan
The 2020 Housing Next study shows that the city of Grand Rapids will need 8,888 new units by 2025, and experts say it will get worse before it gets better.
13 ON YOUR SIDE
Grand Rapids, MI
18K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
Grand Rapids local newshttps://www.wzzm13.com/
Comments / 3