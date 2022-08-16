ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scarsdale, NY

Daily Voice

Briarcliff Manor Mayor Calls For State Action On 'Dangerous, Outdated Roadway'

A Northern Westchester mayor who is fed up with the dangerous conditions on major roadways is calling on the state for action. In a letter to state transportation officials, Briarcliff Manor Mayor Steve Vescio once again presses state Department of Transportation officials to address the serious and ongoing safety issues on the heavily trafficked and outmoded Route 9A in as it winds through Briarcliff and Ossining.
BRIARCLIFF MANOR, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Car overturns on Thruway

TOWN OF NEWBURGH – Police are investigating an accident near the Plattekill rest area on the northbound Thruway. The incident occurred around 6 p.m. on Friday. State Police and the Cronomer Valley Fire Department responded with an injured person airlifted to an area hospital. Further details were not immediately...
NEWBURGH, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Fire in several breakers at GenOn Bowline power plant

HAVERSTRAW – An explosion and electrical fire inside the GenOn Bowline power plant in Haverstraw brought out a large response of emergency agencies at mid-morning on Thursday. There was initial concern that several employees were unaccounted for, but the plant manager advised that all employees were accounted for with...
HAVERSTRAW, NY
Scarsdale, NY
Scarsdale, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Newburgh Town Police charge four with manslaughter

TOWN OF NEWBURGH – Four individuals have been charged with manslaughter in connection with the death of a Town of Newburgh man who it was believed fell or jumped from a roof in an attempted suicide, Town Police in Newburgh said Friday evening. It was on August 10 at...
NEWBURGH, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

State Police hold blood drive at Troop F HQs

TOWN OF WALLKILL – On Friday, August 19, New York State Police along with the New York Blood Center will be conducting a blood drive between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. at the Troop F State Police Headquarters located at 55 Crystal Run Road, Middletown. Appointment are preferred, but...
MIDDLETOWN, NY
News Break
Politics
Daily Voice

Fraudsters Posing As Door-To-Door Salespeople, Rye Police Warn

Police issued an alert to Westchester County residents about a common scam where individuals pose as door-to-door salespeople. The City of Rye Police Department made the announcement on Tuesday, Aug. 16. "With so many residents doing home improvements we have a lot of contractors in our area," police said. "With...
RYE, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Bronx man indicted for 2017 Mount Vernon cold case death

WHITE PLAINS – Westchester District Attorney Mariam Rocah has announced that a 45-year-old Bronx man was indicted for felony charges in connection with the 2017 death of a 41-year-old Mount Vernon resident. Edmund Pennil was arrested in November 2021 following a joint investigation by Mount Vernon Police, the FBI’s...
BRONX, NY
WestfairOnline

Drought alert issued for most of the Hudson Valley

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation has issued a drought alert for all Hudson Valley counties excluding Westchester. The affected counties – Columbia, Dutchess, Greene, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Sullivan and Ulster – are under a drought watch, the first of four levels of state drought advisories; the subsequent levels are warning, emergency, and disaster. Under a drought watch, there are no mandatory restrictions on water usage.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Middletown man gets PA jail time on drug charges

MILFORD – A Middletown man was sentenced in Pike County Court to one month to five years in the Pike County Jail for the crimes of driving under the influence, endangering the welfare of children and possession of a controlled substance. Marcus James Petty, 24, was also fined $2,800.00...
MIDDLETOWN, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Ambulance transporting patient involved in Poughkeepsie accident

POUGHKEEPSIE – An East Fishkill Fire Department ambulance transporting a patient was involved in an accident that snarled traffic on the westbound arterial (Mill Street) in Poughkeepsie on Thursday morning. At approximately 11 a.m. on August 18, the East Fishkill ambulance with crew members and a female patient, was...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

BREAKING… Missing Port Jervis woman found dead

TOWN OF WALLKILL – The body of 21-year-old Brittan Hendershot, who was reported missing to Port Jervis Police on July 5, has been found in a wooded area of the Town of Wallkill, State Police said Thursday. She was last seen in Wallkill and the Port Jervis City Police...
PORT JERVIS, NY
uticaphoenix.net

State News: Gov. Hochul Updates New Yorkers on State’s Progress Combatting Covid-19

Earlier this week, Governor Hochul announced the first phase of this year’s of #VaxtoSchool initiative, the multi-faceted statewide campaign aimed at increasing COVID-19 vaccination rates among school-aged New Yorkers. The campaign includes more than three dozen pop-up vaccination sites throughout the state in the coming weeks, with more being added in the near future.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Accord man arrested on robbery charge

ELLENVILLE – The Ulster County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a 35-year-old Accord man on charges of robbery, petit larceny and harassment. On August 7 at about 1:25 p.m., deputies responded to an establishment on North Main Street in the Village of Ellenville for a reported robbery. A man reportedly forcibly stole property from the clerk.
ELLENVILLE, NY

