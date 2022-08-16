ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'NCIS: Hawai'i' Star Tori Anderson Explains Why Vanessa Lachey Is the 'Center' of the Show (Exclusive)

Vanessa Lachey's Jane Tennant is the glue that holds the NCIS: Hawai'i team together, making sure everyone stays on task to keep the state safe. Tori Anderson, who stars as FBI Special Agent Kate Whistler, called Lachey the "center" of the ream and a "remarkable woman" in an exclusive interview with PopCulture. Lachey's character is the first female team leader in an NCIS franchise show.
Popculture

Randy Martin, Star of DIY's 'Texas Flip N Move', Dead at 65

Randy Martin, who starred on DIY Network's former show Texas Flip N Move, has died. The home renovation TV personality, who was also known as The Lone Wolf, was 65 years old. An announcement posted to his Facebook page confirmed the sad news on Wednesday. "We are broken-hearted to let you know that Randy passed away early this morning," read the post. "Please pray for his wife and family as they navigate this difficult time. You will be greatly missed."
'Grey's Anatomy' Season 19 Returning Cast Members Revealed

Grey's Anatomy has officially revealed which of its Season 18 stars will return for the upcoming 19th season of the ABC hit show. After news broke that star Ellen Pompeo will be scaling back her appearance on screen as Meredith Grey while remaining an executive producer, Deadline reports that Scott Speedman will also make the change from series regular to recurring star in the upcoming season after his character Nick Marsh had a falling out with Meredith in the cliffhanger-filled Season 18 finale.
Popculture

Longtime Soap Opera Actress Reveals Major Weight Transformation

Former EastEnders star Cheryl Fergison is showing off her impressive weight loss transformation. The actress, who starred in the British soap opera as Heather Trott from 2005 until 2016, donned a noticeably slimmer figure as she stepped out in Manchester on Thursday, Aug. 18 to support her son Alex as he performed with the Proud & Loud Arts group.
bravotv.com

Tamra & Eddie Judge Close CUT Fitness: “It’s 100% a Loss”

The RHOC business owners are “sad” to close their fitness studio doors after nearly 10 years and are selling their equipment online. It’s the end of an era. Tamra Judge and Eddie Judge’s gym, CUT Fitness, is closing its doors, People reports. The Real Housewives of Orange County cast member, who will be rejoining the show for Season 17, opened up about the decision to shut down her business in Rancho Santa Margarita, California, on her podcast with Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave, Two Ts in a Pod.
Popculture

Lt. Joe Kenda Puts to Rest Cases That Haunted Him at Night in 3 New 'Homicide Hunter' Specials (Exclusive)

Lt. Joe Kenda is putting to rest the cases that kept him up at night. After a 23-year-long career solving hundreds of homicide cases with a 92% closure rate, Kenda's grit and determination have long made him a respected figure in the law enforcement community, but the few cases he didn't manage to close have always been in the back of his mind. Kenda returns to ID for three new theatrical-length Homicide Hunter specials chronicling three of the previously-unsolved cases that haunted him for so many years – until they were no longer unsolved.
Popculture

'Gilmore Girls' Star Alexis Bledel's Husband Files for Divorce

Alum Alexis Bledel and Vincent Kartheiser are splitting. PEOPLE Magazine reports that Kartheiser filed official divorce paperwork on Aug. 10. Bledel's rep confirmed the news to the media outlet. Neither have commented publicly on the split as of yet, and more than likely will not as they have been notoriously private about their relationship. Shortly after Bledel appeared on Mad Men alongside her soon-to-be former husband, the couple were spotted kissing. They secretly wed in 2014. She appeared in season 5 of the show as his character's mistress Beth Dawes.
Popculture

John Legend Warms Hearts With Son Miles During Zoom Meeting

Fans can't get enough of John Legend and Chrissy Teigen's family. The singer and model recently announced they are pregnant with their fourth child, nearly two years after the devastating loss of their baby boy Jack. In a recent zoom appearance, their son Miles Theodore showcased just how much he loves his dad's new song. Legend shared the video on Instagram on Wednesday, Aug. 17, showing his 3-year-old son is perched on his shoulders during a Zoom meeting dancing along to his new dance track "All She Wanna Do." The song is a collab between Legend and rapper Saweetie. Miles sways back and forth as he sings along to the track. "Miles loves #AllSheWannaDo. Miles loves Daddy's shoulders. Miles loves to Zoom-bomb," Legend captioned the video.
Popculture

Divisive 'Selling Sunset' Star Leaves Series Ahead of New Seasons

Selling Sunset is going to have to find a new villain for Seasons 6 and 7. The divisive Christine Quinn is reportedly leaving the hit Netflix real estate series to focus on her other interests. Quinn, 33, had been part of the show since the beginning, but her feelings about the show have cooled in recent months.
toofab.com

AGT 5th Judge: Jon Dorenbos Magic Trick Goes Wrong in Live TV Screwup -- Plus, 2 Acts Advance

The former NFL player flubbed a key part of his trick during the live "America's Got Talent" results show -- plus, one Golden Buzzer act gets the boot!. Last week, we weren’t all that bothered that only two acts were advancing to the “America’s Got Talent” finale because two acts really stood out above and beyond the other nine. This week, we’re looking at four acts we can’t stand to lose.
Popculture

'Mike': Hulu Throws Knockout Punch in Mike Tyson Limited Series (Review)

Over the years, there have been several documentaries and movies made that are based on the story of Mike Tyson. The one that stands out is the HBO movie Tyson, which stars Michael Jai White as the boxing star. That film was released in 1995 and told his story up until when he was arrested and convicted of raping Desiree Washington. But now that it's 2022 and Tyson has continued to stay in the headlines for the right and wrong reasons. This has led to Steven Rogers and Karin Gist telling their story of Tyson in the new Hulu limited series Mike. And while the series is similar to previous adaptations in terms of telling the ups and downs of Tyson's career and professional life, it takes viewers on a wild and challenging ride.
