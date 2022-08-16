Over the years, there have been several documentaries and movies made that are based on the story of Mike Tyson. The one that stands out is the HBO movie Tyson, which stars Michael Jai White as the boxing star. That film was released in 1995 and told his story up until when he was arrested and convicted of raping Desiree Washington. But now that it's 2022 and Tyson has continued to stay in the headlines for the right and wrong reasons. This has led to Steven Rogers and Karin Gist telling their story of Tyson in the new Hulu limited series Mike. And while the series is similar to previous adaptations in terms of telling the ups and downs of Tyson's career and professional life, it takes viewers on a wild and challenging ride.

