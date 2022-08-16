Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Indiana Market is Road-Trip WorthyTravel MavenArcadia, IN
This Beautiful Park in Indiana is Seriously UnderratedTravel MavenCarmel, IN
Eiteljorg Museum of Native American and Western Art in the heart of downtown IndyArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
The Indianapolis Museum of Art at Newfields is a place where art and nature convergeArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
Related
‘Big Brother 24’ Spoilers: Michael Exposes the Leftovers
During a goodbye message in a live eviction episode of 'Big Brother 24,' Michael Bruner exposed the identity of the Leftovers alliance.
Popculture
'NCIS: Hawai'i' Star Tori Anderson Explains Why Vanessa Lachey Is the 'Center' of the Show (Exclusive)
Vanessa Lachey's Jane Tennant is the glue that holds the NCIS: Hawai'i team together, making sure everyone stays on task to keep the state safe. Tori Anderson, who stars as FBI Special Agent Kate Whistler, called Lachey the "center" of the ream and a "remarkable woman" in an exclusive interview with PopCulture. Lachey's character is the first female team leader in an NCIS franchise show.
Popculture
'Married at First Sight': Stacia Is Shocked at Nate's Apartment in Exclusive Sneak Peek
Married at First Sight star Stacia is in for a shock when she sees where her new husband Nate lives for the first time. In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Wednesday's all-new episode of the Lifetime series, the "uncomfortably clean" newlywed comes face-to-face with a bachelor pad like she's never seen before.
Popculture
Randy Martin, Star of DIY's 'Texas Flip N Move', Dead at 65
Randy Martin, who starred on DIY Network's former show Texas Flip N Move, has died. The home renovation TV personality, who was also known as The Lone Wolf, was 65 years old. An announcement posted to his Facebook page confirmed the sad news on Wednesday. "We are broken-hearted to let you know that Randy passed away early this morning," read the post. "Please pray for his wife and family as they navigate this difficult time. You will be greatly missed."
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Billboard
Chapel Hart Light up ‘AGT’ Semi-Finals With Original Song: Watch
Chapel Hart made many fans with their unexpected audition on America’s Got Talent — Dolly Parton, Loretta Lynn and Darius Rucker among them. The Mississippi-raised family trio slipped under the radar, and delivered an update on Dolly’s classic “Jolene,” originally a hit back in 1974.
Popculture
'Grey's Anatomy' Season 19 Returning Cast Members Revealed
Grey's Anatomy has officially revealed which of its Season 18 stars will return for the upcoming 19th season of the ABC hit show. After news broke that star Ellen Pompeo will be scaling back her appearance on screen as Meredith Grey while remaining an executive producer, Deadline reports that Scott Speedman will also make the change from series regular to recurring star in the upcoming season after his character Nick Marsh had a falling out with Meredith in the cliffhanger-filled Season 18 finale.
Popculture
Longtime Soap Opera Actress Reveals Major Weight Transformation
Former EastEnders star Cheryl Fergison is showing off her impressive weight loss transformation. The actress, who starred in the British soap opera as Heather Trott from 2005 until 2016, donned a noticeably slimmer figure as she stepped out in Manchester on Thursday, Aug. 18 to support her son Alex as he performed with the Proud & Loud Arts group.
Popculture
'Little People, Big World': Zach Roloff Earns Praise From Wife Tori Over Construction Achievement
Zach Roloff has a knack for construction, at least according to his wife Tori Roloff. The Little People, Big World star found himself earning some praise from his wife, and being dubbed the "project guy," after he successfully completed an awesome project on their Oregon property, which Tori was eager to show off to her fans on Instagram.
RELATED PEOPLE
‘Big Brother 24’ Spoilers: Indy Threatens to Quit
'Big Brother' has had its fair share of contestants who have quit, and Indy Santos is one of the latest houseguests who has entertained the notion of leaving the game.
bravotv.com
Tamra & Eddie Judge Close CUT Fitness: “It’s 100% a Loss”
The RHOC business owners are “sad” to close their fitness studio doors after nearly 10 years and are selling their equipment online. It’s the end of an era. Tamra Judge and Eddie Judge’s gym, CUT Fitness, is closing its doors, People reports. The Real Housewives of Orange County cast member, who will be rejoining the show for Season 17, opened up about the decision to shut down her business in Rancho Santa Margarita, California, on her podcast with Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave, Two Ts in a Pod.
Popculture
Lt. Joe Kenda Puts to Rest Cases That Haunted Him at Night in 3 New 'Homicide Hunter' Specials (Exclusive)
Lt. Joe Kenda is putting to rest the cases that kept him up at night. After a 23-year-long career solving hundreds of homicide cases with a 92% closure rate, Kenda's grit and determination have long made him a respected figure in the law enforcement community, but the few cases he didn't manage to close have always been in the back of his mind. Kenda returns to ID for three new theatrical-length Homicide Hunter specials chronicling three of the previously-unsolved cases that haunted him for so many years – until they were no longer unsolved.
Popculture
'Gilmore Girls' Star Alexis Bledel's Husband Files for Divorce
Alum Alexis Bledel and Vincent Kartheiser are splitting. PEOPLE Magazine reports that Kartheiser filed official divorce paperwork on Aug. 10. Bledel's rep confirmed the news to the media outlet. Neither have commented publicly on the split as of yet, and more than likely will not as they have been notoriously private about their relationship. Shortly after Bledel appeared on Mad Men alongside her soon-to-be former husband, the couple were spotted kissing. They secretly wed in 2014. She appeared in season 5 of the show as his character's mistress Beth Dawes.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Popculture
John Legend Warms Hearts With Son Miles During Zoom Meeting
Fans can't get enough of John Legend and Chrissy Teigen's family. The singer and model recently announced they are pregnant with their fourth child, nearly two years after the devastating loss of their baby boy Jack. In a recent zoom appearance, their son Miles Theodore showcased just how much he loves his dad's new song. Legend shared the video on Instagram on Wednesday, Aug. 17, showing his 3-year-old son is perched on his shoulders during a Zoom meeting dancing along to his new dance track "All She Wanna Do." The song is a collab between Legend and rapper Saweetie. Miles sways back and forth as he sings along to the track. "Miles loves #AllSheWannaDo. Miles loves Daddy's shoulders. Miles loves to Zoom-bomb," Legend captioned the video.
‘Big Brother 24’ Fans Call Taylor ‘Petty’ for Targeting Alyssa
Taylor Hale says Alyssa Snider was "disrespectful" in a 'Big Brother 24' veto competition. Fans call her petty.
Popculture
Ben Affleck's Mother Reportedly Rushed to Hospital Ahead of Jennifer Lopez Wedding
Ben Affleck's mother was reportedly rushed to the hospital on Friday after falling from a dock at her son's home in Georgia. The accident comes hours ahead of Affleck's second wedding ceremony at the property this weekend. According to Page Six, photos captured an ambulance departing the property with Affleck's...
EW.com
Julie Chen Moonves reacts to Kyle Capener's diversity alliance comments on Big Brother
Each week, host Julie Chen Moonves will answer a few questions about the latest events inside the Big Brother house. Here, she weighs in Kyle's fears of a diversity alliance, Michael's jury machinations, the upcoming two-house twist, and the return of a live studio audience. (Also read our exit interview with Indy Santos.)
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Popculture
Divisive 'Selling Sunset' Star Leaves Series Ahead of New Seasons
Selling Sunset is going to have to find a new villain for Seasons 6 and 7. The divisive Christine Quinn is reportedly leaving the hit Netflix real estate series to focus on her other interests. Quinn, 33, had been part of the show since the beginning, but her feelings about the show have cooled in recent months.
toofab.com
AGT 5th Judge: Jon Dorenbos Magic Trick Goes Wrong in Live TV Screwup -- Plus, 2 Acts Advance
The former NFL player flubbed a key part of his trick during the live "America's Got Talent" results show -- plus, one Golden Buzzer act gets the boot!. Last week, we weren’t all that bothered that only two acts were advancing to the “America’s Got Talent” finale because two acts really stood out above and beyond the other nine. This week, we’re looking at four acts we can’t stand to lose.
NFL・
Popculture
'Mike': Hulu Throws Knockout Punch in Mike Tyson Limited Series (Review)
Over the years, there have been several documentaries and movies made that are based on the story of Mike Tyson. The one that stands out is the HBO movie Tyson, which stars Michael Jai White as the boxing star. That film was released in 1995 and told his story up until when he was arrested and convicted of raping Desiree Washington. But now that it's 2022 and Tyson has continued to stay in the headlines for the right and wrong reasons. This has led to Steven Rogers and Karin Gist telling their story of Tyson in the new Hulu limited series Mike. And while the series is similar to previous adaptations in terms of telling the ups and downs of Tyson's career and professional life, it takes viewers on a wild and challenging ride.
Comments / 0