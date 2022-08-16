ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LeBron James Makes Big Decision on Future With Los Angeles Lakers

LeBron James has made a decision when it comes to his NBA career. Rich Paul, James' agent, told ESPN that James has agreed to a two-year, $97.1 million contract extension with the Los Angeles Lakers. The deal includes a player option for the 2024-25 season as well as a 15% trade kicker. This will put James with $532 million in career guaranteed money, the most in NBA history.
Skip Bayless Makes Prediction For Kevin Durant

Earlier this year, NBA superstar Kevin Durant requested a trade away from the Brooklyn Nets organization. During a meeting this summer, the 33-year-old All-Star reportedly reiterated this request with an ultimatum — let him go or fire GM Sean Marks and head coach Steve Nash. Rumors regarding a possible...
Andre Iguodala Has Some Advice For Kevin Durant

Andre Iguodala and Kevin Durant were good friends back in the day as they played together on the Golden State Warriors. They won two championships during their time together and overall, it was a great working relationship. Now, however, Durant is on the Brooklyn Nets where he is in a bit of a dilemma. Durant wants out, but he has four years left on his deal, which means the Nets don't actually have to trade him. As you can see, it's quite the situation.
Kendrick Perkins Believes There Is No Way The Nets Can Trust Kevin Durant Now: "Didn't KD Just Call For Steve Nash And Sean Marks' Job?... How In The Hell Do You Expect To Make That Work When The Trust Is Not There?"

With the roster that the Brooklyn Nets had last season, the team should have at least made it to the NBA Finals last season. For the start of the season, they had a Big 3 of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and James Harden. James Harden was later replaced by Ben Simmons due to the Beard's trade request.
