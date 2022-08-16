Read full article on original website
LeBron James Makes Big Decision on Future With Los Angeles Lakers
LeBron James has made a decision when it comes to his NBA career. Rich Paul, James' agent, told ESPN that James has agreed to a two-year, $97.1 million contract extension with the Los Angeles Lakers. The deal includes a player option for the 2024-25 season as well as a 15% trade kicker. This will put James with $532 million in career guaranteed money, the most in NBA history.
Report: Surprise school actively recruiting Bronny James
A new school can reportedly be added to the growing list of suitors vying for Bronny James. According to Jamie Shaw of On3 Sports, the Memphis Tigers have joined in on the Bronny sweepstakes and are actively recruiting the 17-year-old. Shaw reported that Memphis head coach Penny Hardaway was impressed...
LOOK: Kevin Durant Just Sent Out 2 Tweets On Friday
On Friday morning, Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant sent out two tweets. This past season, the Nets got swept in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs by the Boston Celtics.
Skip Bayless Makes Prediction For Kevin Durant
Earlier this year, NBA superstar Kevin Durant requested a trade away from the Brooklyn Nets organization. During a meeting this summer, the 33-year-old All-Star reportedly reiterated this request with an ultimatum — let him go or fire GM Sean Marks and head coach Steve Nash. Rumors regarding a possible...
Andre Iguodala Has Some Advice For Kevin Durant
Andre Iguodala and Kevin Durant were good friends back in the day as they played together on the Golden State Warriors. They won two championships during their time together and overall, it was a great working relationship. Now, however, Durant is on the Brooklyn Nets where he is in a bit of a dilemma. Durant wants out, but he has four years left on his deal, which means the Nets don't actually have to trade him. As you can see, it's quite the situation.
RUMOR: Stephen A Smith reveals Jazz’s shocking outlook on Julius Randle-Donovan Mitchell trade with Knicks
According to recent reports, the New York Knicks and the Utah Jazz have re-engaged their trade talks for superstar Donovan Mitchell. At this point, however, the deal does not seem imminent. ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith appears to have a clear understanding as to why this is the case. According...
Kendrick Perkins Believes There Is No Way The Nets Can Trust Kevin Durant Now: "Didn't KD Just Call For Steve Nash And Sean Marks' Job?... How In The Hell Do You Expect To Make That Work When The Trust Is Not There?"
With the roster that the Brooklyn Nets had last season, the team should have at least made it to the NBA Finals last season. For the start of the season, they had a Big 3 of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and James Harden. James Harden was later replaced by Ben Simmons due to the Beard's trade request.
Lakers Rumors: LeBron James 'adamant' that LA Needs to Trade for Kyrie Irving
LeBron James committed to the Lakers by signing an extension, but is still reportedly pushing for the front office to acquire Kyrie Irving.
Lakers News: LeBron James Agrees to Max Contract Extension
Lakers superstar LeBron James has reportedly agreed to a two-year contract extension.
LOOK: Kevin Durant Posted Something To His Instagram Story
On Wednesday, Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant posted something to his Instagram story. This past season, Durant and the Nets got swept in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs by the Boston Celtics.
Falcons Sign Ex-Cardinals WR to Deal: Details
The Falcons add to their wide receiver room.
Player Profile: USC 2023 target Matayo Uiagalelei
Matayo Uiagalelei is part of the rich football tradition at St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.). His older brother, D.J. Uiagalelei, is now the starting quarterback for the Clemson Tigers. Uiagalelei’s top schools currently are Alabama, Ohio State, Clemson, Oregon and USC, with the slight favorite being the Ohio State Buckeyes....
