Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Epic Flea Market in Massachusetts is a Must VisitTravel MavenRaynham, MA
This book valued at $14.2 million and printed in 1640 marked the beginning of Western Civilization in AmericaAnita DurairajCambridge, MA
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Free Admission to Marshfield Fair When You Enter the Baking & Cooking ContestDianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
Brown Tap Water in Scituate: Why It's Happening & What You Should DoDianna CarneyScituate, MA
Related
nbcboston.com
Day 1 of Monthlong Closure of MBTA Orange Line, Work Already Underway
The first full day of the historic 30-day closure of the MBTA's Orange Line began Saturday, and crews were seen working throughout the night on the transit line. The train line closed down service at 9 p.m. Friday, leaving many who attended the Lady Gaga concert at Fenway Park with one less commuting option to get home.
nbcboston.com
‘Challenging Time': Monthlong Closure of MBTA Orange Line Begins
The historic 30-day closure of the MBTA's Orange Line has officially begun. The train line closed down service at 9 p.m. Friday, marking the beginning of a monthlong, intensive effort by the transit agency to complete repair work on the Orange Line. The train will reopen service on Sept. 18.
nbcboston.com
Boston's Streets Transforming 1 Day Before Orange Line Shutdown Begins
With the 30-day closure of the MBTA's Orange Line just a day away, the City of Boston is rushing to prepare for the major shakeup to the transportation system with an "all hands on deck" effort that will temporarily reshape its streets, Mayor Michelle Wu said Thursday. The Orange Line's...
nbcboston.com
Your Guide to Getting Around Boston During the Orange Line Closure
As the 30-day shutdown of the MBTA's Orange Line quickly approaches, the thousands of commuters who rely on the transit line everyday are preparing for service disruptions that will have a major impact on their daily routines. Starting at 9 p.m. Friday, Orange Line trains will be closed for a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wgbh.org
How commuter-heavy Malden is preparing for Orange Line shutdowns
The announcement two weeks ago that the MBTA will shut down the entire Orange Line for 30 days to make long-needed repairs sent Malden Mayor Gary Christenson into meeting after meeting. “I would say the biggest thing is just the upending, you know, changing the normal way of life so...
nbcboston.com
Leaders Push for Free MBTA as ‘Apology' to Riders
A constellation of elected officials from Congress down to the local level have gained little traction so far with their calls for the MBTA to halt charging fares across the entire system when the Orange Line and part of the Green Line go offline for extended periods. With the list...
Listen: With impending Orange Line closure, Baker gets his own ‘Charlie on the MTA’ song
“We may crawl forever through the streets of Boston, but our train may never return.”. With a month-long Orange Line shutdown looming over Boston, one group of musicians turned a well-known Boston song on its head to vent. Last week, local musicians Jacob Deck, Ben Rechel, and Anna Seda set...
nbcboston.com
After Outcry, Popular Bike Path Will Only Have a Few Days of ‘Rolling Detours' During Orange Line Shutdown
A plan for moving closures on a popular bike path that runs parallel to the MBTA Orange Line during the first two weeks of the train line's shutdown was reworked Wednesday, amid outcry shortly after it was announced. The Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation had announced the moving closures...
RELATED PEOPLE
quincyquarry.com
Overtime pay at MBTA soars #mbta #charliebacker #mayorkoch
— Quincy Quarry — Quincy News, News about Quincy, Quincy City Hall, Corruption in Quincy MA. – News covered by Quincy Quarry News with commentary added. “The MBTA is on fire and it’s not just on the Orange Line.”. Overtime pay at the MBTA has soared to levels...
nbcboston.com
1 Hurt by Falling Debris in ‘Terrifying' Incident at Construction Site in Boston's Seaport
A person was injured when a piece of construction material fell from a 17-story building onto a vehicle in Boston's Seaport District on Wednesday morning. The incident was reported shortly before 11 a.m. at a building under construction in the 300 block of Congress Street. Photos from the scene showed a vehicle in the right lane surrounded by police tape with the roof and windshield caved in.
Car drives into top floor of South Shore Plaza
BRAINTREE, Mass. — In a sight you certainly don’t see every day, a car drove onto the top floor of the South Shore Plaza Thursday afternoon, leaving customers scratching their heads. Video shows the car driving in the middle of the walkway outside the G&D Customs store of...
nbcboston.com
Gov. Baker Explains His Orange Line ‘WTF' Moment
When it comes to the MBTA, even Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker isn't immune to the occasional "WTF" moment. During an appearance on GBH News' "Boston Public Radio" Thursday, the governor was asked about a Tweet that GBH "Morning Edition" co-host Jeremy Siegel sent out Monday morning saying he had been on the Orange Line and hadn't seen any signs or heard any announcements on the public address system about Friday's 30-day shutdown.
IN THIS ARTICLE
nbcboston.com
Lady Gaga Comes to Fenway Park Friday Night
Pop superstar Lady Gaga is bringing her highly-anticipated Chromatica Ball tour to Boston's Fenway Park Friday night. This show was originally scheduled for August of 2020, but had to be rescheduled twice because of the coronavirus pandemic. The tour is in support of Gaga's fifth solo studio album, "Chromatica," which was released in 2020 and featured high-profile hit singles like "Stupid Love" and the Ariana Grande collaboration "Rain on Me."
New video shows moment debris comes crashing down at MBTA Blue Line stop
EAST BOSTON — New video released Tuesday shows the moment debris came crashing down at a Blue Line stop Friday afternoon. The video shows the train hit a piece of fiberglass on a walkway at Suffolk Downs, causing a spark. A woman waiting for the train can be seen running away as the fiberglass comes crashing down.
Here’s Why Boston Might Have to Ban Cars While Manhattan Might Not
Driving enthusiasts in these two East Coast cities may face very different futures. The post Here’s Why Boston Might Have to Ban Cars While Manhattan Might Not appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
nbcboston.com
Fire Sends Column of Smoke Over Mattapoisett Boat Yard
A fire was burning in Mattapoisett, Massachusetts, Friday afternoon. The blaze sent smoke high into the air over the coastal town. NBC affiliate WJAR reported that the fire was at a boat yard, where buildings, boats and cars were aflame. The local fire department didn't immediately provide any information on...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
nbcboston.com
Truck, Car Crash Into Front of Variety Store in Weymouth
Two vehicles crashed into the front of a variety store Thursday in Weymouth Massachusetts, prompting an investigation into what happened. Weymouth police began getting several calls at around 3:40 Thursday afternoon for vehicles slamming into Lynn's Variety, which is on Washington Street, according to Lt. Robert Winer with the Weymouth Police Department.
NECN
Can Boston Support Two Luxury Shopping Neighborhoods? Experts Say Yes
For decades, Boston's Back Bay — home to Newbury Street and two malls — was the leading destination for high-end shopping in the city. Recently, a new retail hub has popped up, in the South Boston Seaport District, and it's evolved into the next high-end hot spot. But...
WCVB
SUV driven about 60 yards through second-floor corridor of South Shore Plaza mall
BRAINTREE, Mass. — A 78-year-old woman who a family member said was attempting to go to the Apple store drove her SUV approximately 60 yards through the walkways of a Braintree, Massachusetts mall. The driver entered through automatic doors connected to a parking garage and then down the central...
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Healy Unveils Plans to Clean Up Charlie Baker’s Messes
Maura Healey’s plans for fixing the MBTA involve major leadership and governance changes at the agency and beyond, and lean on federal funding to try to fill the gaps from underinvestment in transportation in Massachusetts. The attorney general and front-runner for governor released a lengthy transportation plan on Tuesday,...
Comments / 1