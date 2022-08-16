ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

nbcboston.com

Day 1 of Monthlong Closure of MBTA Orange Line, Work Already Underway

The first full day of the historic 30-day closure of the MBTA's Orange Line began Saturday, and crews were seen working throughout the night on the transit line. The train line closed down service at 9 p.m. Friday, leaving many who attended the Lady Gaga concert at Fenway Park with one less commuting option to get home.
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

‘Challenging Time': Monthlong Closure of MBTA Orange Line Begins

The historic 30-day closure of the MBTA's Orange Line has officially begun. The train line closed down service at 9 p.m. Friday, marking the beginning of a monthlong, intensive effort by the transit agency to complete repair work on the Orange Line. The train will reopen service on Sept. 18.
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Boston's Streets Transforming 1 Day Before Orange Line Shutdown Begins

With the 30-day closure of the MBTA's Orange Line just a day away, the City of Boston is rushing to prepare for the major shakeup to the transportation system with an "all hands on deck" effort that will temporarily reshape its streets, Mayor Michelle Wu said Thursday. The Orange Line's...
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Your Guide to Getting Around Boston During the Orange Line Closure

As the 30-day shutdown of the MBTA's Orange Line quickly approaches, the thousands of commuters who rely on the transit line everyday are preparing for service disruptions that will have a major impact on their daily routines. Starting at 9 p.m. Friday, Orange Line trains will be closed for a...
BOSTON, MA
Boston, MA
wgbh.org

How commuter-heavy Malden is preparing for Orange Line shutdowns

The announcement two weeks ago that the MBTA will shut down the entire Orange Line for 30 days to make long-needed repairs sent Malden Mayor Gary Christenson into meeting after meeting. “I would say the biggest thing is just the upending, you know, changing the normal way of life so...
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Leaders Push for Free MBTA as ‘Apology' to Riders

A constellation of elected officials from Congress down to the local level have gained little traction so far with their calls for the MBTA to halt charging fares across the entire system when the Orange Line and part of the Green Line go offline for extended periods. With the list...
BOSTON, MA
quincyquarry.com

Overtime pay at MBTA soars #mbta #charliebacker #mayorkoch

— Quincy Quarry — Quincy News, News about Quincy, Quincy City Hall, Corruption in Quincy MA. – News covered by Quincy Quarry News with commentary added. “The MBTA is on fire and it’s not just on the Orange Line.”. Overtime pay at the MBTA has soared to levels...
QUINCY, MA
nbcboston.com

1 Hurt by Falling Debris in ‘Terrifying' Incident at Construction Site in Boston's Seaport

A person was injured when a piece of construction material fell from a 17-story building onto a vehicle in Boston's Seaport District on Wednesday morning. The incident was reported shortly before 11 a.m. at a building under construction in the 300 block of Congress Street. Photos from the scene showed a vehicle in the right lane surrounded by police tape with the roof and windshield caved in.
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Gov. Baker Explains His Orange Line ‘WTF' Moment

When it comes to the MBTA, even Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker isn't immune to the occasional "WTF" moment. During an appearance on GBH News' "Boston Public Radio" Thursday, the governor was asked about a Tweet that GBH "Morning Edition" co-host Jeremy Siegel sent out Monday morning saying he had been on the Orange Line and hadn't seen any signs or heard any announcements on the public address system about Friday's 30-day shutdown.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
nbcboston.com

Lady Gaga Comes to Fenway Park Friday Night

Pop superstar Lady Gaga is bringing her highly-anticipated Chromatica Ball tour to Boston's Fenway Park Friday night. This show was originally scheduled for August of 2020, but had to be rescheduled twice because of the coronavirus pandemic. The tour is in support of Gaga's fifth solo studio album, "Chromatica," which was released in 2020 and featured high-profile hit singles like "Stupid Love" and the Ariana Grande collaboration "Rain on Me."
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Fire Sends Column of Smoke Over Mattapoisett Boat Yard

A fire was burning in Mattapoisett, Massachusetts, Friday afternoon. The blaze sent smoke high into the air over the coastal town. NBC affiliate WJAR reported that the fire was at a boat yard, where buildings, boats and cars were aflame. The local fire department didn't immediately provide any information on...
MATTAPOISETT, MA
nbcboston.com

Truck, Car Crash Into Front of Variety Store in Weymouth

Two vehicles crashed into the front of a variety store Thursday in Weymouth Massachusetts, prompting an investigation into what happened. Weymouth police began getting several calls at around 3:40 Thursday afternoon for vehicles slamming into Lynn's Variety, which is on Washington Street, according to Lt. Robert Winer with the Weymouth Police Department.
WEYMOUTH, MA
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Healy Unveils Plans to Clean Up Charlie Baker’s Messes

Maura Healey’s plans for fixing the MBTA involve major leadership and governance changes at the agency and beyond, and lean on federal funding to try to fill the gaps from underinvestment in transportation in Massachusetts. The attorney general and front-runner for governor released a lengthy transportation plan on Tuesday,...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

