Whether intentional or not, Avril Lavigne has always been a style icon, from her iconic men’s tie-and-tank-top look, to her slogan tees and baggy pants, to her infatuation with all things Hello Kitty. Now, the singer is leaning into her oft-imitated aesthetic with an official fashion collaboration with Killstar. Handpicked by the singer, the eye-catching collection for the UK-based retailer features ready-to-wear fashion, accessories and intimates in a signature bubblegum pop pink colorway that perfectly reflects Lavigne’s goth-meets-girlie aesthetic. “I like Killstar’s clothing because it is punk and edgy but feminine at the same time,” Lavigne tells Rolling Stone. “They took...

