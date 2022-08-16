Stay in your lane, Colorado! State Patrol says 2021 had highest number of citations related to pedestrians and cyclists

Read full article on original website
Deer jumps onto Colorado interstate, resulting in fatal accident
According to a report from KKTV, a deadly crash occurred on Colorado's I-25 near Walsenburg when a deer jumped into traffic on Friday morning. The driver of a vehicle on a path to hit the deer swerved off the road and rolled, resulting in the death of one person and the serious injury of another.
KKTV
Driver reportedly swerves to miss deer on I-25 in Colorado resulting in a deadly crash
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - One person is dead and a second is seriously injured following a rollover crash on I-25 Friday morning. Colorado State Patrol is reporting the crash happened along the highway near Walsenburg on the south side of the state at about 5:20 a.m. “[The driver] swerved...
KKTV
Southbound I-25 back open south of Colorado Springs following a crash
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A crash caused major backups along southbound I-25 south of Colorado Springs on Friday. A little after 1 in the afternoon all of southbound I-25 was closed in the Fountain area for the crash. At about 1:30 p.m., at least one lane was open as CDOT was reporting a 10-minute delay in the area.
Why Is Road Rage Becoming Such A Growing Trend In Colorado?
We've all experienced it one time or another. Whether you've been the culprit or the victim - you've experienced road rage. Road Rage, by definition, is violent anger caused by the stress and frustration involved in driving a motor vehicle in difficult conditions... ... "difficult" conditions, which are oftentimes just...
KKTV
Motorcyclist dies after hitting a parked car in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Springs Police Department is reporting a motorcyclist died after hitting a parked car. The fatal crash happened Thursday morning at about 7:12. According to police, the rider “failed to navigate” a right turn in the 1100 block of Old Dutch Mill Road. The area is on the north side of the city just south of Garden of the Gods Road between I-25 and Centennial Boulevard. The motorcyclist then hit a parked car and died at the scene.
KKTV
Police investigating homicide Friday night in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police are investigating a shooting death at a local convenience store and confirm it is a homicide. 11 News has learned it happened around 5:30 p.m. at the Kum N Go gas station and convenience store near Hancock and Jetwing. Police said a man was...
KKTV
Busy downtown Colorado Springs intersection back open after fight, person hit by car
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A busy Colorado Springs intersection is back open after a car hit a person, as well an assault. Colorado Springs police responded to Pikes Peak and Tejon around 1:15 a.m. to an assault, and a related auto versus pedestrian crash. Investigation showed the victim exited...
I-25 Reopens After Police Activity Closes Both Directions
CDOT has reported that both directions of a 6.4-mile stretch of Interstate 25 are currently closed due to police activity. Northbound Interstate 25 is closed at Colorado Highway 66 at the Longmont exit. Southbound Interstate 25 is closed at Colorado Highway 56 at the Berthoud Exit. Southbound traffic from Interstate...
Deceased woman found in vehicle at Colorado trailhead
According to the Boulder County Sheriff's Office, a body was discovered in a vehicle at the South Sourdough Trailhead on August 17. This is a popular hiking spot in the Nederland area. After receiving a report of a possible deceased person, authorities arrived at the scene to investigate, confirming the...
2 people wounded in Aurora strip mall parking lot shooting
Two people were taken to the hospital after a shooting Friday morning in Aurora.
Family begs for tips after hit-and-run crash leaves motorcyclist on life support
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A Colorado Springs man is in a medically induced coma after he was hit by a truck Monday morning while riding his motorcycle in the Old North End. The other driver fled the scene and now the motorcyclist's family is looking for tips from the community to bring that person The post Family begs for tips after hit-and-run crash leaves motorcyclist on life support appeared first on KRDO.
Denver police search for suspect driver in fatal hit-and-run crash
A woman was hit and killed Wednesday night while crossing West Colfax Avenue, and police say the driver responsible didn't stop.
SUV slides 50 feet down embankment into creek, closing canyon road in Colorado
According to a tweet from the Colorado Department of Transportation, US 6 through Clear Creek Canyon closed at about 7:30 AM on Wednesday morning due to safety concerns. The Denver Channel reports that this closure was due to the recovery of an SUV that slid off the road and 50 feet down an embankment into the adjacent creek.
Plan ahead for this westbound I-70 closure
A stretch of westbound Interstate 70 will close at the end of August so crews can finish the last of the major construction for the Central 70 project.
1 person killed in overnight shooting in east Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a shooting that left one person dead Friday morning on the east side of town. Officers were called to the 2100 block of Academy Pl., around 2 a.m. Friday. The scene is located near N. Academy Blvd. and Maizeland Rd. When they The post 1 person killed in overnight shooting in east Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
Woman killed in hit-and-run on Colfax near I-25 in Denver
A woman was killed in a hit-and-run crash while walking on W Colfax Avenue near Interstate 25 in Denver late Wednesday night. According to the Denver Police Department tweet, police responded to the crash, where a woman had been hit by a vehicle that did not stay at the scene, where the victim died. There was no immediate information about the victim, a possible suspect or vehicle description. Eastbound Colfax was closed at Federal Boulevard during the response to the crash.
Hours-long Aurora standoff ends with missing fugitive
Police said they were working to arrest a fugitive and issued a shelter-in-place order for residents in the area.
Has Colorado’s monsoon season made a dent in drought conditions? Experts weigh in.
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Rinse and repeat has quite literally been the pattern in July and August. Thankfully, those steady afternoon thunderstorms are paying off, with Southern Colorado's drought conditions improving tremendously. But that doesn’t mean we’re out of the woods just yet. Video shows how drought conditions have improved from May 2022 to The post Has Colorado’s monsoon season made a dent in drought conditions? Experts weigh in. appeared first on KRDO.
Don’t Let the Name Trick You, This Plant is Unwanted in Colorado
Although Tree of Heaven is a nice-sounding name, this invasive plant is anything but glorious - especially to Coloradans. Tree of Heaven is a noxious plant that can destroy entire ecosystems once it spreads to an area. The wind-born seeds make it easily spreadable, as well as suckers from mature trees. Once established, the plant releases chemicals through its roots that can inhibit other vegetation from growing around it.
SUV lands in creek near US 6 in Clear Creek Canyon
Eastbound U.S. 6 has reopened through Clear Creek Canyon after a 2002 Ford SUV ended up in Clear Creek.
