Woody Harrelson has been spotted helping to give a bride a choatic wedding-night trim after her hair became tangled – and his social media cameo has bewildered fans.Bride Tiarlie, 21, who is the granddaughter of billionaire media tycoon Rupert Murdoch, posted a video of the late-night chop on TikTok, in which she urged her followers to wear their hair “loose and free” on their wedding day, rather than opt for an updo – the latter of which had left her hair in a near-ungovernable snarl.Tiarlie, whose real name is Charlotte Murdoch Freud, is the daughter of Matthew Freud, great-grandson of...

CELEBRITIES ・ 35 MINUTES AGO