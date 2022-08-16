ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's star-studded inner circle: Inside the couple’s wedding guest list

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's star-studded inner circle will likely be front and center at the star couple's three-day wedding extravaganza. Affleck's famous pal Matt Damon was pictured arriving for the wedding with his wife, Luciana Barroso, on Friday. It's been reported that Jimmy Kimmel will also attend as well as Affleck's younger brother, fellow actor Casey Affleck. However, Casey was pictured out and about in Los Angeles ahead of his sibling's wedding.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Brad Pitt all smiles as Angelina Jolie’s alleged bruise photos emerge

Brad Pitt appeared to have a great time at a promotional event for his new movie, “Bullet Train,” as his feud with ex-wife Angelina Jolie worsens. The Oscar-winning actor appeared onstage at a news conference in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, ahead of the film’s release in the country. Pitt, who plays an assassin named Ladybug in the movie, was joined by his co-star Aaron Taylor-Johnson, who portrays Tangerine. As such, they were greeted with ladybug- and tangerine-inspired cakes. The “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” star’s promotional appearance came as photos of bruises that Jolie allegedly sustained during a September 2016 fight on...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Viall
Person
Sharna Burgess
Person
Megan Fox
Person
Machine Gun Kelly
Person
Vanessa Marcil
Person
Brian Austin Green
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entertain#Linus Celebrities#Ne The Green#Actor#Family Life#Journey
The Independent

Woody Harrelson spotted giving Rupert Murdoch’s granddaughter Tiarlie chaotic wedding-night trim

Woody Harrelson has been spotted helping to give a bride a choatic wedding-night trim after her hair became tangled – and his social media cameo has bewildered fans.Bride Tiarlie, 21, who is the granddaughter of billionaire media tycoon Rupert Murdoch, posted a video of the late-night chop on TikTok, in which she urged her followers to wear their hair “loose and free” on their wedding day, rather than opt for an updo – the latter of which had left her hair in a near-ungovernable snarl.Tiarlie, whose real name is Charlotte Murdoch Freud, is the daughter of Matthew Freud, great-grandson of...
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

Fox News

779K+
Followers
176K+
Post
650M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy