wpde.com

Gov. McMaster announces nominations for Teacher Recruitment and Retention Task Force

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WPDE) — Gov. Henry McMaster announced his three appointments to the Teacher Recruitment and Retention Task Force Thursday, which was created by the General Assembly to recommend policies for improving the recruitment, retention, and advancement of teachers. "South Carolina's teachers are integral to the success and prosperity...
EDUCATION
wpde.com

U.S. Army and the State of South Carolina join forces at Fort Jackson

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Wednesday, Governor Henry McMaster and other dignitaries, were invited to Fort Jackson, to sign a new partnership with the U.S. Army. The program will offer more opportunities for new soldiers, but local businesses will benefit as well. "We’re partnering for your success, and your is...
MILITARY
wpde.com

Pawleys Island high school student 1 of 3 to win $5,000 scholarship

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WPDE) — A Pawleys Island high school student was one of three to win a $5,000 scholarship sponsored by South Carolina's electric cooperatives. Emma Rose Radcliff won the scholarship in an audio podcast scholarship competition, according to a release. The other two winners were Abigail Crumley of Pinopolis and Natalia Salas of York.
PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC
wpde.com

8 students reported injured in SC school bus crash

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A Chesterfield County school bus was involved in a crash Friday just before 4 p.m. near the Jefferson community, according to the district's spokesperson. The bus was carrying 24 students from New Heights Middle School and Jefferson Elementary School, and eight of the students...
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, SC

