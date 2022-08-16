Read full article on original website
Related
wpde.com
Gov. McMaster announces nominations for Teacher Recruitment and Retention Task Force
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WPDE) — Gov. Henry McMaster announced his three appointments to the Teacher Recruitment and Retention Task Force Thursday, which was created by the General Assembly to recommend policies for improving the recruitment, retention, and advancement of teachers. "South Carolina's teachers are integral to the success and prosperity...
wpde.com
U.S. Army and the State of South Carolina join forces at Fort Jackson
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Wednesday, Governor Henry McMaster and other dignitaries, were invited to Fort Jackson, to sign a new partnership with the U.S. Army. The program will offer more opportunities for new soldiers, but local businesses will benefit as well. "We’re partnering for your success, and your is...
wpde.com
Pawleys Island high school student 1 of 3 to win $5,000 scholarship
PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WPDE) — A Pawleys Island high school student was one of three to win a $5,000 scholarship sponsored by South Carolina's electric cooperatives. Emma Rose Radcliff won the scholarship in an audio podcast scholarship competition, according to a release. The other two winners were Abigail Crumley of Pinopolis and Natalia Salas of York.
wpde.com
'I'm not giving up on them now:' SC man sticks to same lottery numbers to win $200K
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A South Carolina man who uses the same lottery numbers every time is an example of why you shouldn't give up. The man from North Myrtle Beach won $200,000 by playing numbers he always uses but not because of any special meaning. He said it's just because he liked them.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wpde.com
8 students reported injured in SC school bus crash
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A Chesterfield County school bus was involved in a crash Friday just before 4 p.m. near the Jefferson community, according to the district's spokesperson. The bus was carrying 24 students from New Heights Middle School and Jefferson Elementary School, and eight of the students...
wpde.com
Horry County sees flooding across region after early morning Tornado Warning
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A Tornado Warning issued for south central Horry County has expired, and now the area has been seeing flooding during an advisory warning. At 8:34 a.m., a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Socastee, moving northeast at 10 mph. Horry...
Comments / 0