ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelburn, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
1027wbow.com

Man arrested and juvenile critically injured in ATV crash

ST. BERNICE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – One person was arrested and a juvenile critically injured following a crash Wednesday involving an ATV and a car in Vermillion County. Officials with the Vermillion County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened just after 6:30 pm near Jonestown Rd. and CR 200 W.
VERMILLION COUNTY, IN
1027wbow.com

Man arrested after brandishing knife at school bus stop

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A man has been arrested following an incident in which police say he was brandishing a knife and speaking incoherently near a bus stop. According to the Terre Haute Police Department, a Vigo County School bus driver told police they had seen a man displaying a knife and acting strange where children were being picked up for school.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
1027wbow.com

Vermillion Co. hopes new housing project will bring future growth

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WAWV/WTWO) – Officials in Vermillion County hope a new housing project will bring future growth to the area. The Vermillion County Economic Development Commission is in the beginning stages to create new homes in Cayuga. The property located in the 700 block of West Park Street,...
VERMILLION COUNTY, IN
1027wbow.com

$700M energy investment coming to Sullivan County

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A natural gas electric-generation facility called Maple Creek Energy is on the way to Fairbanks Township in Sullivan County. Those involved said the $700 million project will maintain 19-20 full-time jobs locally. Engineering, management and operations personnel will be hired. Up to 550 construction jobs will also be provided over the 2-3 year construction period.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Deputy, IN
Shelburn, IN
Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
County
Vigo County, IN
Vigo County, IN
Crime & Safety
City
Shelburn, IN
1027wbow.com

New support space for domestic violence and abuse survivors

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WAWV/WTWO) – Female survivors of domestic violence and abuse will soon have a new space to connect with others for support and healing. On Wednesday the Council On Domestic Abuse (CODA) announced a support group for local female survivors that will be facilitated by a CODA advocate, who is also a survivor.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
1027wbow.com

Fire depts. are in dire need of volunteers

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – According to a study conducted by the Indiana Volunteer Firefighters Association, volunteer firefighters save Hoosiers roughly $4.5 billion in taxes. However, officials say it’s never been more difficult to find volunteer firefighters. The Van Buren Township Volunteer Fire Department is one in need of volunteers....
BRAZIL, IN
1027wbow.com

Union expands orthopedic joint replacement services

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WAWV/WTWO) – Union Health Orthopedics has teamed up with the Indiana Joint Replacement Institute to expand orthopedic joint replacement services in the Wabash Valley. The goal is to enhance care, coordination, and clinical quality, as well as patient experience. The partnership will build upon the existing...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
1027wbow.com

Local businesses to host community block party

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WAWV/WTWO) – The Dance Studio and Smoke n Peace have come together to host a community block party. Those who attend will have the opportunity to enjoy food trucks, vendors, a beer garden, and live music. Lawn chairs are welcomed, as there will be limited seating.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chad Gilbert
1027wbow.com

Casey’s campaign looks to help fund grants for local schools

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WAWV/WTWO) – A Casey’s campaign looks to help fund grants for local schools across its 16-state footprint. The company is asking guests to round up their purchases at the register during the month of August to help fund its annual Cash for Classrooms Grant Program.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
1027wbow.com

Terre Haute Humane Society’s Bark in the Park returns

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Terre Haute Humane Society will host a pet and family-friendly event to raise funds for the shelter at Deming Park. Saturday, Sept. 17, Thompson’s Honda will present Bark in the Park with support from Sharon Mattison, Haute House Flats and Precious Pets Forever.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
1027wbow.com

Southwest School Corporation’s new school year improvements

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WAWV/WTWO) – The Southwest School Corporation started the school year with some new improvements. Students at Sullivan Elementary School (SES) and Sullivan Middle School (SMS) may see improvements in cafeteria and kitchen spaces, as a part of an ESSER III grant. The grant has allowed the expansion...
SULLIVAN, IN
1027wbow.com

Real-life ‘Rudy’ speaks at Vincennes University

VINCENNES, Ind. (WAWV/WTWO) – The former Notre Dame football player who inspired the movie “Rudy” spoke with Vincennes University students Tuesday for Student Activities Welcome Week. Rudy Ruettiger whose true life story was immortalized in the sports movie “Rudy”, shared powerful messages to VU students, faculty, and...
VINCENNES, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indiana State Police#Tinted Windows
1027wbow.com

Our Community Foundation Awards Grant for 2023 Yarn Art in the Park

WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A local philanthropy group has awarded a grant to a Retired Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) in Daviess County. RSVP received the grant through Our Community Foundation’s $250 mini-grant program. The grant will help RSVP manage the 2023 Yarn Art in the Park Event. Program...
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
1027wbow.com

Black Business Alliance holds its first ever meeting

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The newly formed Black Business Alliance held its first ever meeting at the Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday evening. The goal of the meeting is to offer networking, connections and a sense of community for local black entrepreneurs. Black Business Alliance Coordinator LT Thompson said that it was also a way to reach out for entrepreneurs to know that they’re there and have resources available.
TERRE HAUTE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy