Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
1027wbow.com
Man arrested and juvenile critically injured in ATV crash
ST. BERNICE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – One person was arrested and a juvenile critically injured following a crash Wednesday involving an ATV and a car in Vermillion County. Officials with the Vermillion County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened just after 6:30 pm near Jonestown Rd. and CR 200 W.
1027wbow.com
Man arrested after brandishing knife at school bus stop
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A man has been arrested following an incident in which police say he was brandishing a knife and speaking incoherently near a bus stop. According to the Terre Haute Police Department, a Vigo County School bus driver told police they had seen a man displaying a knife and acting strange where children were being picked up for school.
1027wbow.com
Vermillion Co. hopes new housing project will bring future growth
VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WAWV/WTWO) – Officials in Vermillion County hope a new housing project will bring future growth to the area. The Vermillion County Economic Development Commission is in the beginning stages to create new homes in Cayuga. The property located in the 700 block of West Park Street,...
1027wbow.com
$700M energy investment coming to Sullivan County
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A natural gas electric-generation facility called Maple Creek Energy is on the way to Fairbanks Township in Sullivan County. Those involved said the $700 million project will maintain 19-20 full-time jobs locally. Engineering, management and operations personnel will be hired. Up to 550 construction jobs will also be provided over the 2-3 year construction period.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
1027wbow.com
New support space for domestic violence and abuse survivors
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WAWV/WTWO) – Female survivors of domestic violence and abuse will soon have a new space to connect with others for support and healing. On Wednesday the Council On Domestic Abuse (CODA) announced a support group for local female survivors that will be facilitated by a CODA advocate, who is also a survivor.
1027wbow.com
Fire depts. are in dire need of volunteers
BRAZIL, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – According to a study conducted by the Indiana Volunteer Firefighters Association, volunteer firefighters save Hoosiers roughly $4.5 billion in taxes. However, officials say it’s never been more difficult to find volunteer firefighters. The Van Buren Township Volunteer Fire Department is one in need of volunteers....
1027wbow.com
Union expands orthopedic joint replacement services
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WAWV/WTWO) – Union Health Orthopedics has teamed up with the Indiana Joint Replacement Institute to expand orthopedic joint replacement services in the Wabash Valley. The goal is to enhance care, coordination, and clinical quality, as well as patient experience. The partnership will build upon the existing...
1027wbow.com
Local businesses to host community block party
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WAWV/WTWO) – The Dance Studio and Smoke n Peace have come together to host a community block party. Those who attend will have the opportunity to enjoy food trucks, vendors, a beer garden, and live music. Lawn chairs are welcomed, as there will be limited seating.
RELATED PEOPLE
1027wbow.com
Casey’s campaign looks to help fund grants for local schools
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WAWV/WTWO) – A Casey’s campaign looks to help fund grants for local schools across its 16-state footprint. The company is asking guests to round up their purchases at the register during the month of August to help fund its annual Cash for Classrooms Grant Program.
1027wbow.com
Terre Haute Humane Society’s Bark in the Park returns
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Terre Haute Humane Society will host a pet and family-friendly event to raise funds for the shelter at Deming Park. Saturday, Sept. 17, Thompson’s Honda will present Bark in the Park with support from Sharon Mattison, Haute House Flats and Precious Pets Forever.
1027wbow.com
Southwest School Corporation’s new school year improvements
SULLIVAN, Ind. (WAWV/WTWO) – The Southwest School Corporation started the school year with some new improvements. Students at Sullivan Elementary School (SES) and Sullivan Middle School (SMS) may see improvements in cafeteria and kitchen spaces, as a part of an ESSER III grant. The grant has allowed the expansion...
1027wbow.com
Real-life ‘Rudy’ speaks at Vincennes University
VINCENNES, Ind. (WAWV/WTWO) – The former Notre Dame football player who inspired the movie “Rudy” spoke with Vincennes University students Tuesday for Student Activities Welcome Week. Rudy Ruettiger whose true life story was immortalized in the sports movie “Rudy”, shared powerful messages to VU students, faculty, and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
1027wbow.com
Our Community Foundation Awards Grant for 2023 Yarn Art in the Park
WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A local philanthropy group has awarded a grant to a Retired Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) in Daviess County. RSVP received the grant through Our Community Foundation’s $250 mini-grant program. The grant will help RSVP manage the 2023 Yarn Art in the Park Event. Program...
1027wbow.com
Black Business Alliance holds its first ever meeting
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The newly formed Black Business Alliance held its first ever meeting at the Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday evening. The goal of the meeting is to offer networking, connections and a sense of community for local black entrepreneurs. Black Business Alliance Coordinator LT Thompson said that it was also a way to reach out for entrepreneurs to know that they’re there and have resources available.
Comments / 0