The Los Angeles Lakers are seemingly stepping up their pursuit of Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving after agreeing on a contract extension with LeBron James. It’s been a quiet few weeks on the Irving saga front since the 2022 Las Vegas Summer League ended. However, rumors intensified amid James signing a two-year max extension with the Lakers. The Purple and Gold are now reportedly willing to include two first-round picks in a deal that would bring Irving to L.A.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO