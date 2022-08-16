The new organics waste bill doesn’t just change how we dispose of food waste—it also gets food to hungry Californians

At the end of June, Governor Gavin Newsom signed SB 54, known as the plastics bill, which requires all packaging in the state to be recyclable or compostable by 2032. This legislation also leads the nation in terms of holding manufacturers accountable for their waste by shifting the plastic pollution burden from consumers to the plastics industry. In fact, it will raise $5 billion from industry members over 10 years, money that will reduce plastic pollution and help disadvantaged communities, which are impacted most by the damaging effects of plastic waste.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO