The new organics waste bill doesn’t just change how we dispose of food waste—it also gets food to hungry Californians

Outgunned: Why California’s groundbreaking firearms law is failing
Two decades ago, California legislators added a new weapon to the state’s growing arsenal of gun-control measures, already among the toughest in the nation. Their motivation came from 2,000 miles away in a shaken Chicago suburb. It was there that a gunman opened fire in an engine factory where...
Senator Ben Allen, author of the legislation that drastically cuts plastic pollution in California, discusses how it came together—and what it means
At the end of June, Governor Gavin Newsom signed SB 54, known as the plastics bill, which requires all packaging in the state to be recyclable or compostable by 2032. This legislation also leads the nation in terms of holding manufacturers accountable for their waste by shifting the plastic pollution burden from consumers to the plastics industry. In fact, it will raise $5 billion from industry members over 10 years, money that will reduce plastic pollution and help disadvantaged communities, which are impacted most by the damaging effects of plastic waste.
Kaiser mental health workers signal open-ended strike in Northern California
A union representing 2,000 Kaiser Northern California mental health workers this morning announced plans for an open-ended strike beginning Aug. 15. Among the reasons union representatives outlined: high clinician workloads and patients waiting weeks or even months for mental health care. Even as demand for care has surged, frustrated therapists are abandoning the health giant, said union spokesperson Matt Artz.
What does Bill Hall think about his new role at SEIU Local 1000? Quite a bit.
Bill Hall is the new selected leader of the Sacramento local Service Employees International Union. ‘Local 1000’ is the largest public sector union in California and a united front of 96,000 working people employed by the state. Given the fact that the union’s transformation over the last year has been pretty dramatic, Hall discusses his vision, his plan and what might change at SEIU moving forward under his leadership.
A journalist’s view: There is no ‘other side’ to the Big Lie
Journalists have always been loath to use the words “lie” or “liar” in a news story, and reporters are generally obligated to present both sides of political issues in their coverage of elections. Then came the Big Lie: the unfounded assertion that the 2020 presidential election...
