Norwalk restaurant headed to National Buffalo Wing Festival
A Norwalk restaurant is headed to Buffalo, New York for the National Buffalo Wing Festival. The Blind Rhino, located in South Norwalk, will head to the 20th annual National Buffalo Wing Festival Labor Day Weekend. According to their website, The Blind Rhino has won over 18 awards for their wings,...
westchesterfamily.com
Tickets for the Blaze: Hudson Valley are on Sale Now!
One of the most popular Halloween events in Westchester just announced that tickets are on sale, and you definitely want to make sure the Blaze: Hudson Valley is on your radar. This fun event takes places from September, 16th-November, 20th (that’s 54 nights!) where you and your family can admire...
fox5ny.com
NYC squirrels 'splooting' to beat the heat
The recent heat has been oppressive to just about everyone, including animals. But when the New York City Parks Department wet on Twitter to point our squirrels were 'splooting' to beat the heat, it cased quite a stir. FOX 5 NY takes a look at what you need to know.
New Restaurant Open at Former BurgerFi Spot in Poughkeepsie
A new restaurant has opened its doors in the former BurgerFi spot by Vassar College in Poughkeepsie, NY. After shutting down at the start of the pandemic in March of 2020, BurgerFi, (a hamburger restaurant chain) had been a popular spot on Raymond Ave in the former Juliet Billiards location since 2014 and was repeatedly voted "Best Burger Joint" in the Hudson Valley.
fox5ny.com
Jollibee opens in Times Square
Jollibee, a Filipino chain of fast food restaurants, has opened a location in New York City's Times Square. Dozens of fried chicken aficionados lined up outside to wait for the doors to open. Good Day New York's Christal Young tasted Jollibee's famous fried chicken.
Popular Poughkeepsie Restaurant has Closed, Fans Left Wondering Why?
The sign on the front door says vacation, but it looks like it's closed for good after asking around. One thing the Hudson Valley has is a ton of great restaurants to enjoy a meal at. From Rhinebeck to Newburgh the choices are endless but one thing that drives me crazy is when you find that one place that you look forward to getting food from has suddenly closed down.
tourcounsel.com
List of Largest Cities in New York (with Map & Photos)
Buffalo, one of the largest cities in the state of New York. New York City, Buffalo, Rochester, Yonkers, and Syracuse are the five most populous cities in the state of New York. New York City is also the largest city in the US by population and a world capital of...
57 Dogs Rescued Donations Needed in Newburgh, New York
Earlier this week, social media in the Hudson Valley was full of stories about 54 Miniature Pinschers and 3 other breed dogs who were found living in what could only be described as beyond deplorable conditions. According to an article shared with me that was written by Mary Esparra for...
fox5ny.com
9/11 Tribute Museum closing its doors for the final time
NEW YORK - The 9/11 Tribute Museum in Manhattan will close its doors for the final time on Wednesday, due to financial pressures made worse by COVID-19. The museum, which opened in 2006, and unlike the better-known National September 11 Memorial Museum nearby, which honors the lives of those killed that day, the 9/11 Tribute Museum pays tribute to the survivors and loved ones of those who died and offered tours led by volunteers who had lost a family member or were connected in some other way to the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.
CBS News
See it: Kayakers spot dolphins swimming in the Hudson River
NEW YORK -- A couple of kayakers had a close encounter with some dolphins in the Hudson River. It happened Sunday afternoon. The kayakers said they spotted about three dolphins in the water as they were heading from Pier 84 Boathouse in Midtown towards Edgewater, New Jersey. The three dolphins...
Scribe
26 High St Apt 2
Free Heat & Hot Water! 2nd Floor - 1 Bedroom 1 bath in Classic Victorian! Kitchen with Stove & Refrigerator. Hardwood Floors Thru-Out. Walk in Closet. Shared Coin-Op Washer & Dryer. 1 Off Street Parking. Please call 203-496-0896. (Urban Connections Realty) Location. 26 High St Apt 2, Norwalk, CT. Address...
You’ve Never Seen a Pool this Cool In New York
The Hudson Valley is full of centuries-old homes but it isn't often that one of this magnitude becomes available for purchase. Known as Rondale this stunning country estate in Stone Ridge offers 67 acres, 5 bedrooms, a 2 bedroom guest house, and a 3-bay garage. It also has a unique...
westchestermagazine.com
A little nice goes a long way
#SeriouslyNice Breeze Week Presented by Breeze Airways™ is here!. Our friends at @breezeairways want to thank Westchester for the warm welcome to Westchester County Airport by introducing #SeriouslyNice Breeze Week. Breeze believes that Westchester County is a beautiful slice of New York. Known for its picturesque towns, quaint villages,...
NBC New York
Video Shows Group Stroll Out of NYC Lululemon Store With $28K in Stolen Goods
A high-end Manhattan store was ransacked by a group of robbers who swiped tens of thousands of dollars worth of apparel in seconds — and then walked right out the front door, seemingly right by a security guard. The NYPD released video of the incident that happened Tuesday around...
Winning Cash4Life, Mega Millions tickets sold in NYC expire soon
NEW YORK (PIX11) — You could be a millionaire, but you’ll have to act quickly. Two winning lottery tickets sold in the five boroughs for drawings held nearly a year ago remain unclaimed, officials said Thursday, urging the winners to come forward before their claims expire next month. A jackpot-winning Cash4Life ticket worth $1,000 per […]
fox5ny.com
Thieves rob coffee shop customers at gunpoint in Queens
NEW YORK - The NYPD is searching for a pair of thieves who robbed a group of people outside a Queens coffee shop in broad daylight, according to the NYPD. Video from a nearby surveillance camera shows the suspects, dressed in all black, pull up to the café on a motorcycle before one gets off and points a gun at the customers who had been sitting outside the Under Pressure Espresso Bar on 31st Street in Astoria.
NBC New York
NY Lotto Warns Two Tickets Worth $8 Million Will Expire Soon. Check Your Numbers Again
Hey, you never know -- especially if you never look. Two unclaimed winning New York Lottery tickets, one with a top Cash4Life prize and another with a $1 million Mega Millions win, will expire next month unless those holding them come forward. The Cash4Life winner, worth $1,000 a day for...
Bridgeport’s Beardsley Plaza Shopping Center sells for $5.7M
Beardsley Plaza Shopping Center on Broadbridge Road and Huntington Tpke in Bridgeport was sold for $5.7 million. The plaza covers 16,384 square feet on 1.65 acres and is fully leased to eight retail establishments including Vazzy’s Restaurant, Swissland Farm Food Store, King & I Restaurant and Subway; Verizon has a telecommunication pole on the property.
Herald Community Newspapers
Sharks galore on Long Island's South Shore
The number of sharks seen at Long Island’s South Shore beaches this summer has been a concern for many beachgoers and swimmers, who spend their days and weekends at the beach. While some residents may be hesitant to jump in the water, others are testing their strength with rods...
pix11.com
Rising rent in NYC: Here’s what tenants need to know
NEW YORK — New York City tenants are facing the biggest rent hike the city has seen since 2013. Inventory is down 46% from this time last year, according to the Bizzarro Agency, and the average studio in Manhattan costs 25% more today than it did in the past few years.
