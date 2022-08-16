NEW YORK - The 9/11 Tribute Museum in Manhattan will close its doors for the final time on Wednesday, due to financial pressures made worse by COVID-19. The museum, which opened in 2006, and unlike the better-known National September 11 Memorial Museum nearby, which honors the lives of those killed that day, the 9/11 Tribute Museum pays tribute to the survivors and loved ones of those who died and offered tours led by volunteers who had lost a family member or were connected in some other way to the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.

MANHATTAN, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO