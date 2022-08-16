Jackson to hold water distribution on Aug. 16
JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – The City of Jackson will distribute cases of bottled water to neighbors on Tuesday, August 16.
This comes after a citywide boil water notice was issued for Jackson by the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Friday, July 29.“This is an ongoing state of emergency”: Jackson mayor provides update on city’s water crisis
There will be a limit of one case of water per vehicle. The bottled water will be distributed until supplies run out.
The distribution will happen at the following location:
- Fire Station #1 (555 S. West Street) – 2:00 p.m.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.
Comments / 0