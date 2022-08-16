ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KGUN 9

Sabino defeats Coolidge to begin season, 42-20

TUCSON, Arizona — Sabino quarterback Cameron Hackworth accounted for four touchdowns, two rushing and two passing, and the Sabercats defeated Coolidge, 42-20, to begin the season. Sabino, ranked 3rd in Arizona Class 3A by MaxPreps, played on a night which saw Class 2A and Class 3A teams begin their...
