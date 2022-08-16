Read full article on original website
WTHI
Indiana's oldest picnic to take place next weekend
BOWLING GREEN, Ind. (WTHI)- Indiana's oldest picnic takes place right here in the Wabash Valley, and it's just around the corner. The 154th Old Settlers Reunion Picnic is taking place Friday, August 26th, and Saturday, August 27th. It's a weekend full of food, music, and fun in the town square.
Man kicked out of Indiana State Fair for having rifle parts in backpack
INDIANAPOLIS — State police have confirmed that a man shown in a viral TikTok at the Indiana State Fair did have rifle parts in a backpack. A video posted to TikTok that has gained many views on social media this week shows police talking with a man and going through a backpack. Indiana State Police […]
WTHR
HOWEY: Indiana facing 125 degree days, severe rain events
INDIANAPOLIS — This past month, Indiana was bookended by two “thousand year” floods, coming in St. Louis and eastern Kentucky, in which at least 37 people were killed. This comes on the heels of a July 6 rainfall event in Fort Wayne that yielded nine inches, as well as a June 13 derecho that snapped hundreds of utility poles.
This Beautiful Town Has Been Named Indiana’s Most Underrated
Indiana is a state full of nice, quiet, and interesting small towns. Recently one town was named the state's most underrated, and it's not too far from the Evansville area. When it comes to traveling in Indiana, we all know about the most popular hotspots. They are usually found in bigger cities like Indianapolis, Evansville, and Fort Wayne. However, you would be surprised with all of the beautiful and unique places that you could see in some of the smaller towns throughout the state.
WISH-TV
Could Daniels return to Indiana governor’s office, or will Sen. Braun run?
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two former staffers for Mitch Daniels have formed a political action committee to encourage him to run. Daniels, the retiring Purdue University president and a former two-term Republican governor of Indiana, recently told I-Team 8, “I’m not much of a planner and I’m not planning now.”
WTHI
Missing Terre Haute man located and is safe
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Police Department needs your help finding a missing man. Police say Jeffrey Hubbs was last seen on August 2 near Dillman and Turner Streets in Terre Haute. That is near the Aquatic Center. Hubbs, 56, is described as a white male 6...
WANE-TV
Invasive insect has made its way to northeast Indiana
HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – An insect native to China that first showed up in the United States in 2014 has made its way to northeast Indiana. The spotted lanternfly is known to feed on fruit trees, ornamental trees and other varieties of trees. It also can taint honey created by beekeepers.
wbiw.com
Indiana State Fair announces top three 2022 ‘Taste of the Fair’ Winners
INDIANAPOLIS – A returning crowd favorite, the results are in for the Indiana State Fair’s annual culinary competition amongst concessionaires for the Taste of the Fair. Announced this morning at an unveiling at the Fairgrounds, the 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place winners are taking home a “Taste of the Fair, 2022 Food of the Fair” title and a cash prize.
wfft.com
Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease confirmed in Franklin County, Indiana deer
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — The presence of Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease (EHD), which is not known to infect humans, has been confirmed in Franklin County white-tailed deer, after the Indiana DNR sent samples of dead deer found in the county to Southeastern Cooperative Wildlife Disease Study labs. EHD is...
warricknews.com
Swimming no longer allowed at Indiana Dunes State Park beginning Saturday
Northwest Indiana residents and visitors heading to the beach at Indiana Dunes State Park no longer will be permitted to go swimming in Lake Michigan, beginning Saturday. The Indiana Department of Natural Resources said Friday it doesn't have a sufficient number of lifeguards to allow state park visitors to continue swimming in the lake.
This Indiana Market is Road-Trip Worthy
There's nothing better than fresh made foods. From homemade pies to hand-battered fried chicken, a farm market is filled with so many amazing options that they're almost always worth the drive.
WTHI
New family dining restaurant set to open in Vincennes
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - People in Vincennes will soon have a new place to grab some food. American Table Family Dining is moving into the old Quickies building on Willow Street. That's right next to Goodwill. The restaurant also has an outdoor patio and drive-thru. The restaurant will also offer...
MyWabashValley.com
Toyota of Terre Haute: dealership helping dogs
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (Good Day Live) – Toyota of Terre Haute is a longtime supporter of Clear the Shelters, WTWO’s annual event focusing on shelters throughout the Wabash Vally to increase adoptions. The event will be held Saturday, August 20, 2022. Click here for more information on Clear the Shelters.
MyWabashValley.com
Get your tickets for the Terre Haute Hot Air Balloon Festival
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (Good Day Live) – Terre Haute is getting ready to launch a brand new Hot Air Balloon Festival and now is the time to get your tickets! Organizers tell Good Day Live that if tickets sell out, they will not be available at the gate. Click here for tickets and event details.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Indiana, Ohio residents could see Northern Lights tonight
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Tonight, you might see something that for many is a once in a lifetime experience, especially if you live in Northeast Indiana and Northwest Ohio. NOAA’s Space Weather Prediction Center says a strong geomagnetic storm (G3 on a scale of 1 to...
visitvincennes.org
5 Hidden Jems in Knox County
Here are five hidden gems in Knox County worth taking the time to look for. This beautiful orchard features a unique trellis system offering apples, peaches, and nectarines. Watch the orchard staff press fresh apple cider on site. Enjoy their baked goods, including pies, cakes, and cookies. *Orchard tours are available.
fox32chicago.com
Indiana taxpayers already seeing $200 refunds
INDIANAPOLIS - It’s turning out to be a big week for Indiana’s automatic taxpayer refund. The second round of refunds are already hitting bank accounts for some Hoosiers, after the Indiana Department of Revenue said the payments would begin in "late August." Lawmakers approved the $200 refunds during...
cbs4indy.com
Invasive bug spotted in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — While this bug may have beautiful coloring and patterns, conservation leaders are asking people to be on the lookout for it before it causes major issues in the state. On Thursday, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources said the invasive spotted lanternfly has officially migrated to northern...
fox32chicago.com
Indiana taxpayers to see rebate checks soon
CHICAGO - Rebate checks are heading to the homes of Indiana taxpayers. The state auditor says nearly two million paper checks began printing this week to return a portion of Indiana's budget reserves. Eligible taxpayers can expect to receive a check for $325, or $650 for married couples. The checks...
MyWabashValley.com
Pullin’ For ALS: fun family event for a great cause
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (Good Day Live) – Hear how this important event to combat ALS was founded and why in the attached GDL interview. Events take place at the Edgar County Fairgrounds in Paris. Illinois. Admission is $10 – Children 8 and under are FREE! Check out the event...
