NY Times columnist Krugman throws cold water on Biden’s recent successes: Not as ‘impressive’ as media claim
In his latest column for the New York Times, economist and author Paul Krugman acknowledged that President Joe Biden has "accomplished a lot" in office but admitted that the accomplishments "don’t look as impressive when you compare them with the scale of the nation’s problems." Krugman began by...
Sen. Grassley says McConnell is aiming to 'wake people up' with threat that GOP might lose Senate
EXCLUSIVE: Sen. Chuck Grassley is backing up Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell after he made remarks stating that the Republican Party may lose the Senate over an issue of having "qualified candidates." During a Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce luncheon on Thursday afternoon, McConnell, R-Ky., said he thinks that Republicans...
Tucker Carlson: Despite Biden's unpopularity, Democrats still have a chance of holding Congress in November
For all the bad things going on, there are, on the other side, Joe Biden's approval ratings, which are a nonstop source of joy for us. And if you've seen them recently, you know in your heart exactly how the November elections are going to turn out. Biden's obviously been a disaster for the country, but not only has he made the U.S. poorer, weaker and much more ridiculous, people know that he has, and they tell pollsters about it all the time. Biden is the single least popular president in modern American history.
Tucker Carlson: If Republicans focused on law and order, there would be a red wave
Last night we told you the sad and bewildering story of Dr. Oz, a man with absolutely everything going for him — talent, decency, charm, money, name recognition, all the right endorsements — who is nevertheless losing by a big margin as a Republican in what should be a Republican wave election to a radical and incompetent Democratic lieutenant governor who has presided over the decline of the state and who, by the way, also has had a stroke and can no longer speak in complete sentences. That's happening right now.
Fox News
Biden builds the wall in Delaware, Seattle's struggles after 'defund the police' push and more top headlines
BIDEN BUILDS THE WALL - American taxpayers paying for $500K security fence to protect the president's Delaware beach house. Continue reading …. UNSAFE IN SEATTLE - Liberal city saw sharp rise in homicides after progressive leaders demanded police be defunded. Continue reading …. ‘IT WAS THE PERFECT STORM’ - Salman...
Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just 14 days
Recipients of Supplemental Security Income are set to receive their first of two September payments in just two weeks.
Mitt Romney says he isn't encouraging Liz Cheney to run for president: 'She would not become the nominee'
Mitt Romney says he no longer wants to encourage people to run for president, especially Liz Cheney, who he says won't "become the nominee."
Trump announces 'endorsement' of impeachment manager, other New York Democrats in sarcastic posts
Former President Donald Trump made two surprising endorsements Wednesday, stating that he "Strongly Endorse[d]" impeachment manager Dan Goldman and Rep. Carolyn Maloney, D-N.Y. "Lawyer Dan Goldman is running for Congress, NY-10, and it is my great honor to Strongly Endorse him," Trump stated in a Truth Social post Wednesday evening....
McConnell quiet on Cheney primary loss after previously expressing support for congresswoman
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell Wednesday is silent on Rep. Liz Cheney's primary loss Tuesday night, after previously supporting the anti-Trump congresswoman against her critics. Cheney, R-Wyo., lost to her Trump-backed primary opponent Harriet Hageman by a massive margin of 66% to 29%. The result was widely expected after Cheney...
Feds are (finally) turning MAGA threats made to elections officials into maximum jail time
Hell, it’s past time. By a lot. One of the conspiracy-infused MAGA idiots who thought it was OK to threaten Maricopa County election officials has been indicted with one count of communicating an interstate threat and one count of making a threatening telephone call against county Recorder Stephen Richer, offenses that could – and hopefully will – get the dope five years in the slammer.
Biden heads back to Delaware beach house, where he’s building $500K taxpayer-funded security fence
After spending much of his summer vacation on Kiawah Island, South Carolina, President Biden is heading back to his multimillion-dollar beach house in his home state of Delaware, where he’s building a taxpayer-funded security fence at a cost that’s ballooned to nearly $500,000. Biden is expected to arrive...
Trump aides think a family member informed on him to the FBI because agents knew where to find a specific leather case, report says
According to reports, speculation is swirling among Donald Trump's aides about who may have tipped off the FBI about classified information.
OPINION: A Little Dirt on Mr. Liz Cheney – The Plot Thickens Even After Her Monumental Loss
You really can’t make this stuff up. As it turns out, Cheney’s husband, Philip Perry, works for Latham & Watkins -- the firm defending Hunter Biden. This non-satirical, un-opinionated, fully attributed, and unbiased article was compiled by the accredited and degreed veteran investigative reporter Kurt Dillon. It is comprised of information compiled from the following sources: Real Clear Politics, The New York Post, The Daily Caller, The Sun, and The Associated Press.
Wall Street Journal warns Liz Cheney's 'revenge' tour could 'divide' GOP and ruin Trump's 2024 chances
Not caught up with conservatives celebrating the primary loss of Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., on Tuesday, the Wall Street Journal editorial board actually warned that Cheney’s defeat and future "revenge" tour against former President Donald Trump could split the GOP and render it unable to win the presidency in 2024.
Alex Murdaugh lawyer cites Trump FBI raid in demand for evidence in murders of wife, son: 'Manufactured drama'
The lawyer defending the once powerful and now disbarred attorney, Alex Murdaugh, blasted South Carolina prosecutors on Wednesday for allegedly withholding evidence from the defense connecting the legal scion to the mysterious murders of his wife and son following a 13-month investigation. At a press conference he organized, Dick Harpootlian,...
Washington Examiner
Judge issues new permanent injunction on Biden oil and gas leasing pause
A federal judge placed a permanent injunction against President Joe Biden's pause on federal oil and gas leasing in 13 states, following up a temporary injunction placed on the Biden order last summer. U.S. District Judge Terry Doughty ruled late Thursday that the federal government may not stop issuing leases...
The Migrant Problems in Texas and Arizona are Now President Biden’s Problem
At first, migrants were a problem in Texas and then Arizona but they are slowly becoming a problem for Washington, D.C., and President Joe Biden. Fox News reported over 2 million migrants have crossed the border in 2022.
Washington Examiner
Judge greenlights lawsuit claiming Biden border policies wreak havoc on environment
A federal judge has allowed a lawsuit to continue that alleges the Biden administration's move to stop Trump-era border wall projects and immigration policies has had a negative impact on the environment. U.S. District Judge for the District of Columbia Trevor McFadden ruled on Aug. 11 that a lawsuit brought...
Georgia election law provision blasted by Democrats allowed to stand for midterms amid legal challenges
A Georgia judge declined to block a portion of a state election law that prevents people from handing out food and water in certain parts of voting lines. The section received a huge amount of focus when the state Legislature was considering its election overhaul bill last year. On Thursday, a judge told voting rights groups challenging the provision that it will remain in place while cases are pending.
NYT writer argues Liz Cheney, who lost her primary by 37 points, 'won' 'in the ways that count'
The New York Times published an op-ed Wednesday that argued that Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., who lost her primary race by over 37 points, actually won because she is morally superior to Republican voters. The piece, titled "In the Ways That Count, Liz Cheney Won," was written by Frank Bruni,...
Comments / 2