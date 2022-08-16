ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Comments / 2

Related
Fox News

Tucker Carlson: Despite Biden's unpopularity, Democrats still have a chance of holding Congress in November

For all the bad things going on, there are, on the other side, Joe Biden's approval ratings, which are a nonstop source of joy for us. And if you've seen them recently, you know in your heart exactly how the November elections are going to turn out. Biden's obviously been a disaster for the country, but not only has he made the U.S. poorer, weaker and much more ridiculous, people know that he has, and they tell pollsters about it all the time. Biden is the single least popular president in modern American history.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

Tucker Carlson: If Republicans focused on law and order, there would be a red wave

Last night we told you the sad and bewildering story of Dr. Oz, a man with absolutely everything going for him — talent, decency, charm, money, name recognition, all the right endorsements — who is nevertheless losing by a big margin as a Republican in what should be a Republican wave election to a radical and incompetent Democratic lieutenant governor who has presided over the decline of the state and who, by the way, also has had a stroke and can no longer speak in complete sentences. That's happening right now.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Business
City
Congress, OH
State
Ohio State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Feds are (finally) turning MAGA threats made to elections officials into maximum jail time

Hell, it’s past time. By a lot. One of the conspiracy-infused MAGA idiots who thought it was OK to threaten Maricopa County election officials has been indicted with one count of communicating an interstate threat and one count of making a threatening telephone call against county Recorder Stephen Richer, offenses that could – and hopefully will – get the dope five years in the slammer.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Reform#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Linus Business#Business Economics#Democratic#Democrats#Senate#Administration#House#Ohioans
The Veracity Report

OPINION: A Little Dirt on Mr. Liz Cheney – The Plot Thickens Even After Her Monumental Loss

You really can’t make this stuff up. As it turns out, Cheney’s husband, Philip Perry, works for Latham & Watkins -- the firm defending Hunter Biden. This non-satirical, un-opinionated, fully attributed, and unbiased article was compiled by the accredited and degreed veteran investigative reporter Kurt Dillon. It is comprised of information compiled from the following sources: Real Clear Politics, The New York Post, The Daily Caller, The Sun, and The Associated Press.
WYOMING STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Taxation
Country
China
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
IRS
Fox News

Georgia election law provision blasted by Democrats allowed to stand for midterms amid legal challenges

A Georgia judge declined to block a portion of a state election law that prevents people from handing out food and water in certain parts of voting lines. The section received a huge amount of focus when the state Legislature was considering its election overhaul bill last year. On Thursday, a judge told voting rights groups challenging the provision that it will remain in place while cases are pending.
GEORGIA STATE
Fox News

Fox News

779K+
Followers
176K+
Post
650M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy