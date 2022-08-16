Read full article on original website
Related
easttexasradio.com
Paris Police Report For Thursday (Aug 18)
Paris Police responded to the 700-block of SE 23rd Wednesday morning at 7:18 about a residential burglary. The victim reported that they worked nights and, this morning, found that someone had broken a window to access the inside of the residence. Once inside, the suspects stole three firearms. However, during the investigation, they recovered one of the firearms. There is a known suspect, and the investigation continues.
eparisextra.com
Paris police arrest report || Aug. 19, 2022
The following individuals were recently arrested by the Paris Police Department. Allen,Randolph Mike – RUNNING STOP SIGN; MOTOR VEHICLE INSPECTION VIOLATION; FAIL TO MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILIT; EXPIRED OPERATOR LICENSE; EXPIRED MOTOR VEHICLE REGISTRATION; FAIL TO APPEAR Non Traffic. Edwards,Destinae Renae – POSS CS PG 2 < 1G; POSS MARIJ...
easttexasradio.com
Paris Police Report For Wednesday (Aug 17)
Paris Police responded to a motor vehicle theft at 6:01 Tuesday evening in the 300-block of NE 12th St. Someone had stolen their 1999 red Harley-Davidson Heritage Softtail motorcycle. The investigation continues. Carolina Isabel Hernandez. Paris Police responded to a theft Tuesday evening at 6:37 and met with the victim...
KTEN.com
Stolen check suspects arrested at Denison bank
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — Denison police arrested two people Friday afternoon on stolen check charges. Officers were called to the First United Bank on Morton Street just before 2:30 p.m. Jessica Thomas and Michael Osborne were taken into custody in the drive-thru lane on suspicion of stealing and receiving...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
easttexasradio.com
Paris Police Report For Monday (Aug 15)
Paris Police responded to a theft in the 1900-block of Lamar Ave at 8:33 last Friday morning. Officers identified the suspect as Charles George Bell, Jr. They located Bell in a room with other people, having an outstanding Lamar County felony warrant charging him with the Sex offender’s duty to register. Bell also had two outstanding misdemeanor warrants. Bell was arrested and later transferred to the Lamar County Jail.
eparisextra.com
Lamar County booking report || Aug. 19, 2022
SHARP, JEFFERY NEWTON – POSS MARIJ <2OZ. CASHION, PHILLIP BOYD – MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G; TAMPER FABRICATE PHYSICAL EVID W/INTENT. MCGREW, SHAQUAL DEMOND – MTAG/POSS MARIJ >4OZ<=5LBS. JOHNSON, ZACHARI JEROD – JUDGMENT NISI // PUBLISH/THREAT TO PUBLISH. JONES, CYNDI LOU – FORGERY FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT;...
2 teens killed, 1 other injured in Wood County crash
WOOD COUNTY, Texas — Two teens were killed and one other person was injured following a two-vehicle crash in Wood County. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS),on Thursday, troopers responded to a crash around 9:15 p.m., on US 69, just southeast of Alba. The preliminary crash...
News Channel 25
Man robs several banks in Northeast Texas in a month
DALLAS — A Dallas man was arrested and charged for several bank robberies throughout Northeast Texas, officials said. The Department of Justice reported 53-year-old Mark Robert Disch was charged with two counts of bank robbery and arrested on July 21 after allegedly robbing five banks in the Northern and Eastern districts of Texas. Officials named Disch robbed banks in Lewisville, Arlington, DeSoto, Sulphur Springs and University Park.
IN THIS ARTICLE
easttexasradio.com
Cattleman’s Classic And Ribeye Roundup
They will hold this year’s Cattleman’s Classic and Ribeye Roundup in Sulphur Springs on Saturday, Oct. 1, on the downtown plaza. The event features a steak cook-off which will include an expected 40-plus cook team, educational trade show, a free Bobby Irwin concert, and more. Cooks have until Sept. 1 to get their entry forms in, and this year there will be a junior cook classification for youth ages 7-17. Go to the Facebook page to learn more.
Man arrested for indecent exposure in Titus County
TITUS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A man is accused of exposing himself and following a woman with children in her car in Titus County on Tuesday evening. A female driver reported to the Titus County Sheriff’s Office that while traveling, they saw a man standing outside of his car with his pants pulled down, exposing […]
easttexasradio.com
One Murdered, One Wounded, One In Custody
Paris Police responded to shots fired call in the 300-block of E. Grove Friday morning and found the body of 39-year-old Alicia Marie Turner lying in the yard. Officers located a second victim, Jakellia Turner, with a gunshot wound to her legs, who is the daughter of Alicia. Officers arrested 34-year-old Lilandria Shiaire Bell of Paris. They charged her with murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after she admitted to the officers that she shot the two victims.
eparisextra.com
GIVEAWAY: Free food and diapers available at MLK Church of Christ on Saturday
MLK Church of Christ will give away free food and Pull-Ups this Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, at the church. MLK Church of Christ will give away free food and Pull-Ups this Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, at the church. The drive-thru event will begin at 9 a.m. and end around 11...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Pittsburg ISD proposes $88 million bond
PITTSBURG, Texas (KETK) – The Pittsburg ISD Board of Trustees unanimously agreed to call for an $88,350,000 bond to be voted on Nov. 8. Officials made this decision after the Facility Planning Committee made the recommendation after they met during spring and summer of 2022. The committee is made up of about 20 community members […]
ketr.org
Northeast Texas Trail to receive part of $25 million grant
The Northeast Texas Trail will be getting a big boost from a federal investment, thanks to the Texas Department of Transportation. The Northeast Texas Trail is a 130-mile path for walkers and bicyclists that runs from Farmersville through Paris to New Boston. The trail follows the route of a former rail corridor. Yesterday, the Texas Department of Transportation announced that $25 million in federal funds will be awarded to two Texas trails. One is the Paseo Del Norte trail in El Paso County. The other is the Northeast Texas Trail. TxDOT says the money will be used to repair and build bridges, clear and upgrade trail surfaces, install trail amenities and improve safety features, among other purposes. TxDOT applied for the grant in partnership with the Northeast Texas Trail Association and the Paso del Norte Foundation. The funding is part of the federal Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) initiative.
Texas Rangers arrest ‘armed and dangerous’ fugitive out of Rains County
UPDATE — Around 5 p.m., Sean Alsip was taken into custody by the Texas Rangers on Sunday. The Rains County Sheriff’s Office said Alsip was taken to the Rains County Jail without incident. RAINS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — The Rains County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man that they say could be armed and […]
eparisextra.com
Paula Karen Miller || Obituary
Cremation was under the care and direction of Bright-Holland Funeral Home. Her cremated remains will rest at Oakland Cemetery, in Dallas, Texas. Paula Karen (Belancsik) Miller, of Arthur City, was born March 19, 1951, in Roswell, New Mexico and passed away on August 16, 2022, in Paris, Texas. Paula was...
redfearnrealestate.com
2960 CR 3365, Cookville, TX 75558
Charming country home, set off the road for privacy and peace and quiet! Sit on your front porch and overlook your very own 20 acres of beautiful pasture, great for hay cutting or grazing! This property includes a spring fed pond, above ground pool, 2-12x60 buildings with concrete slabs that are currently being used for a dog breeding business. City water, all new appliances and all electric home!
easttexasradio.com
Major Grass Fire In Red River County
They think a hay cutting machine is responsible for sparks leading to a 250-acre fire Monday in Red River County. At least 50 firefighters and EMS from multiple agencies in Red River and Lamar Counties responded to the blaze. Texas A&M Forest Service firefighters assisted with seven bulldozers, three Fire Engines, a Large Air Tanker, and helicopters. The entire area remains under a Burn Ban.
easttexasradio.com
Hopkins County Jail Booking
Sulphur Springs police arrested Hannah Rae White on a warrant for manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance. The warrant was obtained after White allegedly sold some Ecstasy to an undercover police officer. She is being held in the Hopkins County jail in lieu of $20,000 bond.
eparisextra.com
PJC holding Saturday registration, Open House events || Content sponsored by Quality Care ER
To accommodate working students, all locations of Paris Junior College will be open for special Saturday registration from 10 a.m. to noon on August 20. To accommodate working students, all locations of Paris Junior College will be open for special Saturday registration from 10 a.m. to noon on August 20. In Paris, that will take place at the Rheudasil Learning Center (library).
Comments / 0