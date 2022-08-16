An extension request for a group studying a new state seal and motto is stuck in legislative limbo as a December deadline approaches

Read full article on original website
Tax relief in Massachusetts: Gov. Charlie Baker deflects blame on botched economic development bill, saying ‘not guilty’
Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker pleaded “not guilty” to withholding financial information from Beacon Hill lawmakers in early May that ultimately scrambled their plans to deliver $1 billion in tax relief to cash-strapped Bay Staters at the end of the formal legislative session earlier this month. The Republican leader,...
Massachusetts needs to improve air quality in pollution hotspots (viewpoint)
Will Massachusetts improve air quality for communities burdened by air pollution? According to a new study from Boston College’s Global Observatory on Planetary Health by pediatrician Dr. Phil Landrigan and Harvard Medical School neurology and psychology professor David Bellinger, air pollution kills an estimated 2,800 people annually. The study also demonstrates how air pollution damages our well-being — from underweight births and pediatric asthma to heart disease and cancer. The findings are devastating and grim, and also beg the question, how many more studies on air pollution’s harmful effects on our collective health and communities must be published before we change course in Massachusetts?
Sen. John Velis glad to lead staff on tour of his district (Letters)
I’m glad the temperatures have dropped! I almost felt a hint of autumn in the air this week and I’m not sure that I’m ready it. Although I’m sure that kids are ready to get back to school!. This Wednesday was my team’s “District Day.” My...
Massachusetts Republican governor hopefuls Chris Doughty, Geoff Diehl spar with primary election 3 weeks away
Republican candidate for governor Chris Doughty lambasted rival Geoff Diehl on Wednesday for not agreeing to participate in more debates — beyond their sole encounter last month on the Howie Carr Show — with the primary election now just three weeks away. Doughty relentlessly accused Attorney General Maura...
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: Holbrook man wins $2 million prize, plans to use money for retirement
A Massachusetts man plans to use his massive, multimillion-dollar lottery prize for a practical purpose: retirement. David Watts of Holbrook won the $2 million prize in the “$2,000,000 50X Cashword” instant ticket game Wednesday, the Massachusetts State Lottery said in a statement. He bought the winning ticket at...
Most of Massachusetts is under extreme or severe drought conditions, according to US drought monitor
Low summer rainfall coupled with high temperatures and humidity, which made certain parts of the commonwealth feel as hot as 100 degrees during recent heat waves, has the majority of Massachusetts now placed under extreme or severe drought conditions, according to the United States Drought Monitor (USDM). Parts of Worcester...
Liz Cheney demonstrated courage in cowardly era (Editorial)
Liz Cheney showed genuine courage, standing up for what she knew was right even though doing so would almost certainly bring this chapter of her political career to an end. Such fearlessness is the rarest of qualities among our nation’s elected officials these days. Cheney refused to go with the flow and support Donald Trump and his dangerous lies.
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: $4 million, $2 million and 2 $100,000 winners across the commonwealth Wednesday
There were multiple big winners in the Massachusetts State Lottery Wednesday. The largest prize claimed Wednesday was for $4 million. It was sold at Quick Pick in Hull and was from the game “$4,000,000 Mayhem.” A $2 million prize was also claimed Wednesday. It was from the game “$2,000,000 50X Cashword” and was sold at T Square Food Shop in Holbrook.
Massive fire at Mattapoisett boat yard, other fires igniting across state
A massive ongoing fire Friday afternoon has reportedly destroyed buildings, cars and boats at Ned’s Point in Mattapoisett Boatyard. Crews were battling the fire that had started in the afternoon and created large, dark plumes of smoke that could be seen for miles on the horizon, according to reporting by WCVB Boston. Several fire departments were responding to the blaze that had ignited several buildings, boats and more than a dozen cars.
Massachusetts fall foliage predictions 2022: Farmers’ Almanac and other forecasters expect later leaf season
Multiple forecasters believe Massachusetts leaves will turn later than usual due to severe summer drought conditions. Farmers’ Almanac forecasters believe inland regions of Massachusetts will see peak fall foliage sometime between Oct. 5 to Oct. 21. While Massachusetts’ coastal regions will most likely experience fall colors between Oct. 12 to Oct. 28. Chiff forecasters also believe that the middle of October is the prime time for leaf-watchers to gaze at Massachusetts’ fall colors.
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: $4 million prize and $100,000 prize won Thursday
The top lottery prize won in Massachusetts Thursday was a $4 million prize. The prize was won off of the game “$4,000,000 Jumbo Cash.” It was sold at Girlies Variety Stores in Taunton. A $100,000 prize was also claimed Thursday. It was won off of the game “Millions.”...
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: Taunton woman wins $4 million prize
A Taunton woman who opens each day with a coffee and a run at the lottery won a $4 million prize last week in the Massachusetts State Lottery. Donna Stigh, of Taunton, is the first person to claim the top prize in the lottery’s “4,000,000 Money Bags” game, according to the state lottery. There are three other $4 million tickets in the game remaining.
The northern lights may be visible in Massachusetts Friday night as they head south. Here’s how you can try to spot them
Residents of Massachusetts may be able to catch a glimpse of the Northern Lights on Friday as they move further south into the mainland of the U.S. Known as the aurora borealis, the lights typically can be seen at far northern latitudes. However, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Space Weather Prediction Center predicted “a strong geomagnetic storm” to hit the globe on August 18 and 19 making them visible further south — so much so that they could be seen in regions of Pennsylvania, Iowa and Oregon, according to NPR.
Massachusetts Lottery winner: South Hadley man wins $1M prize from scratch ticket bought at Big Y Express
A South Hadley resident is the winner of a $1 million prize from a Massachusetts State Lottery instant ticket game. Charles Lukasik won the seven-digit prize through the “$2,000,000 50X Cashword” game, according to the lottery. He opted to redeem his prize in the form of a one-time...
Massachusetts forecast to be hotter than normal through November
Forecasters predicted in June that the summer of 2022 could be hotter than normal. Two major heat waves later, their foresight appears spot on. While the severe heat of recent months will taper off as summer turns to fall, above-average temperatures may linger on. Forecasters expect September, October and November to be warmer than the months would normally be expected to be.
Western Massachusetts golfers compete in 119th Massachusetts Women’s Amateur Championship at South Hadley’s Orchards Golf Club (Photos)
The top women amateur golfers in Massachusetts have come to the Orchards Golf Club in South Hadley this week to compete in the 119th Massachusetts Women’s Amateur Championship. The tournament ties in with an ongoing centennial celebration at the club. Legendary golf architect Donald Ross was hired in 1922...
You can stay overnight in a ‘Gingerbread House’ at the historic Santarella Estate and Gardens in the Berkshires
Looking for accommodations seemingly pulled from a storybook for your next vacation? At one estate and gardens in the Berkshires you have the option to stay overnight in the tower of a building that’s been affectionately called the “Gingerbread House.”. Located on the larger Santarella Estate and Gardens...
