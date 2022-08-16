An extension request for a group studying a new state seal and motto is stuck in legislative limbo as a December deadline approaches

Residents of Massachusetts may be able to catch a glimpse of the Northern Lights on Friday as they move further south into the mainland of the U.S. Known as the aurora borealis, the lights typically can be seen at far northern latitudes. However, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Space Weather Prediction Center predicted “a strong geomagnetic storm” to hit the globe on August 18 and 19 making them visible further south — so much so that they could be seen in regions of Pennsylvania, Iowa and Oregon, according to NPR.

