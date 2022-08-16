Read full article on original website
T.I. confirms he punched The Chainsmokers’ Drew Taggart in the face over kiss
T.I. has responded to The Chainsmokers singer Drew Taggart’s claim that he was struck in the face by the rapper after giving him a kiss on the cheek. “T.I. just literally punched me in the face,” Taggart said in a clip posted on TikTok yesterday (August 16) that shows the duo performing at a nightclub alongside T.I. and others. “We’re in a vibe and I, like, gave him a kiss on the cheek. It was totally my fault,” while Taggart’s Chainsmokers bandmate Alex Pall can be heard laughing in the background.
Watch Lorde’s serene music video for ‘Oceanic Feeling’
Lorde has returned with a serene new music video for her ‘Solar Power’ cut ‘Oceanic Feeling’, one year on from the album’s release. The singer made a rare appearance on her Instagram stories to announce the video, which was released earlier today (August 20). She said the clip — directed by herself and Joel Kefali — is the last video to come from ‘Solar Power’, following previously released clips for ‘Mood Ring’, ‘The Path’, ‘Fallen Fruit’, ‘Secrets From A Girl (Who’s Seen It All)’, ‘Leader Of A New Regime’ and the record’s title track.
Gorillaz debut new Tame Impala and Bootie Brown collaboration ‘New Gold’ at All Points East
Gorillaz headlined London’s All Points East last night (August 19) and debuted a new collaboration with Tame Impala and Bootie Brown – watch them play ‘New Gold’ below. The band played the Victoria Park festival to kick off the second part of their 2022 European tour,...
Loyle Carner announces forthcoming third album ‘Hugo’
Loyle Carner has announced his third album is on its way, sharing a release date and tracklist for the forthcoming ‘Hugo’. The English-Guyanese rapper shared the news yesterday (August 19) with a teaser video, in which he spraypaints the release date — October 21, 2022 — on a ‘Hugo’ poster.
Björk reveals that her name album is called ‘Fossora’
Björk has revealed the title of her new album ‘Fossora’, and discussed how it concerns the death of her mother in 2018. In a new interview with The Guardian, the Icelandic singer officially announced the follow-up to 2017’s ‘Utopia’, which is touted to arrive this autumn.
Linda Evangelista reveals her face, jaw and neck were taped on cover of British Vogue: ‘Creating dreams’
Linda Evangelista has revealed that her face, jaw and neck were taped for her British Vogue cover shoot while opening up about the lasting physical and mental impacts of the CoolSculpting procedure that she says left her “permanently disformed”.The supermodel, 57, who appears on the September issue of British Vogue, discussed the editing, retouching and makeup artistry tricks that went into the photo shoot in the accompanying interview.“That’s not my jaw and neck in real life - and I can’t walk around with tape and elastics everywhere,” Evangelista said of the photos, which see her face taped by makeup...
‘Goodbye Horses’ musician Q Lazzarus has died, aged 61
Q Lazzarus, the musician best known for her 1988 hit song ‘Goodbye Horses’, has died. Lazzarus, real name Diane Luckey, passed away last month at the age of 61 following a short illness. Her death was confirmed by an obituary that was posted on the website of the Jackson Funeral Home in New Jersey.
Filipino supergroup spacedog spacecat announce debut album ‘Fuzz Sounds’
Filipino fuzz pop supergroup spacedog spacecat have announced their debut album ‘Fuzz Sounds’, due to be released this September. The band, which comprises of Jam Lorenzo (The Geeks, Mirror Masks), Evee Simon (July XIV, Megumi Acorda), RJ Mabilin (The Axel Pinpin Propaganda Machine), Janine Samaniego (Tuniwa), Marc Inting (Twin Lobster) and Jerros Dolino (Megumi Acorda), will release ‘Fuzz Sounds’ this September 17 via Catshelf Records. The 11-track album will include their four previously released singles ‘Beach, etc.’, ‘Metro Retro Bizarro’, ‘Seeking A Friend’ and ‘My Midori’.
‘Twilight: New Moon’ director turned down Taylor Swift’s request to be an extra as she’d be too distracting
Twilight: New Moon director Chris Weitz has admitted he somewhat regrets his decision not to cast Taylor Swift in the series’ second film. In a new interview on The Twilight Effect, the podcast of Ashley Greene (who starred as Alice Cullen in the film franchise), Weitz revealed that while Swift had wanted to be an extra in 2009’s New Moon, he turned the opportunity down.
Listen to Missy Elliott feature on Anitta’s new song, ‘Lobby’
Anitta’s new song ‘Lobby’ features Missy Elliott – check out the collaboration below. The trippy new song centres around a night in a hotel and features Elliott on the song’s verses rapping. “Missy and Anitta, we rolling up to the party/ That hottie, he can get the keys to my Bugatti,” Elliott says on the song’s second verse.
‘Buffy’ actor Nicholas Brendon hospitalised after “cardiac incident”
Buffy The Vampire Slayer actor Nicholas Brendon has been hospitalised after suffering a “cardiac incident”. The actor, best known for playing Xander Harris in the drama series, was rushed to hospital two weeks ago, his sister revealed on Instagram. Sharing a number of pictures of Brendon in hospital,...
Does Rock ‘N’ Roll Kill Braincells?! – Pixies
When Black Francis recorded a version of David Bowie’s ‘Fashion’ as a gift for The Thin White Duke’s 50th birthday, what did he alter the lyric to?. How did it feel when Bowie recorded a version of Pixies’ ‘Cactus’ for his 2002 ‘Heathen’ album?
Zoë Kravitz says she regrets calling out Will Smith’s Oscars slap
Zoë Kravitz has expressed regret for publicly denouncing Will Smith after he slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars. Following the incident in March, Kravitz posted a picture of herself on Instagram at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party, captioned: “Here’s a picture of my dress at the show where we are apparently assaulting people on stage now.” Following backlash in the comments, she deleted the post.
Kanye West appears on Fox News to defend selling clothes out of black bags
Kanye West has taken to US network television to defend selling his Yeezy Gap line in black “construction bags” that some people mistakenly thought were bin bags. Posting on Instagram last week (August 13), the rapper shared a note that reads: “Look to the children… Look to the homeless… As the biggest inspiration for all design.”
Demi Lovato’s new song ’29’ appears to take aim at ex Wilmer Valderrama and their age gap
Demi Lovato has shared a new song, ’29’, in which the singer-songwriter appears to reflect on the age gap in the relationship between them and That ’70s Show actor Wilder Valderrama, who Lovato dated between 2010 and 2016. “Just five years a bleeder / Student and a...
‘You’ve Got A License to Drive (Me Crazy)’: how ‘The Boys’ nailed TV’s song of the summer
The Boys composer Christopher Lennertz has worked on a wide range of projects over the years, from Alvin and the Chipmunks to Agent Carter, but none of that prepared him for his most unusual request yet. During production of Eric Kripke’s superheroes-gone-bad series, he was asked to write a pop song.
Kid Cudi says he’s “done” with Kanye West for good
Kid Cudi has spoken out about the vitriol he’s received from Kanye West this year, saying the Donda rapper’s online attacks have damaged his mental health and irreparably damaged their friendship. West and Cudi were previously close friends and collaborators but have had a tumultuous relationship since the...
Jennette McCurdy Revealed Why She And Miranda Cosgrove Aren't As Close As They Used To Be
"There's kind of complicated feelings around it."
Tatiana Maslany says SOPHIE inspired her dual role in ‘She-Hulk: Attorney At Law’
Tatiana Maslany has spoken of how SOPHIE inspired her dual roles in the new Marvel series She-Hulk: Attorney At Law. The show, which premiered on Disney+ today (August 18), sees Maslany star as Jennifer Walters – the cousin of Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) who transforms into She-Hulk after receiving an emergency blood transfusion.
Watch Coldplay cover two All Saints songs with Shaznay Lewis during Wembley Stadium show
Coldplay has enlisted Shaznay Lewis to cover two All Saints songs during the band’s recent show at Wembley Stadium. Watch snippets from the performance below. Performing the covers at their fourth of six Wembley shows in London last night (August 17), Coldplay brought out the All Saints member towards the latter end of their sold-out set, sharing the stage with Lewis for covers of the songs ‘Pure Shores’ and ‘Never Ever’. Watch that below:
