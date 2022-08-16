Read full article on original website
Bolt founder Ryan Breslow isn’t going away
Few outside of Breslow’s world even knew his name a year ago. Then Bolt, a “one-click” checkout tech company that evolved from an earlier idea of his, announced $355 million in Series E funding at a reported $11 billion valuation. Suddenly, the startup was on everyone’s radar, as was Breslow. The now 28-year-old Miami resident was riding so high that he couldn’t help but take a kind of victory lap. Having struggled at one point to win over Silicon Valley investors, he began publishing thoughts on Twitter that most might never dare share publicly, including to call rival Stripe and famed accelerator Y Combinator “mob bosses” that will pull “every power move imaginable” to squash competitors.
TechCrunch+ roundup: How VC really works, longevity investor survey, choosing your angel
Essentially, VC is a high-stakes extreme sport in which top players can accumulate startling amounts of wealth and power. And sometimes, a massive pile of investor cash burns so brightly, it gets picked up on satellites. But where does all that money actually come from, and how do VCs actually...
Otter.ai challenger Airgram raises $10M to transcribe and time your video calls
Aside from transcribing Zoom, Google Meet, and Microsoft Teams calls into sharable and editable text, Airgram also wants to help people keep their meetings on track by letting users project their meeting agenda onto the screen with a timer that reminds them not to run over time. “Bosses don’t realize...
EXCLUSIVE: America's richest black man, tax cheat Robert Smith, put his girlfriend up in NYC apartment, and bought $5.3M nightclub in French Alps and 300-acre Colorado ranch with unclaimed income as he fights to keep spending details sealed
Billionaire tax cheat Robert Smith put up his girlfriend in a lavish apartment using business funds and bought luxury properties around the world using untaxed income, court documents claim. A federal investigator's affidavit lists a 300-acre ranch in Colorado, a club and condos in the French Alps and a Sonoma...
Black Girls Code founder Kimberly Bryant has been fired by her board
In a statement provided to TechCrunch, a Black Girls Code spokesperson writes that it “believes the decision to remove Ms. Bryant as CEO and as a board member is in the best interests of the organization, the girls it serves, its employees, and its donors. BGC has been focusing its efforts on moving forward and expanding on the success of the organization since its inception.”
TikTok launches new ad solutions with smarter targeting and amplified product discovery
The new Video Shopping Ads allow advertisers to highlight one or more products in their in-feed video ads in a way that amplifies product discovery and purchase intent. TikTok says video Shopping Ads provide dynamic experiences based on the shopper’s intent to purchase, with smart targeting and optimized ad delivery. Video Shopping Ads essentially put brands’ shoppable videos in front of users who are more likely to buy them. The ads will also automatically create a landing page to better determine a user’s intent to purchase. Video Shopping Ads are currently available to select advertisers for beta testing.
Daily Crunch: HBO Max is pulling 36 shows this week — Here’s the list
G’day, crunch bunch! We’re both starting to get a little bit excited about TechCrunch Disrupt coming up in October. Would you believe that, even though we’ve been working together for a long time, this will be the first time that your trusty Daily Crunch co-writers will meet in person? There will be high fives, terrible puns and perhaps a shared beverage or two. Good times.
Work exchange your way to TechCrunch Disrupt for free
That free pass gives you access to the full Disrupt experience — the Disrupt stage, the TechCrunch+ stage, the Discovery stage, breakout sessions, roundtable discussions, the expo floor — where you’ll find the Startup Battlefield 200 — and the Startup Battlefield competition. Volunteers handle a variety...
Andreessen, Atlantico, MAYA Capital add some dough to Fudo’s restaurant tech recipe
Startups, like Fudo, stepped up with technology to get restaurants back on their feet. In Fudo’s case, the Argentina-based company offers a web-based restaurant operating system and point-of-sale software that brings together a restaurant’s operations into a centralized “hub.” Now they can take orders, set up tables, manage deliveries, see purchases, control inventory and get detailed analytics on all of that in real time.
India’s higher education startup Sunstone raises $35 million
Sunstone founders said Friday WestBridge Capital led the startup’s Series C financing round. Alteria Capital also participated in the funding, which takes its to-date raise to about $68 million. There are thousands of management colleges and institutions in India, but other than those at the top of the charts,...
Quora is shutting down the English version of its Partner Program
The Partner Program, which launched four years ago, is an invite-based initiative that works by paying users for asking questions on the platform. The money paid to partners is based on the traffic that is generated by their questions. The program was essentially introduced as a way for Quora to grow its platform while also helping users earn revenue for their contributions.
Daily Crunch: Ending a 4-year partnership, DoorDash will stop delivering Walmart groceries next month
If you’re following the ups and downs of the crypto industry, you won’t want to miss this Twitter Space on Monday at 12:00 p.m. PDT/3:00 p.m. EDT. Senior crypto reporter Anita will be speaking with Sam Rosenblum and Breck Stodghill about where they’re seeing the most exciting opportunities among early-stage web3 companies.
How Amazon’s continued expansion into healthcare could buoy the sector
The tech behemoth originally entered the health sector after it acquired PillPack, an online pharmacy, in 2018 and later rebranded as Amazon Pharmacy. The company also provides Amazon Care as a way for individuals in certain states to get treatment. Although those endeavors seem to be bearing fruit, Amazon also...
John Carmack’s AGI startup raises $20M from Sequoia, Nat Friedman, Patrick Collison and others
Carmack said Friday his new artificial general intelligence startup, called Keen Technologies, has raised $20 million in a financing round from former GitHub CEO Nat Friedman and Cue founder Daniel Gross. Stripe co-founder and CEO Patrick Collison, Shopify co-founder and CEO Tobi Lütke, and storied venture fund Sequoia are among those investing in the round, he said.
Tech veterans Nilekani and Aggarwal’s India venture raises $227 million second fund
The fund plans to deploy the capital by investing in four to five startups each year. Fundamentum, which typically backs startups in the Series B stage and beyond, will look to lead or co-lead $25 million to $40 million rounds, Aggarwal told TechCrunch in an interview. Nilekani, co-founder of IT...
Apple is launching two new Top Charts for paid podcasts
The “Top Subscriber Shows” list includes 100 paid shows and the “Top Subscriber Channels” list has 100 paid channels with two or more shows. Apple first introduced paid podcast subscriptions last April and expanded to 170 countries later in the year. The company’s competitor Spotify also extended its podcast subscription program globally in November 2021.
As a startup founder, you really need to understand how venture capital works
Millions — billions — of dollars are flowing toward upstart tech companies of all stripes, and as the de-facto news hub for the startup ecosystem, we are as guilty as anyone of being a little bit on the “cult of capital” side of things. One truth is that successfully raising capital from a VC firm is a huge milestone in the life of a startup. Another truth is that VC isn’t right for all companies. In fact, there are significant downsides to raising money from VCs. In this piece, I’m taking a look at both sides of the coin.
Your startup needs someone to be its lead storyteller
When you think about it, every aspect of your company is about storytelling. Hiring your first employees into a startup is storytelling: You are spinning a story that contrasts their steady, reliable job at an established company, pitching it against taking a chance on your startup. Acquiring early customers fall in the same category: Why should they trust you over a larger, more established competitor? Marketing? Same. Advertising? Same. Raising investment? Oh boy — definitely an exercise in storytelling.
Go mining for opportunity at TC Sessions: Crypto
Time-sensitive tip: Secure significant savings with special launch pricing on passes and exhibitor packages. Supplies are limited, so go buy your pass or package now — before they’re gone for good and prices go up. Expect to connect and engage with the leading founders, investors, engineers and other...
Paris-based Koolboks closes $2.5M seed round to scale solar refrigeration across Africa
Companies such as Koolboks are providing an alternative by creating a solution that can generate refrigeration without power. The sustainable cooling company, which offers accessible cold storage solutions to businesses across Africa, has raised $2.5 million in seed funding. Nigeria-based growth equity fund Aruwa Capital Management led the round with...
