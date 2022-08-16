Johnny Gargano's potential return to WWE has been a widely-debated topic ever since he departed from the company last December. The former NXT Champion has consistently kept his options open about what he'll do next, telling fans during his Starrcast panel during SummerSlam weekend, "What's next for me is I'm going to go home and change a diaper. If people thought I was going to come here and be like, 'I'm going to show up then,' I'm not going to say that because I don't have an answer yet. I haven't made up my mind or made a decision yet. We're lucky as wrestlers and wrestling fans that we are living in a world where there are options and choices out there.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO