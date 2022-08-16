Read full article on original website
Related
China just ran into something that could be even more devastating for its supply chains than COVID-19 lockdowns: A record heat wave
COVID-19 lockdowns in China threw a wrench into global supply chains earlier this year, causing shipping and production delays worldwide, and hindering economic growth. Now, the country is facing another major threat—and this one could be even worse for the economy. China has been coping with its worst heat...
CoinTelegraph
Can exchanges create imaginary Bitcoin to dump price? Crypto platform exec answers
One of the most substantial value propositions of Bitcoin (BTC) is that no one can create more of it apart from its fixed supply. However, an executive from a crypto exchange made a bold claim that some exchanges can create and sell BTC that's only in their system, not on the blockchain, to manipulate the market.
CoinTelegraph
Are non-KYC crypto exchanges as safe as their KYC-compliant peers?
Many see implementing Know Your Customer (KYC) tools in crypto as a deterrent to the Bitcoin (BTC) Standard, which has predominantly promoted anonymized peer-to-peer transactions. However, regulators stay put on promoting KYC and anti-money laundering (AML) implementations as a means to ensure investors’ safety and protection against financial fraud.
CoinTelegraph
Tether reserve attestations to be conducted by major European accounting firm
In a step toward greater transparency and better alignment with international accounting standards, stablecoin operator Tether Holdings Limited has tapped BDO Italia to conduct regular reviews and attestations of its dollar reserves. Tether, which operates the USDT stablecoin, officially began working with BDO Italia in July, the company disclosed on...
CoinTelegraph
BlockFi tops revenue grower list with 250,000% increase, BitGo aims to sue Galaxy Digital, and Bitcoin’s price drops: Hodler’s Digest, Aug. 14-20
Coming every Saturday, Hodler’s Digest will help you track every single important news story that happened this week. The best (and worst) quotes, adoption and regulation highlights, leading coins, predictions and much more — a week on Cointelegraph in one link. Top Stories This Week. Crypto’s continued journey...
CoinTelegraph
Celsius Network coin report shows a balance gap of $2.85 billion: Finance Redefined
Welcome to Finance Redefined, your weekly dose of essential decentralized finance (DeFi) insights — a newsletter crafted to bring you significant developments over the last week. This past week, Celsius’s financial troubles mounted further as a new coin report showed the company had a balance gap of $2.85 billion,...
CoinTelegraph
Ripple partners with Travelex to launch enterprise crypto payment service in Brazil
Ripple’s XRP token is set to be used to facilitate fast and cost-effective cross-border transactions in Brazil, after the launch of RippleNet's On-Demand Liquidity (ODL) with forex company Travelex. Digital payment network Ripple announced on Thursday that foreign exchange company Travelex will utilize RippleNet’s ODL to facilitate cross-border payments...
CoinTelegraph
Who accepts Ethereum as payment?
Ethereum is the first-generation blockchain technology for building DApps, holding assets and transacting in a decentralized environment. Powered by blockchain technology, Ethereum is a decentralized platform designed to be scalable, programmable and secure. It facilitates a peer-to-peer (P2P) network for the secure execution and verification of application codes via smart contracts. These are automated software blocks that enable participants to transact in the absence of a central authority.
CoinTelegraph
United Texas Bank CEO wants to 'limit the issuance of US dollar-backed stablecoins to banks'
Scott Beck, chief executive officer of United Texas Bank, called on members of the state’s blockchain working group to recommend policy for leaving stablecoins to banks rather than crypto firms. Speaking before the Texas Work Group on Blockchain Matters in Austin on Friday, Beck suggested limiting the issuance of...
CoinTelegraph
Can Web3 be hacked? Is the decentralized internet safer?
Web3 came into existence posed as a blockchain-powered disruption to the current state of the internet. Yet, as a nascent technology, a fog of assumptions plagues discussions about the real capabilities of Web3 and its role in our day-to-day lives. Considering the promise of a decentralized internet using public blockchains,...
CoinTelegraph
Independent Tether attestation reveals 58% decrease in commercial paper holdings
An announcement from USDT issuer Tether Holdings Limited revealed information from an independent attestation about the company’s previous quarter's performance. The reviewer, top accounting firm BDO Italia, assessed Tether’s assets as of June 30, 2022. Tether had previously announced a commitment to decreasing its commercial paper holdings by...
CoinTelegraph
FTX blocks Aztec Network privacy DApp, calling it a ‘high risk’ mixer
FTX has reportedly begun blocking accounts that have sent coins through zk.money, a private layer-2 chain provided by the Aztec Network on Ethereum. According to Twitter users, FTX has identified the DApp as a mixer — a service it deems a “high-risk activity” prohibited by the exchange.
CoinTelegraph
South African Reserve Bank encourages friendly behavior with crypto
The Prudential Authority of the Reserve Bank of South Africa sent out guidelines to its subsidiaries in an effort to prevent illicit activities, encouraging banks not to cut all ties with cryptocurrency. It suggested that such an act could cause greater risk in the long run. The official notice was...
CoinTelegraph
Binance vs. FTX: CZ calls out ‘bad players’ for crypto exchange jitters
The CEO of crypto exchange Binance, Changpeng ‘CZ’ Zhao, raised concern for traders after learning about the infamous phenomenon of trade jitters on other crypto exchanges. Jitters in crypto trading relate to a trade event wherein an investor’s buy or sell order gets stuck and moves down in...
CoinTelegraph
Fei Protocol founder proposes ghosting Tribe DAO following hack repayment
An attack in April 2022, which drained off nearly $80 million from various Rari Fuse pools, required the decentralized finance (DeFi) platform Fei Protocol to come up with a solution that minimizes damage to the ecosystem. Fei Labs’ latest proposal, which partly recommends revoking participation from Tribe DAO, received mixed sentiments from the community.
CoinTelegraph
Nearly $55M worth of Bored Ape, CryptoPunks NFTs risk liquidation amid debt crisis
Many owners of precious Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) and CryptoPunks nonfungible tokens (NFTs), who used them as collateral to take out loans in Ether (ETH), have failed to repay their debts. The situation could lead up to the NFT sector's first massive liquidation event. BAYC "death spiral" incoming?. DoubleQ,...
CoinTelegraph
FTX revenue reportedly grew 1000% in one year, leaked documents reveal
FTX was among the many crypto exchanges with a front-row seat to witness the crypto hype of 2021, back when Bitcoin (BTC) and other cryptocurrencies hit their all-time highs. Driven by massive customer onboarding, partnerships, sponsorships and other factors, FTX’s revenue reportedly grew 1000% in 2021 — revealed internal documents.
CoinTelegraph
Aeternity Universe Two conference to be held in Germany’s Crypto Castle
At the end of this summer, from Sept. 15 to 16, the Aeternity Universe Two conference is set to take place at Burgscheidungen Crypto Castle in Germany. The Aeternity Universe Two conference follows the hugely successful first edition, which took place in Prague on Sept. 20 and 21 in 2019.
CoinTelegraph
Crypto Biz: Crypto VC is back with a vengeance
You’ve no doubt heard the expression, follow the money. Well, if you do that in the venture capital world, you’ll be led directly to crypto, blockchain and digital assets. After a modest summertime lull in venture financing, this week saw the announcement of two massive raises worth a combined $500 million. That’s $500 million VCs are allocating to crypto-focused startups at the intersection of Web3, blockchain infrastructure and decentralized communities.
CoinTelegraph
Korea’s ‘poop-coin’ reached the end of its pipeline, inventor reveals
The South Korean government has put a lid on a science program that created toilets designed to turn human waste into electricity, heat, and digital currency. The Science Walden project was revealed in July 2021 to the amusement of the crypto community and the wider public alike — introducing the BeeVi toilet, which turned human excrement into methane gas and rewarded its “depositors” with a digital currency called Ggool.
