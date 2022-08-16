When a landmark report in 2019 uncovered high levels of heavy metals in store-bought baby food, parents everywhere were outraged. A congressional report in 2021 had similar findings. The FDA launched its Closer to Zero initiative soon after, but missed its first commitment this past spring. Parents have been left to their own devices: either having to accept the risk that comes with buying baby food off the shelves, or resorting to make their own—but whipping up homemade baby food isn’t an accessible option for all, either.

