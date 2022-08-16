ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motherly

Having young kids might protect you from severe Covid, study shows

If you have young children, there may be a silver lining to all those colds they bring home—those coughs and sniffles could offer you protection from severe Covid, new research suggests. Many of the common colds circulating in daycares and schools are members of the coronavirus family, and it’s...
Motherly

Heavy metal toxins abound in homemade baby food, too, report finds

When a landmark report in 2019 uncovered high levels of heavy metals in store-bought baby food, parents everywhere were outraged. A congressional report in 2021 had similar findings. The FDA launched its Closer to Zero initiative soon after, but missed its first commitment this past spring. Parents have been left to their own devices: either having to accept the risk that comes with buying baby food off the shelves, or resorting to make their own—but whipping up homemade baby food isn’t an accessible option for all, either.
Motherly

Capri Sun recalls over 230,000 drink pouches due to possible contamination

Kraft Heinz is announcing a voluntary recall of thousands of cases of Capri Sun, stating that the super popular drink pouches might be contaminated with cleaning solution. "The voluntary recall comes after diluted cleaning solution, which is used on food processing equipment, was inadvertently introduced into a production line at one of our factories," the company says in a statement. "Only the Wild Cherry flavored Capri Sun products with the case/package information below are affected."
