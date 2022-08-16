ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pataskala, OH

Two Ohio kids competing for 2022 USA Mullet Championships

By John Lynch
 3 days ago

Two Ohio kids are among the top finalists in the USA Mullet Championships.

William Dale Ramsey of Pataskala, Ohio, and Jameson Redd of Delaware, Ohio are among two of the 25 finalists for the kid’s mullet championships.

Voting for the Championship started on Monday, and a day after voting, William Dale Ramsey is currently in 4th place with 485 votes, and Jameson Redd has 163 votes in 16th place.

You can vote up to August 19th and can use one vote per email.

To check out the mullets in the top 25 competition and to vote, click here .

