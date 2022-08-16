Read full article on original website
An Electric Aircraft For Non-Pilots!
Several innovations have been made about eVTOL (electrical vertical take-off and landing) vehicles as of late. Ryse Aero Tech’s eVTOL is pretty simplistic in its approach and designed with non-flyers in mind. The Recon (pictured above) can be flown with minimal training and in areas with very little room for take-off or landing.
I flew on an $8 million private aircraft that costs $5,000 an hour to charter and seats 8 — see inside the King Air 350i
I flew on a Wheels Up King Air 350i turboprop plane and saw why so many deep-pocketed travelers are opting for it instead of flying commercial.
I flew on United's aging Boeing 767-300ER from Boston to London in economy and the updated cabin made the plane feel like new
United Airlines has held onto its Boeing 767 aircraft and is retrofitting them with an upgraded cabin. The fleet is primarily used on international routes, though it is also flies some domestic routes, like to Hawaii. I flew on United's 767-300ER in economy and loved the cabin, which made the...
Airport passengers told they must have charged phones before boarding flight
Airport passengers have been told that they must have their electrical devices fully charged before boarding their flight. Now that the kids summer holidays are well underway, many will be heading the the airport for a much-needed break. Alongside the excitement of hopping on a plane, it's important for holiday-goers...
Airlines Want to Stack Passengers One on Top of the Other in Coach
The future of low-cost travel may involve airlines stacking Economy passengers one on top of the other. That’s the nightmarish vision of designer Alejandro Nunez Vicente, who just won a prestigious design award for the Chaise Lounge Economy Seat, his design for two-level stacked airline seats.
United Airlines is getting serious about electric flying taxis that ferry passengers to nearby airports. Take a look at the Archer Aviation 'Midnight' prototype.
United Airlines just paid a $10 million deposit for 100 of Archer Aviation's 150 mph flying taxis. Take a look at its "Midnight" prototype.
See inside the secret Boeing 787 Dreamliner cabin where pilots sleep during long-haul flights
Aviation regulators set the total hours pilots fly and how much sleep they must get between flights. During ultra-long-haul flights, pilots sleep in special cabins, which passengers can't access. Insider recently toured a Qatar Airways Boeing 787-9 and saw where pilots sleep — take a look.
Delta Adds Non-Stop Flights To Tahiti, Cape Town and Tel Aviv
Get those bags packed as Delta Air Lines has announced non-stop routes to new destinations including Tahiti in the French Polynesian islands, as well as Cape Town, South Africa and Tel Aviv, Israel. “Offering our customers new and additional access to these international cultural powerhouses is central to our unwavering...
American Airlines to Go Supersonic
Coldplay singer Chris Martin once pontificated about birds flying faster than the speed of sound. In theory, that sounds very nice. But the practical realities of supersonic flight, which is to say literally flying faster than the speed of sound, aren’t nearly as romantic as Martin makes them out to be.
BBC
The tech aiming to prevent lost airline luggage
Jenny Loucas scrolls through photos of her 40th birthday celebrations in Greece, knowing that much of the clothes and jewellery she had worn in the pictures are lost for good. For while she had enjoyed a wonderful holiday, her luggage then disappeared after she had checked it in for the flight home to London Gatwick.
BBC
Heathrow Airport extends cap on passengers to end of October
Heathrow is to extend a cap on the number of passengers flying from the airport until the end of October due to staff shortages. It means the limit will now be in place until after the UK school half-term holidays. After consulting with airlines, a daily limit of 100,000 departing...
Dubai airport sees pre-pandemic monthly passenger volumes by end of 2023
DUBAI, Aug 17 (Reuters) - The operator of Dubai International Airport said on Wednesday said the Middle East hub could see monthly passenger traffic return to pre-pandemic levels in the latter half of next year.
PC Magazine
Snap 'Pixy' Drone Is Reportedly Flying Off Into the Sunset
Well, that was quick. Snap has reportedly decided to stop development on the Pixy, the company’s flying camera drone, four months after the product launched. The Wall Street Journal reports that Snap CEO Evan Spiegel told employees about the decision during a recent Q&A session, citing a need to re-prioritize the company’s resources, which include operating the mobile app Snapchat.
Miami to London in half the time? American Airlines agrees to purchase supersonic planes
American Airlines has agreed to purchase up to 20 supersonic jets that could travel faster than current commercial jets – but are not yet in the air.
