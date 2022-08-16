ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
An Electric Aircraft For Non-Pilots!

Several innovations have been made about eVTOL (electrical vertical take-off and landing) vehicles as of late. Ryse Aero Tech’s eVTOL is pretty simplistic in its approach and designed with non-flyers in mind. The Recon (pictured above) can be flown with minimal training and in areas with very little room for take-off or landing.
Thomas Smith

Airlines Want to Stack Passengers One on Top of the Other in Coach

The future of low-cost travel may involve airlines stacking Economy passengers one on top of the other. That’s the nightmarish vision of designer Alejandro Nunez Vicente, who just won a prestigious design award for the Chaise Lounge Economy Seat, his design for two-level stacked airline seats.
gatechecked

Delta Adds Non-Stop Flights To Tahiti, Cape Town and Tel Aviv

Get those bags packed as Delta Air Lines has announced non-stop routes to new destinations including Tahiti in the French Polynesian islands, as well as Cape Town, South Africa and Tel Aviv, Israel. “Offering our customers new and additional access to these international cultural powerhouses is central to our unwavering...
TheStreet

American Airlines to Go Supersonic

Coldplay singer Chris Martin once pontificated about birds flying faster than the speed of sound. In theory, that sounds very nice. But the practical realities of supersonic flight, which is to say literally flying faster than the speed of sound, aren’t nearly as romantic as Martin makes them out to be.
BBC

The tech aiming to prevent lost airline luggage

Jenny Loucas scrolls through photos of her 40th birthday celebrations in Greece, knowing that much of the clothes and jewellery she had worn in the pictures are lost for good. For while she had enjoyed a wonderful holiday, her luggage then disappeared after she had checked it in for the flight home to London Gatwick.
BBC

Heathrow Airport extends cap on passengers to end of October

Heathrow is to extend a cap on the number of passengers flying from the airport until the end of October due to staff shortages. It means the limit will now be in place until after the UK school half-term holidays. After consulting with airlines, a daily limit of 100,000 departing...
PC Magazine

Snap 'Pixy' Drone Is Reportedly Flying Off Into the Sunset

Well, that was quick. Snap has reportedly decided to stop development on the Pixy, the company’s flying camera drone, four months after the product launched. The Wall Street Journal reports that Snap CEO Evan Spiegel told employees about the decision during a recent Q&A session, citing a need to re-prioritize the company’s resources, which include operating the mobile app Snapchat.
