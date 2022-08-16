ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren County, NJ

School bus hits utility pole in Warren County; driver injured

HARMONY TOWNSHIP, NJ (Warren County) –– A school bus driver was injured after the bus struck a utility pole in Warren County Thursday morning, according to New Jersey State Police Trooper Brandi Slota. It happened at 10:06 a.m. on Buckhorn Drive at Demeter Road in White Township, Slota...
Skydiver hits tree, falls 20 feet to ground in Sussex County

WANTAGE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Sussex County) – A skydiver missed his landing zone on Friday and instead hit a tree and fell 20 feet to the ground, according to New Jersey State Police spokesperson Sergeant Philip Curry said. The accident occurred at around 2:07 p.m. at Sussex Airport, located at...
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

ROUTE 46 CRASH: DWI Driver Injures Mom, Son

UPDATE: A Hasbrouck Heights driver and her teenage son were injured when a car driven by a drunk motorist from Teaneck slammed into theirs on Route 46, authorities said. The 50-year-old woman and her son, 15, were stopped at the traffic light at Huyler Street on the westbound highway in South Hackensack when their 2020 Tesla was rear-ended shortly after midnight Friday, Detective Sgt. James Donatello said.
SOUTH HACKENSACK, NJ
Pocono Update

Raging Fire In Poconos Kills One And Injures Others

On August 17, 2022, the Monroe County Coroner was called to the scene to investigate a death relating to the fire on Hill Road in Chestnut Hill Township, Effort, PA. Chestnut Hill Twp | Wednesday, August 17, 2022, a fire occurred on Hill Road in Effort, PA. Shortly after 7 AM, the fire was reported, according to the West End Fire Department. At 8:51 AM, the Monroe County Coroner arrived. The origin of the fire is still pending investigation by the West End Fire Department and State Police. We reached out to West End and Pocono Township Fire Department's Chiefs, but we have not received a response at this time. Earlier this morning, the Monroe County Coroner performed an autopsy on the victim. The fire resulted in one known death and injuries to others, the death was of a 44yr old female, who remains unnamed to the public at this time. We followed up by reaching out to the Monroe County Coroner's Office for an interview regarding the cause of death and origin of the fire, here is what they had to say:
MONROE COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Box Truck Rear-Ends School Bus In Hamburg: Report

A box truck rear-ended a school bus in Hamburg, WFMZ reports. The school bus carrying three summer campers was hit by the box truck on South Fourth Street at Hawk Ridge Drive around 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 19, the outlet says. Though the driver and children were taken to a...
HAMBURG, NJ
wrnjradio.com

NJ state trooper, motorcyclist injured after crash in Sussex County

FRANKFORD TOWNSHIP, NJ (Sussex County) – A New Jersey state trooper and a motorcyclist were injured after being involved in a crash Monday afternoon in Sussex County, according New Jersey State Police spokesperson Trooper Charles Marchan. The crash happened at around 4:42 p.m. on County Route 565 at milepost...
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ
Pocono Update

Pocono Township Arrests 2 Criminals This Week In Monroe County

In Monroe County, two criminals got arrested in the past week. These crimes range from alleged homicide to drug paraphernalia. Pocono Twp | This past week two criminals got arrested, one for allegedly attempting homicide at The Learning Center (TLC) Park and the other for possession of drug paraphernalia after a car accident near the Pocono Cheesecake Factory, according to Pocono Township Police.
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Update: 4-year-old boy located safe

UPDATE: Courtney was found safe according to the Pennsylvania State Police’s posts. LEHIGH COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police are searching for Mason Courtney, 4, of Mifflin, Pennsylvania. Courtney was last seen near the 2100 block of Aster Road in Lower Macungie Township, Lehigh County at approximately 1 p.m. on Aug. 19. Courtney is […]
MIFFLIN, PA
Pocono Update

Monroe County Sheriff's Weekly Warrant Update

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office released a weekly warrant report containing newly added wanted individuals. This week there are 22 featured wanted criminals. The Monroe County Sheriff's Office posted a weekly warrant report spanning 22 wanted criminals. Warrants include newly added images to the roster of wanted individuals, according to Monroe County Sheriff's Office. A total of seven new wanted criminals got added to the roster. The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is seeking assistance from the community in locating the wanted criminals.
MONROE COUNTY, PA
wrnjradio.com

Mosquito spraying set for tonight in 2 Warren County towns

WARREN COUNTY, NJ – The Warren County Mosquito Commission has announced that it will be spraying against mosquitoes Sunday night, weather permitting, in parts of Washington Township, and Phillipsburg. The mosquito spraying will go on from 8:30 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. on Thursday, August 18, the commission said.
WARREN COUNTY, NJ
Times News

Woman, 43, died in Monroe fire

A 43-year-old Effort woman died in a fire Wednesday morning, according to Monroe County Coroner Tom Yanac. The fire started shortly after 7 a.m. at a house in the 2200 block of Hill Road in Effort, Chestnuthill Township. Firefighters were on scene from West End, Polk, Blue Ridge, Kunkletown, Jackson,...
EFFORT, PA
Newswatch 16

Dog shot in the Poconos, police investigating

COOLBAUGH TOWNSHIP, PA — An investigation is underway in Monroe County after police say a dog was shot. Pocono Mountain Regional Police say a yellow Lab mix was found in the area of Ryans Road and Horned Owl Lane in Coolbaugh Township. Police in the Poconos are not saying...
MONROE COUNTY, PA
wrnjradio.com

A breakdown of the COVID-19 cases in Hunterdon County

HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ – Here’s the total breakdown of the 26,230 positive cases and 225 deaths of COVID-19 in Hunterdon County as of August 18. Age range is less than 1-year-old to 103-years-old. Case counts for each municipality may show a reduction on certain days, this is due to address corrections or updates from the original case report, health officials said.
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ

