Read full article on original website
Related
wrnjradio.com
No injuries reported after dump truck overturns in Hunterdon County
EAST AMWELL TOWNSHIP, NJ (Hunterdon County) – No one was injured after a dump truck overturned Friday afternoon in Hunterdon County, according to a post on the Flemington-Raritan First Aid and Rescue Squad’s Facebook page. The crash happened at 2:52 p.m. at the intersection of Route 202-31 and...
Sussex County Skydiver Flown To Hospital After 50-Foot Fall: DEVELOPING
A skydiver in Sussex County was being flown to a nearby hospital after falling 50 feet, developing reports say. A male skydiver fell near 51 Haggerty Rd. in Wantage around 3 p.m. on Friday, August 19, according to initial and unconfirmed reports. The man initially went missing but was found...
wrnjradio.com
School bus hits utility pole in Warren County; driver injured
HARMONY TOWNSHIP, NJ (Warren County) –– A school bus driver was injured after the bus struck a utility pole in Warren County Thursday morning, according to New Jersey State Police Trooper Brandi Slota. It happened at 10:06 a.m. on Buckhorn Drive at Demeter Road in White Township, Slota...
Worker cutting grass on NJ interstate finds man's remains
A state Department of Transportation worker was mowing the grass alongside Interstate 80 in Warren County on Thursday when he discovered human remains, officials said.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wrnjradio.com
Human remains found in grass along I-80 in Warren County, state police say
ALLAMUCHY TOWNSHIP, NJ (Warren County) – The New Jersey State Police are investigating a death after human remains were found in the grass along Interstate 80 in Warren County Thursday afternoon, according to New Jersey State Police spokesperson Trooper Charles Marchan. Troopers responded at 12:26 p.m. to Interstate 80...
wrnjradio.com
Skydiver hits tree, falls 20 feet to ground in Sussex County
WANTAGE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Sussex County) – A skydiver missed his landing zone on Friday and instead hit a tree and fell 20 feet to the ground, according to New Jersey State Police spokesperson Sergeant Philip Curry said. The accident occurred at around 2:07 p.m. at Sussex Airport, located at...
ROUTE 46 CRASH: DWI Driver Injures Mom, Son
UPDATE: A Hasbrouck Heights driver and her teenage son were injured when a car driven by a drunk motorist from Teaneck slammed into theirs on Route 46, authorities said. The 50-year-old woman and her son, 15, were stopped at the traffic light at Huyler Street on the westbound highway in South Hackensack when their 2020 Tesla was rear-ended shortly after midnight Friday, Detective Sgt. James Donatello said.
Raging Fire In Poconos Kills One And Injures Others
On August 17, 2022, the Monroe County Coroner was called to the scene to investigate a death relating to the fire on Hill Road in Chestnut Hill Township, Effort, PA. Chestnut Hill Twp | Wednesday, August 17, 2022, a fire occurred on Hill Road in Effort, PA. Shortly after 7 AM, the fire was reported, according to the West End Fire Department. At 8:51 AM, the Monroe County Coroner arrived. The origin of the fire is still pending investigation by the West End Fire Department and State Police. We reached out to West End and Pocono Township Fire Department's Chiefs, but we have not received a response at this time. Earlier this morning, the Monroe County Coroner performed an autopsy on the victim. The fire resulted in one known death and injuries to others, the death was of a 44yr old female, who remains unnamed to the public at this time. We followed up by reaching out to the Monroe County Coroner's Office for an interview regarding the cause of death and origin of the fire, here is what they had to say:
IN THIS ARTICLE
Box Truck Rear-Ends School Bus In Hamburg: Report
A box truck rear-ended a school bus in Hamburg, WFMZ reports. The school bus carrying three summer campers was hit by the box truck on South Fourth Street at Hawk Ridge Drive around 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 19, the outlet says. Though the driver and children were taken to a...
wrnjradio.com
NJ state trooper, motorcyclist injured after crash in Sussex County
FRANKFORD TOWNSHIP, NJ (Sussex County) – A New Jersey state trooper and a motorcyclist were injured after being involved in a crash Monday afternoon in Sussex County, according New Jersey State Police spokesperson Trooper Charles Marchan. The crash happened at around 4:42 p.m. on County Route 565 at milepost...
Pocono Township Arrests 2 Criminals This Week In Monroe County
In Monroe County, two criminals got arrested in the past week. These crimes range from alleged homicide to drug paraphernalia. Pocono Twp | This past week two criminals got arrested, one for allegedly attempting homicide at The Learning Center (TLC) Park and the other for possession of drug paraphernalia after a car accident near the Pocono Cheesecake Factory, according to Pocono Township Police.
Update: 4-year-old boy located safe
UPDATE: Courtney was found safe according to the Pennsylvania State Police’s posts. LEHIGH COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police are searching for Mason Courtney, 4, of Mifflin, Pennsylvania. Courtney was last seen near the 2100 block of Aster Road in Lower Macungie Township, Lehigh County at approximately 1 p.m. on Aug. 19. Courtney is […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Route 46 Crash Causes Delays, Detours In Morris County
A crash on Route 46 was causing serious delays and detours in Morris County, authorities said. The crash occurred in the eastbound lanes in Parsippany shortly before 10:50 a.m. on Tuesday, August 16, police said. The far right lane of Route 46 east at New Road was closed and all...
Monroe County Sheriff's Weekly Warrant Update
The Monroe County Sheriff's Office released a weekly warrant report containing newly added wanted individuals. This week there are 22 featured wanted criminals. The Monroe County Sheriff's Office posted a weekly warrant report spanning 22 wanted criminals. Warrants include newly added images to the roster of wanted individuals, according to Monroe County Sheriff's Office. A total of seven new wanted criminals got added to the roster. The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is seeking assistance from the community in locating the wanted criminals.
wrnjradio.com
Mosquito spraying set for tonight in 2 Warren County towns
WARREN COUNTY, NJ – The Warren County Mosquito Commission has announced that it will be spraying against mosquitoes Sunday night, weather permitting, in parts of Washington Township, and Phillipsburg. The mosquito spraying will go on from 8:30 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. on Thursday, August 18, the commission said.
Times News
Woman, 43, died in Monroe fire
A 43-year-old Effort woman died in a fire Wednesday morning, according to Monroe County Coroner Tom Yanac. The fire started shortly after 7 a.m. at a house in the 2200 block of Hill Road in Effort, Chestnuthill Township. Firefighters were on scene from West End, Polk, Blue Ridge, Kunkletown, Jackson,...
Driver slams into church with no sign of braking, damaging structure, police say
A driver left Bushkill Center Road and slammed into a church Tuesday afternoon in Bushkill Township, resulting in structural damage to the building, township police said. The motorist appeared to have experienced a medical episode and was taken to St. Luke’s Hospital, Bethlehem Township, for evaluation, Bushkill police officer Keith Snyder said.
WFMZ-TV Online
Police: Contractor's truck stolen from parking deck at Stroud Mall
STROUDSBURG, Pa. - Police are looking for the person who stole a contractor's truck from a parking deck at a mall in the Poconos. The Stroud Area Regional Police Department said officers were sent to the Stroud Mall around 3:30 p.m. Thursday for a reported theft. A contractor working at...
Dog shot in the Poconos, police investigating
COOLBAUGH TOWNSHIP, PA — An investigation is underway in Monroe County after police say a dog was shot. Pocono Mountain Regional Police say a yellow Lab mix was found in the area of Ryans Road and Horned Owl Lane in Coolbaugh Township. Police in the Poconos are not saying...
wrnjradio.com
A breakdown of the COVID-19 cases in Hunterdon County
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ – Here’s the total breakdown of the 26,230 positive cases and 225 deaths of COVID-19 in Hunterdon County as of August 18. Age range is less than 1-year-old to 103-years-old. Case counts for each municipality may show a reduction on certain days, this is due to address corrections or updates from the original case report, health officials said.
Comments / 0