gulfshorebusiness.com
Vacation resort proposed for northwest Cape Coral
White Stone Developments LLC, a Cape Coral-based real estate developer, announced the proposed development of a resort in northwest Cape Coral. In July, the City of Cape Coral accepted permits from White Stone to begin construction of Lake Shadroe Resort. Once approved, construction will begin on the 48-unit, four-floor resort development complete with a marina, pool with jacuzzi, a private mini-beach, retail stores, a restaurant and tiki lounge, a coffee shop franchise and a bait and tackle shop. The development will be at 218 Burnt Store Road on property purchased in March for $2.75 million, and upon approval is expected to be completed and open to the public by early 2025.
WINKNEWS.com
Bridge installation brings Margaritaville Beach Resort closer to completion
A pedestrian bridge for the upcoming Margaritaville Beach Resort was installed late Thursday night, bringing the much-anticipated attraction in Fort Myers Beach closer to completion, but mixed feelings remain about the resort. The Margaritaville Resort is expected to bring more people to Fort Myers Beach, which means more traffic. The...
WINKNEWS.com
Rental community Villas of Gulf Coast breaks ground off Alico Road
In this Gulfshore Business report, one developer is thinking outside the box, creating a new concept when it comes to housing. There’s a new type of living on the horizon, and like the horizon, you should be thinking horizontally. The Villas of Gulf Coast is planned to be built...
Crews install new bridge for Margaritaville Resort
Part of Estero Boulevard in Fort Myers Beach was shut down until early Friday morning to make room for a new pedestrian bridge at the incoming Margaritaville Resort.
WINKNEWS.com
Vacation resort coming Burnt Store Rd in Cape Coral
The proposed development of the Lake Shadroe vacation resort is coming to Cape Coral. The resort would be at 218 Burnt Store Road, next to the Burnt Store Tavern boat ramp. If approved here is what the community should expect. White Stone Development wants to build the Lake Shadroe resort...
WINKNEWS.com
Darden plans 4 new restaurants in Collier, Lee counties
In this Gulfshore Business report, foodies listen up, a popular restaurant company is expanding its footprint in Southwest Florida. You may or may not know the name Darden, but chances are you’ve eaten at one of the company’s restaurants. A Longhorn Steakhouse, still under construction in Cape Coral,...
WINKNEWS.com
Marco Island sued over short-term rental ordinance
Vacation rental owners in Southwest Florida are fired up over a referendum that would change how they operate, and they are taking the City of Marco Island to court. The rental owners believe voters may be misled and confused when they head to the polls next week. For Albert Randa,...
capecoralbreeze.com
Construction on Siesta Lakes set to begin by end of year
A $120 million Class-A residential rental community is slated to arrive in Cape Coral in the near future. Construction of “Siesta Lakes” on 26-acre site just off of Pine Island Road is expected to begin in the fourth quarter of this year and feature more than 400 apartment units.
WINKNEWS.com
Proposed safety measures for downtown Fort Myers
The city council wants changes to downtown Fort Myers, the goal is to protect people and put in new rules similar to one major Florida city. Johnny Streets, Jr. is a Fort Myers city councilman, and he shared some thoughts with WINK News. “The idea is to have people feel...
WINKNEWS.com
Over 21% of Southwest Florida rentals are vacant
A new study from Help Advisor says the rental vacancy rate in the Fort Myers area is 21.2%. That’s the highest percentage of any city in the nation and it’s not a good thing if you’re a landlord. This means for projects that are under construction right...
Nearly 600 animals waiting for adoption at Collier County Animal Shelter
More animals are coming in, than animals being adopted out at the animal shelter in Collier County.
WINKNEWS.com
Punta Gorda’s ‘Rat House’ open for bids until September
Bidding is now open for the infamous “Rat House” on Belaire Court in Punta Gorda, recently appraised for $440,000. The home is being sold as is. While it may look OK from the curb, looks can be deceiving. It has been empty for nearly a decade and the city says the house’s rat problem has been dealt with, but neighbors don’t seem to believe that.
WINKNEWS.com
Cape Coral residents upset with rising utility bills
A community is outraged over their rising utility bills, and one man is petitioning against a local electric company. So far, the petition has more than 1,000 signatures and continues to grow. Families all across Cape Coral are struggling, and the petition proves that many can’t handle the increase.
Marconews.com
3 To Do: Pints for Parrots, BaconFest, more
The annual Pints for Parrots event is 3-7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, at KC's Parrot 41 in East Naples and benefits The Hyacinth Macaw Project in Brazil to help the world’s largest macaws, which has faced increased threats from wildfires. KC's Parrot 41, 3340 Tamiami Trail E., will donate...
WINKNEWS.com
New eye in the sky downtown Fort Myers begins Friday
There are measures keeping people safe in downtown Fort Myers, but one of the big changes begins Friday. Lee County Sheriff’s Office’s mobile surveillance center is in place to pinpoint trouble and crime happening in the area. Thursday night at Celsius nightclub on Main Street, Fort Myers police...
WINKNEWS.com
Frog Watch keeps an eye on SWFL’s frog population
Frogs symbolize fertility in ancient Egypt, Luck in Japan and in some Native American cultures, the frog symbolizes rain. But in Southwest Florida, they’re all about water quality. Heidi Randall is a first-time frog watcher. And the croaking creatures already love her. “So frogs are an indicator species. When...
NBC 2
Exotic Lizard found wandering in Fort Myers neighborhood
FORT MYERS, Fla. — A massive lizard was spotted Monday, wandering through the Briarcliff neighborhood of Fort Myers. It’s called a Monitor Lizard, one of several species of exotic reptiles that are popular pets in Florida. FWC said it’s likely an escaped pet, which is what can lead to them becoming invasive.
WINKNEWS.com
Watch: Shark swims close to shore along Vanderbilt Beach
A shark was caught on cam by a WINK News viewer swimming close to shore along Vanderbilt Beach in North Naples. Nikola V. captured it all on video earlier week. Copyright 2022 Fort Myers Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior written consent. Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know.
WINKNEWS.com
Florida Gulf Coast University opens newly built Water School
Florida Gulf Coast University opens newly built Water School and had its first class on Friday. The Water School came to be during SWFL’s harmful algal bloom crisis in 2018, with professors and students diving into our water quality and its impacts on people and the environment. Trinity Allan,...
Man tries to run over ex-boyfriend at Southwest Florida airport
A man's been arrested after attempting to run over his ex-boyfriend at a Southwest Florida airport parking lot.
