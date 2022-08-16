ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Niles police arrest 11 in drug investigation

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Eleven suspects have been arrested in connection to a drug investigation in Niles.

The Street Crimes Unit has been investigating the drug activity through undercover purchases, traffic stops and watching suspected drug locations over the past few months.

Police noted the uptick in arrests involving methamphetamine.

A message about the arrest was posted on the department’s Facebook page:

“The Niles Police Department is committed to making the city an uncomfortable place for those who wish to traffic or possess illegal narcotics.”

Charges were filed this week against the following: (An image was not available for Zachary Hutson)

  1. Joseph A. Stabile (Phillips Ave. Niles) – Felony 5 Possession of Cocaine
  2. Adam A. Miranda (Queens Dr. Newton Twp.) – Felony 5 Possession of Fentanyl
  3. Grady C. Cabot (Helsey Fusselman Rd Southington) – Two Felony 5 possession of Fentanyl and Methamphetamine
  4. Todd M. Cerny (Downs Rd. Champion) – Felony 5 Possession of Fentanyl
  5. Zachary p. Hutson (SR 103 Willard, Ohio) – Felony 3 possession Methamphetamine
  6. Daniel Hunt (Katherine St. Struthers, Ohio) – Felony 3 possession Methamphetamine
  7. Randall T. Bennett (Smith St. Niles) – Felony 5 Possession of Methamphetamine
  8. Daniel L. Chipps (North Rd. Niles) – Felony 5 Possession of Methamphetamine
  9. Reinaldo R. Lizardi (Longfellow Ct. Warren) – Felony 5 Possession of Methamphetamine
  10. Desmond L. Washington (Parkman rd. Warren) – Felony 3 Trafficking in Cocaine
  11. Jeremy. D. McMahan (Mahoning Ave. Youngstown) Felony 2 Trafficking in Methamphetamine
You can email your tips to Streetcrimes@thecityofniles.com

