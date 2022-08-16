Niles police arrest 11 in drug investigation

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Eleven suspects have been arrested in connection to a drug investigation in Niles.

The Street Crimes Unit has been investigating the drug activity through undercover purchases, traffic stops and watching suspected drug locations over the past few months.

Police noted the uptick in arrests involving methamphetamine.

A message about the arrest was posted on the department’s Facebook page:

“The Niles Police Department is committed to making the city an uncomfortable place for those who wish to traffic or possess illegal narcotics.”

Charges were filed this week against the following: (An image was not available for Zachary Hutson)

Joseph A. Stabile (Phillips Ave. Niles) – Felony 5 Possession of Cocaine Adam A. Miranda (Queens Dr. Newton Twp.) – Felony 5 Possession of Fentanyl Grady C. Cabot (Helsey Fusselman Rd Southington) – Two Felony 5 possession of Fentanyl and Methamphetamine Todd M. Cerny (Downs Rd. Champion) – Felony 5 Possession of Fentanyl Zachary p. Hutson (SR 103 Willard, Ohio) – Felony 3 possession Methamphetamine Daniel Hunt (Katherine St. Struthers, Ohio) – Felony 3 possession Methamphetamine Randall T. Bennett (Smith St. Niles) – Felony 5 Possession of Methamphetamine Daniel L. Chipps (North Rd. Niles) – Felony 5 Possession of Methamphetamine Reinaldo R. Lizardi (Longfellow Ct. Warren) – Felony 5 Possession of Methamphetamine Desmond L. Washington (Parkman rd. Warren) – Felony 3 Trafficking in Cocaine Jeremy. D. McMahan (Mahoning Ave. Youngstown) Felony 2 Trafficking in Methamphetamine





















You can email your tips to Streetcrimes@thecityofniles.com

