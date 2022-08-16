Chelsea Man Goes On Stabbing Spree After Someone Dings His Truck: Police

It's frustrating when someone bangs their car door into the side of your vehicle, but police said one Chelsea man took his revenge to a near murderous level when he went on a stabbing spree over it.

Juan Hernandez, 29, was upset when someone opened their car door into his truck on Sunday, Aug. 14, at a DCR parking lot at Shannon Beach in Winchester, Massachusetts State Police said. Shouts turned into a brawl between several people.

Hernandez decided to get the upper hand in the melee, so he grabbed a knife out of his paint-scratched truck and started stabbing people, state police said. The men involved in the fight ran into the nearby woods to hide until officers arrived. Responders took one of them to Mass General to get his wounds treated, police said.

Police arrested Hernandez, and the Woburn District County arraigned him on Monday.

Four other people were arrested in the parking lot fight. Those included Carlos Medina-Banegas, 18, of Chelsea, Victor Medina-Banegas, 31, of Chelsea, Cesar Amaya Fuentes, 35, of Chelsea, and Julio Lara Alas, 39, of Fall River, police said.