ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chelsea, MA

Chelsea Man Goes On Stabbing Spree After Someone Dings His Truck: Police

By Josh Lanier
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago

It's frustrating when someone bangs their car door into the side of your vehicle, but police said one Chelsea man took his revenge to a near murderous level when he went on a stabbing spree over it.

Juan Hernandez, 29, was upset when someone opened their car door into his truck on Sunday, Aug. 14, at a DCR parking lot at Shannon Beach in Winchester, Massachusetts State Police said. Shouts turned into a brawl between several people.

Hernandez decided to get the upper hand in the melee, so he grabbed a knife out of his paint-scratched truck and started stabbing people, state police said. The men involved in the fight ran into the nearby woods to hide until officers arrived. Responders took one of them to Mass General to get his wounds treated, police said.

Police arrested Hernandez, and the Woburn District County arraigned him on Monday.

Four other people were arrested in the parking lot fight. Those included Carlos Medina-Banegas, 18, of Chelsea, Victor Medina-Banegas, 31, of Chelsea, Cesar Amaya Fuentes, 35, of Chelsea, and Julio Lara Alas, 39, of Fall River, police said.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

2 Shot Near Hoyt Field In Cambridge: Police

Cambridge Police are investigating after two men were shot near Hoyt Field late at night.Police responded to several reports of gunshots in the area of Hoyt Field and Howard Street around 10:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 19, police said. One victim suffered from serious injuries. The victims, a…
CAMBRIDGE, MA
everettleader.com

Lynn Man Murdered In Everett Killed By Saugus Man Now In Custody

The son of the MBTA Transit Police Chief was ordered held without bail on murder and burglary charges last Thursday. In what might be described as a crime of passion, the killer shot to death the man living with his former girlfriend in a Central Street apartment in Everett. Brian...
EVERETT, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Winchester, MA
City
Chelsea, MA
Winchester, MA
Crime & Safety
Chelsea, MA
Crime & Safety
City
Fall River, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
Fall River, MA
Crime & Safety
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police seek to suspend license of motorist who drove SUV inside South Shore Plaza

BRAINTREE, Mass. — In a sight you certainly don’t see every day, a car drove inside the South Shore Plaza on Thursday morning, leaving customers scratching their heads. Officers responding to the busy mall for a report of vehicle that had driven inside the building around 11:45 a.m. found a white Lincoln MKX stopped on the second floor, according to the Braintree Police Department.
BRAINTREE, MA
newbedfordguide.com

Woman wanted by New Bedford Police arrested after found squatting in Framingham home

At approximately 9:10am Wednesday morning, Framingham Police Department responded to a call about a “group living in a vacant home” at 153 Irving Street, in Framingham. Upon arrival, police discovered a couple living inside and a background check showed the woman, 24-year-old Kaitlin R. Ciccarone, with no known address, was wanted on a warrant from the New Bedford Police and two from the Seekonk Police. Ciccarone was subsequently arrested.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime#Dcr#Https T Co Zeod7po93y
WCVB

Suspect arrested in connection with Lawrence double shooting

LAWRENCE, Mass. — Lawrence police have arrested a man in connection to Friday morning's double shooting on Manchester Street. Carmelo Baez, 44, is accused of opening fire in the Manchester Street and May Street area, police said. Both of the victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries. They were treated on scene...
LAWRENCE, MA
CBS Boston

Former Massachusetts State Police trooper Kristopher Carr indicted

BOSTON – A former Massachusetts State Police trooper has been indicted in Superior Court on motor vehicle homicide charges.Prosecutors said in October 2021, Kristopher Carr was allegedly under the influence and driving south on Interstate 93 in Boston when he hit the median.Carr crashed and his SUV ended up blocking the two left lanes of the road.A motorcycle then crashed into Carr's SUV, killing 51-year-old Christopher Zike.Carr had graduated from Massachusetts State Police Academy just one week before the crash.The Monson resident was already facing charges of operating under the influence and negligent operation of a motor vehicle prior to his Thursday indictment. 
BOSTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Officials investigating after likely murder/suicide in southeastern Massachusetts

Officials are investigating after two are dead in a southeastern Massachusetts shooting. According to Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz, at approximately 5:00 p.m. this evening, Wareham Police contacted the Massachusetts State Police Unit about a double fatal shooting in that town. Cruz stated that this is an active, ongoing...
WAREHAM, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police: Man arrested with gun while shooting music video in South Boston park

SOUTH BOSTON — A man was arrested after he was found with a high-capacity gun while filming a music video in a South Boston park. Police say Junior Martinez-Perello, 23, was shooting the video near the Orton Field basketball court around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. Officers conducting a gang investigation nearby noticed a group of 25-30 people and saw Martinez-Perello being filmed, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney’s office.
BOSTON, MA
liveboston617.org

Armed Robbery Ends with Gun Arrest in Dorchester Overnight

At about 01:40 hours, on Thursday, August 18, 2022, officers assigned to District B-3 (Mattapan), responded to the area of Callender Street and Lyford Street in Dorchester for a report of an armed robbery in progress. The suspect, later identified as Voicy Sanders, 27, of Boston, produced a firearm and...
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Man Filming Music Video in South Boston Park Arrested, Facing Gun Charges

A Boston man was arrested Tuesday for allegedly carrying a high-capacity firearm while filming a music video in a South Boston park where families hang out, officials announced. Junior Martinez-Perello, 23, is charged with illegal possession of a firearm, illegal possession of ammunition and resisting arrest, according to a press...
BOSTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts convicted felon arrested for allegedly making and selling ghost guns

BOSTON – A Massachusetts man was arrested Thursday for allegedly manufacturing and dealing firearms without a license, including ghost guns. William Viera, 33, of Taunton, was charged with one count of dealing in firearms without a license. Following an initial appearance Thursday in federal court in Boston before U.S. District Court Magistrate Judge M. Page Kelley, Viera was detained pending a detention hearing scheduled for Aug. 22, 2022.
TAUNTON, MA
WTNH

Police investigate shoot-out in Norwich

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) – Norwich police said they responded to a shoot-out in the late hours of Tuesday evening. Just after 9:30 p.m., officers responded to several 911 calls reporting shots fired in the area of Boswell Avenue. The callers stated that multiple vehicles were involved and sped away once the shots had cleared. Once […]
NORWICH, CT
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
341K+
Followers
51K+
Post
102M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy