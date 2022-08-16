Read full article on original website
Day 1 of Monthlong Closure of MBTA Orange Line, Work Already Underway
The first full day of the historic 30-day closure of the MBTA's Orange Line began Saturday, and crews were seen working throughout the night on the transit line. The train line closed down service at 9 p.m. Friday, leaving many who attended the Lady Gaga concert at Fenway Park with one less commuting option to get home.
Orange and Green Line Shutdowns: See Shuttle Bus Routes, Street Closures
The streets of Boston are being radically transformed for 30 days as the MBTA Orange Line and part of the Green Line are shut down into mid-September, with shuttle buses being brought in to help replace trains. The closures will condense years' worth of badly needed repair work, officials have...
Nervous About the Orange Line Shutdown? ‘Yes, Very.' Here's What Boston's Saying
We've spoken to plenty of MBTA riders ahead of the unprecedented 30-day Orange Line shutdown, which begins Friday night — the closure will transform Boston, and not just for commuters who take the Orange Line. "Hopefully I don't get killed by a car," said Nora Sheridan, who plans to...
Mayor Wu Announces $50 Million in Funding for Affordable Housing in Boston
Boston Mayor Michelle Wu has announced millions of dollars in funding to go toward developing and maintaining affordable housing projects in the city. Mayor Wu announced Wednesday that the city has released two requests for proposals that total $50 million. That funding is available to create and maintain rental, coop and homeownership developments in the city.
Leaders Push for Free MBTA as ‘Apology' to Riders
A constellation of elected officials from Congress down to the local level have gained little traction so far with their calls for the MBTA to halt charging fares across the entire system when the Orange Line and part of the Green Line go offline for extended periods. With the list...
Gov. Baker Explains His Orange Line ‘WTF' Moment
When it comes to the MBTA, even Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker isn't immune to the occasional "WTF" moment. During an appearance on GBH News' "Boston Public Radio" Thursday, the governor was asked about a Tweet that GBH "Morning Edition" co-host Jeremy Siegel sent out Monday morning saying he had been on the Orange Line and hadn't seen any signs or heard any announcements on the public address system about Friday's 30-day shutdown.
Test Driving an Orange Line Shuttle Bus: Double the Commute Time Pre-Shutdown
On board one of the 200 shuttle buses that have been brought in to get Orange Line riders around during the train line's 30-day shutdown, elected officials had questions for the MBTA, hours before the shutdown began Friday. Many focused on the police enforcement of the many new bus lanes...
Boston's Streets Transforming 1 Day Before Orange Line Shutdown Begins
With the 30-day closure of the MBTA's Orange Line just a day away, the City of Boston is rushing to prepare for the major shakeup to the transportation system with an "all hands on deck" effort that will temporarily reshape its streets, Mayor Michelle Wu said Thursday. The Orange Line's...
Orange Line Shutdown: A Trip Along the Replacement Shuttle Route
When the Orange Line shuts down in two days, tens of thousands of riders will rely on shuttle buses to get around. The MBTA recently released what those routes are going to look like, and NBC10 Boston decided to test drive some of them in advance of the shutdown. Starting...
Fire Sends Column of Smoke Over Mattapoisett Boat Yard
A fire was burning in Mattapoisett, Massachusetts, Friday afternoon. The blaze sent smoke high into the air over the coastal town. NBC affiliate WJAR reported that the fire was at a boat yard, where buildings, boats and cars were aflame. The local fire department didn't immediately provide any information on...
Can Boston Support Two Luxury Shopping Neighborhoods? Experts Say Yes
For decades, Boston's Back Bay — home to Newbury Street and two malls — was the leading destination for high-end shopping in the city. Recently, a new retail hub has popped up, in the South Boston Seaport District, and it's evolved into the next high-end hot spot. But...
Breakheart Reservation in Saugus Closes Through Sunday Amid Brush Fires
A recreation area in Saugus, Massachusetts, will remain closed this weekend as wildfires continue to rage. Breakheart Reservation in Saugus has been one of multiple areas in the state dealing with brush fires amid drought conditions. David Celino, chief fire warden for the Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation, said Wednesday that the fires there were "suspicious."
Mass. Reports 8,224 New COVID-19 Cases This Week
Massachusetts health officials reported 8,224 new COVID-19 cases and 47 new deaths in the last week, with the new data released Thursday. In total, there have been 1,830,211 cases and 20,025 deaths since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. The state reported 176 people primarily hospitalized for COVID-19 and a...
Person Injured by Falling Debris in ‘Terrifying' Incident at Construction Site in Boston's Seaport
A person was injured when a piece of construction material fell from a 17-story building onto a vehicle in Boston's Seaport District on Wednesday morning. The incident was reported shortly before 11 a.m. at a building under construction in the 300 block of Congress Street. Photos from the scene showed a vehicle in the right lane surrounded by police tape with the roof and windshield caved in.
Local Lowdown: Must-Stop Spots in Boston's North End
The North End is one of Boston's oldest neighborhoods and has continued to capture the spirit of Italy since being established around 1646. A recurring theme in "Little Italy" is that most of the businesses have been passed down by multiple generations of the families who live there or people who work for them.
Overnight Fire Sparks Explosions Inside Mass. Warehouse
A large fire broke out overnight at a warehouse in Dudley, Massachusetts, causing multiple explosions inside the building that reportedly held chemicals. Firefighters in Dudley responded to the warehouse to find active fire when they arrived, with reports of chemicals in the building that are used to make wax paper, according to Fire Chief Dean Kochanowski. Crews don't believe the explosions caused hazardous conditions.
How Did an SUV Get on the Second Floor of South Shore Plaza?
Photos and videos posted on social media Thursday show an SUV on the second floor of a Massachusetts mall. The Braintree Police Department says officers responded around 11:45 a.m. after a Lincoln MKX stopped on the second floor of South Shore Plaza in Braintree. Video from the scene shows police...
Woman's Body Found in Charles River After Search Near Harvard
A woman's body was found in the Charles River between Boston and Cambridge on Wednesday night after police searched the water for hours, officials said. Massachusetts State Police said their preliminary investigation indicates the woman was seen lying on a ledge of the John W. Weeks Bridge near Harvard University. Witnesses who were walking across the bridge at the time said they saw her dive into the water.
Windshields Smashed by Shovels, Rebar Thrown From Bridge Onto I-93 in NH
Three vehicles had their windshields smashed by construction equipment thrown from a bridge onto Interstate 93 in Manchester, New Hampshire, Thursday night, police said. No one was hurt, state police said, but they could have been — a bar of reinforced steel that flew through one windshield managed to puncture a passenger seat.
Suspicious Brush Fires Under Investigation at Breakheart Reservation in Saugus
It’s another busy week for firefighters dealing with brush fires in Massachusetts. There are five separate fires spreading in the Breakheart Reservation, and three or four more are burning in the nearby Lynn Woods. Breakheart was shut down completely Wednesday afternoon and visitors were turned away at the front...
