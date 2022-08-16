ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

“A Charlie Brown Christmas Live On Stage” is coming to Evansville

By Jana Garrett
 3 days ago

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – If you’re looking for something to do on December 2, “A Charlie Brown Christmas Live On Stage,” will be at the Old National Events Plaza.

A news release says the musical features songs from the original musical score, paying tribute to composer Vince Guaraldi. Complete with all-new sets, lighting, choreography and colorful costumes, this Broadway-style production has sold more than 300,000 tickets to date.

The event starts at at 7 p.m., and doors open at 6 p.m. at the Aiken Theatre. Tickets start at $28.00 plus applicable fees and tax. Tickets are required for guests 2 years and older.

Fans can visit this website for more information on the show. Tickets are available at this website or the Old National Events Plaza Box Office. For more information about the Aiken Theatre visit this website .

