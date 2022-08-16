ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

RS Recommends: These Are the Best Ways to Make Sure Your Job Listings Actually Get Seen

By Sage Anderson
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 3 days ago

So you’ve kicked off your hiring campaign — now what? Well, you need to craft your job postings to appeal to your target candidates, but there’s a big difference between job ads that will simply get seen online, and ads that will actually convert to real applications.

The best job listings keep in mind that when potential applicants look into your open position, they’re most likely going in blind with little knowledge of your company, its culture, and what’s required of your employees. In fact, research from the Candidate Experience Awards shows that 48% of all online applicants don’t have prior knowledge of your company — so it’s up to you to reel them in.

That means you don’t want to go too generic when creating a job advertisement, as we know you want to reach as many interested parties as possible, but a listing is useless if it isn’t attracting the right kinds of candidates for your work. Your listing still needs to stand out from thousands of posts online and be engaging to read, but there are ways to make it unique to your company and your industry.

If you market yourself online well, you can find just as qualified candidates as if you were recruiting in person. Here’s what you need to know. Not sure where to start? Here are our best tips and tricks on how to write a stand-out job posting, as well as some sites that’ll help make the listing process even easier.

1. Join Job Posting Sites with Job Listing Assistance

To find the most qualified candidates, make it easier on yourself and create a listing through job posting sites. Not only are most job board sites free for job seekers (which incentivizes them apply), many job search sites offer premium services on the business end that you can use to filter for the necessary qualifications and have a resume database at your fingertips to find the right candidate.

There are hundreds of sites to choose from, but you’ll have to consider whether you want a site that lets customize job listings, so you don’t have to start from scratch. One particularly helpful site is ZipRecruiter , which offers customizable templates for job descriptions, different positions, and screener questions that simplify the processes of posting listings, so you can get them up quickly and hire in no time. You can also take down a job posting and swap it for a new one when the position is filled, so there’s no more waiting a certain number of days to keep a posting live.

There’s two plans available, a Standard and Premium job listing plan. While they don’t list their official pricing online, the Standard plan is for more budget-friendly hiring, and will give you distribution to 100+ job sites, unlimited candidate applications, and one reusable job slot. Before you start looking over your qualified candidates, you can always try this #1 rated hiring site free with ZipRecruiter’s free trial plan .

2. Use Keywords to Your Advantage

Optimizing your job postings with keywords and phrases is important not only so that your listing will show up on the relevant online searches, but so your posting will be seen by as many relevant candidates as possible. While you may think that going broad in your job title and description will yield higher views, it pays to be specific in key areas of the listing so that only job seekers with the most relevant experience in their field will apply.

One way to do this is to go general in the job title, such as “Sales Manager” instead of “Retail Sales Expert,” but get specific in the actual description itself in terms of job-related duties, necessary skill sets, and tools. Check to see if your job posting site has customizable templates to help with this.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BrE7G_0hJNG2RN00

ZipRecruiter

3. Structure Your Ad to Make it Stand Out

While you should make your listing appealing, you don’t have to structure it like an advertisement — encouraging people to apply can be as simply as featuring the right information with the right format. First, you should structure your ad with headings (no bullet points, they look too unprofessional), so that readers know what to look for and won’t skim your listing.

Like we previously mentioned, don’t assume your applicant knows anything about your company or the work itself. Be sure to explain your company’s mission, and why they should want to work there. Keep it candidate-centric and share the “why” about why you’re hiring for the position, but also what your “ideal” candidate should look like. Include a section about basic educational, experiential, or other requirements, and, if possible, describe the salary range and benefits. This will make both make your ad much more enticing to applicants, but keep expectations aligned on both the employer and candidate side.

4. Adapt Your Listing for Social Media

Social media is actually where a good chunk of job seekers hear about job openings nowadays, so you’ll want to craft a listing that reads just as well on a job board site as it will on social media. Make sure to post current job openings on your social media feeds, such as Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn, and link out to your company’s page for applications.

Having a tougher-than-average-to-fill position? In the post-pandemic market, it’s bound to happen eventually. You can narrow your search for the most relevant candidates by posting the job to specific professional groups for your field, or using targeted hashtags in the listing post itself such as #journalismjobs or #nycjobs.

There are also tools, like ZipRecruiter ‘s “TrafficBoost,” that give your job posting a little extra boost, including increased placement and visibility across their linked job boards. TrafficBoost helps secure more eyeballs too without purely relying on your SEO skills, since the tool will promote the position until it receives the number of views you’re aiming for (100-300 views per post), or for up to 30 days.

5. Define the Application Process Within the Listing

Candidates should ideally be well-informed about what happens next after they apply. Give people an idea of how many steps are involved in the application process (is there a skills test? A phone interview, and then an in-person interview?), so that the applicant can manage their expectations. It also makes it much more likely for qualified potential employees to reach out when they know you’re hiring right away, for example, or that they have time to prepare for how long the process will take.

That being said, if you know your interview process is extensive, and that might turn away potential employees, there are passive ways to bring the candidates to you. ZipRecruiter uses a powerful matching algorithm and AI technology to create instant matches between your listings and the right candidates. It takes information about a job seeker’s skills (such as education, skills, and experience) and connects all kinds of businesses, including yours, with millions of potential applicants currently on the web. More from Rolling Stone Best of Rolling Stone

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

Businesses Need Diverse Candidate Pools — Here Are 4 Tips for How to Find Employees Online

When you’re hiring talent for a large enough team, you want to be able to bring in people with a variety of skill sets from different backgrounds. If you feel like you keep getting the same types of candidates coming through the door, then it might be time to reevaluate your online hiring strategy — and getting super specific in your job postings may not be the right answer. The best way to find job candidates online is having a game plan that’s both active and passive. You want to be able to actively reach out to candidates who you...
JOBS
Rolling Stone

Liz Cheney Leaks Audio Contradicting Trump-Backed Rival’s Accusations

What should have been a quick phone call between primary opponents has now devolved into a televised, audio-leaking debacle between the defeated Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) and her Trump-backed primary opponent Harriet Hageman. It started when Cheney said that once the election was decided she tried to call Hageman to concede three times, and ultimately left a voicemail that was never returned. During an appearance on Hannity Wednesday night, however, Hageman claimed Cheney only left a “very brief two-second message” on her phone. Hageman said Cheney had simply said “Hello, Harriet” before hanging up, and didn’t address “any kind of concession...
U.S. POLITICS
Rolling Stone

C’mon Guys, Kanye West Isn’t Selling Clothes Out of Garbage Bags — They’re Obviously Construction Bags

Kanye West popped up on — where else? — Fox News to clear up some ostensible confusion about how he’s selling his new Yeezy Gap collection. The various items, the rapper/designer insisted, aren’t being sold out of large trash bags (even though that’s exactly what it looks like). They’re being sold out of large construction bags. According to reporter Eric Shawn, West rebuffed allegations that by selling his clothes out of the large bags, he was going full Mugato/“Derelicte” in Zoolander and mocking unhoused people. Instead, according to Shawn, Ye’s aim was to make clothing that was more egalitarian and...
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Job Boards#Job Postings#Linkedin
Rolling Stone

Wendy Williams Had to Be Reminded Multiple Times Her Show Was Ending: Insiders Share Details About Her Exit

Wendy Williams had to be reminded several times that The Wendy Williams Show was canceled in the months following her last appearance in February. A new report from Hollywood Reporter published Wednesday, detailed what led to the demise of the daytime TV staple — and how Williams’ struggles with addiction and chronic illness took a toll on her and her show. According to the report, Williams reached out to executives multiple times asking why her show had been canceled, acting as if the conversations were happening for the first time each time she called. Debmar-Mercury co-presidents Ira Bernstein and Mort Marcus...
TV & VIDEOS
Rolling Stone

Anitta and Missy Elliott Check Into a Dream Hotel on Long-Awaited Mega-Collab ‘Lobby’

A few weeks ago, Anitta announced that she was preparing to drop the deluxe edition of her album Versions of Me, which would feature a few unreleased songs — including a huge, highly anticipated collab with the icon Missy Elliott. Even Anitta couldn’t contain her excitement: “I honestly can’t believe what’s happening right now,” she posted on her Instagram stories alongside a photo of the two of them together. Now, their song is finally here, and it’s a major moment. Sleek and upbeat, “Lobby” starts with Anitta’s bouncy chorus before Missy Elliott eventually takes over for a playful verse. The video,...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Abortion Is Legal in This State. That’s Not Stopping These Rogue Prosecutors

MACOMB COUNTY, Michigan — Renee Chelian was on the first vacation she’d taken since Roe’s reversal when she learned one of the abortion clinics she operates was suddenly under legal threat. First, Chelian called her attorneys. Next, a conference call with her doctors. “The patients are terrified, they don’t know what to do — are they going to get their abortions today?” the doctors relayed. Terrified, too, were the clinic staff, concerned they would be charged for providing abortions under a 91-year-old law that hadn’t been enforced for nearly 50 years. Abortion rights have been protected in Michigan at the state...
MICHIGAN STATE
Rolling Stone

Trump’s CFO Allen Weisselberg Will Implicate Trump Companies in Guilty Plea

Allen Weisselberg, the Trump Organization’s finance chief, will say in Manhattan court Thursday that he conspired with several of the ex-president’s companies when he pleads guilty to state tax crimes, two sources familiar with the case tell Rolling Stone. As part of Weisselberg’s plea deal, he has agreed to testify against The Trump Corporation and the Trump Payroll Corporation at trial, which is scheduled for October. If called to the witness stand during trial, Weisselberg will provide testimony that is the same as what he admits to in court this week, the source said. One of the sources said that while...
MANHATTAN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Jobs
Rolling Stone

Meet Andrew Tate, the Ex-Kickboxer Red-Pilling the Angry Young Men of America

Don’t Let This Flop is released Wednesdays on all audio streaming platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, Stitcher and more. Ever since Gamergate, there’s been a rapidly growing audience of disaffected young men rejected by society, desperately seeking for answers from the latest shaven, muscle-bound podcast guru. More often than not, this guru gives them a convenient scapegoat for their problems, telling them that the issue isn’t their lack of looks or money or empathy or talent or charisma, but women and/or minority groups and/or the liberal media. The latest figure to fill that slot? Andrew Tate, a former kickboxer turned reality TV star/cam-studio magnate who is now...
COMBAT SPORTS
Rolling Stone

Australian Rugby Champ Ellia Green Becomes First Olympian to Come Out as Transgender Man

Ellia Green, a retired Australian rugby champ, made history as the first Olympian to come out as a transgender man. Green — who has kept his name — announced his transition in a video yesterday, Aug. 16, tied to the Bingham Cup, a biennial gay and inclusive rugby tournament. In the video, Green spoke about grappling with mental health issues as his rugby career drew to a close (he officially retired in 2021). He said that the “one promise that I made to myself is that when my rugby career ended, I would continue to live the rest of my life...
SOCIETY
Rolling Stone

Blackpink Unleash ‘Pink Venom’ on Comeback Single Ahead of New Album ‘Born Pink’

Blinks: the Born Pink era has officially commenced. On Thursday night, K-pop superstars Blackpink released “Pink Venom,” the lead single off their forthcoming album, Born Pink, out Sept. 16. The earworm starts with a voice chanting the group’s name, before exploding into a rap verse backed by a sticky electronic beat mixed with a Middle Eastern percussion and guitar sound — think OG Shakira mixed with a hint of Fifth Harmony’s “Worth It.” “I bring the pain like… This, that pink venom/This, that pink venom,” the group sings on the chorus. “Get’em, get’em, get’em/Straight till your dome like woah woah woah.” The song’s...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: From (CBD) Pillows to White Noise Machines, Here’s How to Get Better Sleep

Click here to read the full article. If there’s one thing we can all agree on, it’s that we could all use a little more sleep sometimes. But that’s easier said than done. Whether it’s a busy schedule, annoying neighbors or anxious thoughts that keep you up at night, finding time to really sink into our beds for undisturbed slumber is harder and harder to come by. But there’s hope. From apps that help you fall asleep to melatonin and CBD concoctions, a number of companies are launching new ways to tackle insomnia. It’s not just products either – the Hotel...
TECHNOLOGY
Rolling Stone

Offset Celebrates His High-Flying Success on New Single ‘5 4 3 2 1’

Offset has dropped a new single, “5 4 3 2 1,” along with a music video for the track. The hard-hitting song, the rapper’s first solo material in three years, was produced by Baby Keem and sees Offset boasting about his success with lines like, “I collect shoes and I don’t even wear ’em.” In the video, Offset hits a theme park in Paris. Clad in full Balenciaga, the rapper rides the high-flying swings and does the moonwalk across one of the amusements. Onlookers can be seen watching Offset with equal parts confusion and entertainment as he raps and...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

How Kid Sister Became the Counselor Every Musician Deserves

You probably know Melissa Young as Kid Sister, who, in 2007, as a spritely Chicago MC earned a verse with the city’s burgeoning superstar, Kanye West, on her high-energy dance-rap track “Pro Nails.”  Today, she continues to make music; she recently appeared on Black Thought and Danger Mouse’s boom-bap collab, Cheat Codes, and has seemed to earn credits as a contributor to esteemed Black-power-soul outfit Sault (“I’m not at liberty to say anything about anything,” she says when I ask her about her involvement with the group.) She’s been studying songwriting, avidly devouring books on composition, and compiling a list...
CHICAGO, IL
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: The Best Solo Stove Deals on Fire Pits, Grills and Pizza Ovens

Click here to read the full article. Nothing beats sitting by the warming flames of a fire pit on a chilly summer night with all the necessities you need for homemade s’mores. But, decent fire pits that pack all the bells and whistles you need don’t come cheap. Lucky for you, fire pits and other outdoor grilling equipment are seeing steep discounts over at Solo Stove right now. Solo Stove has made a name for itself with its high-quality outdoor gear which includes fire pits, pizza ovens, grills and camp stoves. And right now, there are a bunch of Solo Stove...
SHOPPING
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

73K+
Followers
21K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy