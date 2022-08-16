Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Abbott said Adams Ran as a Law and Order Mayor - Actions Show OtherwiseTom HandyNew York City, NY
Texas Migrants are Causing Problems in Washington, D.C.Tom HandyWashington, DC
Father names his sons "Winner" and "Loser" as an experimentRickyNew York City, NY
There's A New Adorable Dog Cafe in New JerseyTravel MavenLong Branch, NJ
911 Tribute Museum has closed due to financial issuesCheryl E PrestonNew York City, NY
Related
Arrested woman, 33, escapes from NYC police station; police still searching for her
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — NYPD officers are looking for a woman who escaped from a Bronx police station Wednesday night. As of Thursday evening she has still evaded capture. Christina Evans, 33, managed to escape from the 44th Precinct at about 8:15 p.m. Wednesday, The New York Post reported. She had been arrested for allegedly violating a protective order against her.
Scary extortion plot; vandals damage ambulance: Staten Island’s crime stories of the week
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Here are the most-significant headlines in criminal justice on our borough the last seven days:. Federal authorities allege an entrepreneur on the North Shore was put through “hell” in an alleged, weeks-long extortion plot by a crew of young men. The ordeal first...
N.J. man knocked out car burglar with one punch. Now he’s charged with manslaughter
A Union City man who knocked out a car burglar with one punch on a Jersey City street is facing a manslaughter charge after the victim died from his injuries four days later, authorities said. Robert Stevens, 40, was initially charged with aggravated assault days after the Aug. 2 incident...
EMT, 25, shot in ambulance by patient, sues Staten Island bar, alleging it served drunk gunman even more drinks
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The 25-year-old EMT who was shot in the back of an ambulance while treating a patient in May has filed a lawsuit against his alleged attacker as well as the Funkey Monkey Lounge in West Brighton, where he claims his assailant was drinking prior to the incident.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
See the first images of the husky dogs since their rescue from Staten Island lot
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Just weeks ago, two dozen huskies were living in such decrepit conditions within a Tompkinsville lot that one of the puppies died, according to authorities, while others were in poor health. Now, in the hands of the ASPCA, the dogs are getting a new chance...
Watch: Firefighters rescue pets as 3-alarm fire tears through N.J. home
Firefighters in Essex County rescued several pets Wednesday afternoon from an intense fire that destroyed a home in Fairfield. The three-alarm fire was reported shortly before 5 p.m. on Cleary Place. “Upon arrival, units found fire through the roof with reports of multiple pets in the house,” the Fairfield Fire...
NYC man, 31, caught hauling 1,000 bricks of fentanyl upstate headed to federal prison
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — A man from the Bronx pleaded guilty Wednesday to delivering more than 1,000 bricks of fentanyl to Syracuse, federal prosecutors said. Marvin Antonio Lantigua, 31, agreed to deliver $75,000 worth of fentanyl in November 2021, according to a news release by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Northern District of New York.
Crash causes delays on West Shore Expressway
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A car crash caused delays for motorists on the West Shore Expressway heading toward New Jersey late Friday morning. The incident occurred around 10 a.m., an official from the FDNY press office stated.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Thinking about becoming an NYPD officer? Exam registration is now open.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — If you are considering becoming a cop, the registration period for the NYPD exam is now open. The registration runs from Aug. 10 to Sept. 30, and the exam is free of charge, according to a flyer posted on the NYPD’s 122nd Precinct Twitter page.
In ‘overwhelming’ scene, Staten Island firefighter injured in blaze is released from hospital
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — As firefighter Dominic Ventolora was released from Staten Island University Hospital (SIUH) on Wednesday, days after suffering a serious injury while battling a house fire, he placed his hand on his heart in what he later described as an “overwhelming” sense of gratitude.
Shop owner victimized in alleged S.I. extortion plot reportedly says he regrets not going to police sooner
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A local entrepreneur who federal authorities say was put through “hell” in an alleged, weeks-long extortion plot by a crew of young men on the borough’s North Shore is speaking out publicly about the ordeal, while his once-buzzing shop sits vacant. The...
MTA directs bus depots to leave some empty shifts uncovered, report says
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Staten Island’s longstanding issue of no-show buses could soon be exacerbated by a new MTA policy. Managers at MTA bus depots have been directed to allow up to six empty bus driver shifts to go uncovered each weekday, meaning extra drivers will not be brought in to cover shifts left vacant by others calling in sick or taking vacation, according to a Daily News report.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Staten Island Ferry to run hourly overnight service on Friday
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The city Department of Transportation (DOT) has announced that the Staten Island Ferry will provide hourly overnight service from Friday, Aug. 19, at 11 p.m., until Saturday, Aug. 20, at 7 a.m. Boats will depart from the St. George Terminal on the hour and from the...
18 amazing images of graffiti, street art in NYC captured by Staten Island teen photographer
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Graffiti and street art depict the mind of an artist and the ability to create something that will live on forever. From Washington Heights to the Bronx, graffiti made its debut all over New York City during the late ‘60s. Many would even go as far as saying that what is now a form of visual art was once referred to as a crime wave that hit the five boroughs.
Expect traffic delays as paving, milling planned for Staten Island streets next week
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Paving and milling efforts throughout Staten Island next week will cause temporary road closures and delays, according to the city Department of Transportation (DOT). The agency’s in-house paving crews and contracted milling crews will be conducting the daytime work in New Dorp, Midland Beach, Oakwood,...
Animal abusers must face stiffer penalties (opinion)
Animal cruelty cases stand among the most disturbing and gut-wrenching crimes prosecutors, police officers, and the public can encounter, yet under New York’s current animal abuse laws, the punishment for those who commit these atrocious acts rarely, if ever, fits the crime. Despite the arrest and successful prosecution of...
Staten Island man accused of inhumane handling of huskies denies request to allow ASPCA to spay, neuter animals
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The 54-year-old man facing numerous charges including 24 counts of overdriving, torturing and injuring huskies he kept in a Tompkinsville lot denied a request from prosecutors to spay, neuter, microchip and provide dental care for the dogs. Victor Quinteros, who was arraigned in state Supreme...
Swimming ‘not recommended’ at Staten Island beach due to water quality, city says
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Citing “inadequate water quality,” Notify NYC, the city’s official emergency notification system, issued a beach advisory for two locations on Thursday, including one on Staten Island. The advisory cautions residents not to swim or wade at Wolfe’s Pond Beach in Prince’s Bay...
Staten Island obituaries for August 18, 2022: Barbara Ann DeMayo, teacher, school safety officer, remembered
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- In remembrance of those who have died, here is a round up of obituaries published on SILive.com. Viewing times and guest books can be found here. Barbara Ann DeMayo, 90, passed away on Friday, Aug. 12, at Croasdaile Village, Durham, North Carolina. Barbara was a native Staten Islander, born on Feb. 20, 1932, to Eugene and Katherine T. (McDermott) Daly of Stapleton. She attended PS 14 and Curtis High School, where she was a student-athlete, lettering in four sports. She worked for the AT&T telephone company before marrying Francesco (Frank) J. DeMayo, Sr., also of Stapleton. Barbara was active in many of the Island parochial schools. She taught CCD at Immaculate Conception and Physical Education at many Island schools, including Immaculate Conception Grammar School, St Pauls, Our Lady Queen of Peace, and Our Lady Star of the Sea, while working part-time at the Community National Bank in Fox Hills. The Board of Education later employed Barbara, Office of School Safety, NYPD. She worked at many schools, including New Dorp and Tottenville High Schools, I.S.7, and PS 1, where she was known as Officer Barbie. Read the full obituary on SILive.
Pakistani Civic Association to mark 75th Independence Day Sept. 18 at Snug Harbor
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The Pakistani Civic Association of Staten Island Inc. (PCASI) will celebrate Eid-ul-Fiter and Pakistan’s 75th Independence Day Sunday, Sept. 18, at 1:30 p.m.. on the South Meadow of Snug Harbor Cultural Center & Botanical Garden in Livingston. Led by president Dr. Mohammad Khalid, the...
The Staten Island Advance
Staten Island, NY
57K+
Followers
38K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT
Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.https://www.silive.com
Comments / 0