Staten Island, NY

The Staten Island Advance

Arrested woman, 33, escapes from NYC police station; police still searching for her

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — NYPD officers are looking for a woman who escaped from a Bronx police station Wednesday night. As of Thursday evening she has still evaded capture. Christina Evans, 33, managed to escape from the 44th Precinct at about 8:15 p.m. Wednesday, The New York Post reported. She had been arrested for allegedly violating a protective order against her.
The Staten Island Advance

MTA directs bus depots to leave some empty shifts uncovered, report says

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Staten Island’s longstanding issue of no-show buses could soon be exacerbated by a new MTA policy. Managers at MTA bus depots have been directed to allow up to six empty bus driver shifts to go uncovered each weekday, meaning extra drivers will not be brought in to cover shifts left vacant by others calling in sick or taking vacation, according to a Daily News report.
The Staten Island Advance

18 amazing images of graffiti, street art in NYC captured by Staten Island teen photographer

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Graffiti and street art depict the mind of an artist and the ability to create something that will live on forever. From Washington Heights to the Bronx, graffiti made its debut all over New York City during the late ‘60s. Many would even go as far as saying that what is now a form of visual art was once referred to as a crime wave that hit the five boroughs.
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island obituaries for August 18, 2022: Barbara Ann DeMayo, teacher, school safety officer, remembered

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- In remembrance of those who have died, here is a round up of obituaries published on SILive.com. Viewing times and guest books can be found here. Barbara Ann DeMayo, 90, passed away on Friday, Aug. 12, at Croasdaile Village, Durham, North Carolina. Barbara was a native Staten Islander, born on Feb. 20, 1932, to Eugene and Katherine T. (McDermott) Daly of Stapleton. She attended PS 14 and Curtis High School, where she was a student-athlete, lettering in four sports. She worked for the AT&T telephone company before marrying Francesco (Frank) J. DeMayo, Sr., also of Stapleton. Barbara was active in many of the Island parochial schools. She taught CCD at Immaculate Conception and Physical Education at many Island schools, including Immaculate Conception Grammar School, St Pauls, Our Lady Queen of Peace, and Our Lady Star of the Sea, while working part-time at the Community National Bank in Fox Hills. The Board of Education later employed Barbara, Office of School Safety, NYPD. She worked at many schools, including New Dorp and Tottenville High Schools, I.S.7, and PS 1, where she was known as Officer Barbie. Read the full obituary on SILive.
The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

