For the first time in our district's history, Ball High School will host Central Night

Jimmy Graves 409-916-2970

– an evening of competition, remembrance and celebration honoring the history and legacy of former Central High School during the varsity football game against La Marque starting at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26, at Courville Stadium.

Central School, established in 1885 and renamed Central High School in 1886, was the first Texas public school for African Americans.

It’s where Galveston’s African American students attended until it was consolidated with Ball High School in 1968, where the white students attended up to that point.

Newly-formed Central Night will occur annually during each first home varsity football game.

The Ball High Tors, who normally wear gold and purple uniforms, will instead don white and blue like the Central Bearcats used to do.

This event is about more than just uniform colors.

It’s about remembering and preserving the history of the school, the alumni who passed through its halls, and what they mean to GISD, Galveston Island, and the nationwide journey toward a more unified educational system.

Commemorative T-shirts will be sold for $15 and may be purchased prior to the event during the free scrimmage game starting at 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19, at Courville Stadium, during the JV football game starting at 5 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, at Spoor Field, or during Central Night itself.

Buy early and show up dressed to support.

Tickets will be available for purchase in person during the event or online at https://gofan.co/app/school/TX73119. To read the full story, follow: bit.ly/3AnL7jB

Jimmy Graves 409-916-2970





