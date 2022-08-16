ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haverford, PA

Teen Struck By Vehicle In Haverford, Police Say

By Nicole Acosta
 3 days ago
Haverford Township police Photo Credit: Haverford Township PD (Facebook)

A teenager was struck by a vehicle in Haverford Township, authorities confirmed to Daily Voice.

A 19-year-old man darted out in the path of a vehicle traveling on West Chester Pike on Monday, Aug. 15, Deputy Chief Joseph Hagan said.

The unidentified victim was taken to Lankenau Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, he added.

It was not immediately clear whether any charges had been filed.

