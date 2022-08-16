ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Navy Tuxedo Never Fails to Bring in Compliments Whenever I Wear it

By Reid Webb
 3 days ago
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Scouted Report: So you got invited to a black-tie event and you aren’t sure if you should just rent one of those pre-cut department store tuxedos that dozens of guys have shuffled around in before you. I used to think that the rentals were the way to go, but once you’ve rented a few times, you’re really just throwing money away when you could own a nice tux. It’s like a right-of-passage to buying your first tuxedo. But, before I show you the suit I got (and absolutely love), it’s important to understand what a black tie dress code actually means.

What is the black tie dress code?

Black Tie dress code consists of a traditional tuxedo (typically black or blue), a formal waistcoat or cummerbund, a white shirt, a black tie (hence the name!), black/blue dress socks, and black formal shoes.

Can I just wear my suit? What’s so different about a tuxedo anyways?

No, the dusty old suit that mom got you for your college graduation is not going to cut it. The short answer on what the difference between a suit and a tuxedo has to do with the fabrics, cuts, and designs. A tux has satin lapels on the jacket (the folded front part on your chest) and there is also a satin lining on the side of the trousers. Tuxedos also don’t have belt loops on the trousers, but instead are cinched on the inside of the pants. Yes, I know these differences aren’t huge but when you complete the look, a tuxedo just shines.

Buy on Todd Snyder, $1046

If you’re like me, then you never like to blend in with the crowd. Unfortunately, at most black-tie events, almost every man will look the same from a distance. I overcame this sartorial obstacle by buying myself a navy tuxedo from Todd Snyder . This tux has absolutely become my statement piece for weddings, galas, and that one time I went to the orchestra with my grandma (she said I looked very handsome).

Todd Snyder has taken a timeless design and made it subtly unique. This Italian wool tux is versatile, classic, and yet entirely its own voice in a room full of cheap rentals. It’s truly a foundation piece that I never fail to get compliments on when I wear it. I did have to get it tailored to fit, but that’s pretty standard with most tuxedo purchases. Overall, I love the way the navy tuxedo looks and would recommend anyone who wants to stand out a little but also not too much to take a look at Todd Snyder’s suiting line.

