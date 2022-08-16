LAWRENCE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office is currently looking for an inmate that walked away from the County Work Release Center on Thursday. At the time of his escape, Greg Allen Dotson, 43, was serving time for a State Probation Violation. Dotson was scheduled to be released on the same day that he escaped but he picked up a new charge in Morgan County and a new Probation Violation for which he had a court date set for August 29.

LAWRENCE COUNTY, AL ・ 11 HOURS AGO