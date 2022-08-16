ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muscle Shoals, AL

Comments / 0

Related
WAFF

Lawrence Co. inmate escapes, still on the run

LAWRENCE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office is currently looking for an inmate that walked away from the County Work Release Center on Thursday. At the time of his escape, Greg Allen Dotson, 43, was serving time for a State Probation Violation. Dotson was scheduled to be released on the same day that he escaped but he picked up a new charge in Morgan County and a new Probation Violation for which he had a court date set for August 29.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Florence, AL
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
Muscle Shoals, AL
Crime & Safety
City
Muscle Shoals, AL
Florence, AL
Crime & Safety
WAFF

Muscle Shoals Police searching for man wanted for kidnapping

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Muscle Shoals Police Department attempted to serve a warrant at a Muscle Shoals business on Tuesday, but the suspect escaped on foot. According to a Facebook post, officers attempted to serve a warrant for first-degree kidnapping for Nicholas Pierre Boudoin, 26, at...
MUSCLE SHOALS, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Departments#Wanted Man
WAFF

Man pleads guilty in fatal Shoals Creek DUI boat wreck

LAUDERDALE Co. Ala. (WAFF) - A man that was charged with manslaughter for a June 2019 boat crash that killed two people pleaded guilty to lesser charges in court on Thursday. Ross Newton Wooten III, 36, had been charged with manslaughter after authorities said he crashed his boat into the front of a 30-foot cabin cruiser, killing Lauren Cowart, 37, and her daughter, Blakely.
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Morgan Co. Sheriff’s Office details multiple drug incidents in county jail

MORGAN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office detailed multiple incidents that have occurred within the Morgan County Jail recently. In a Facebook post, the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office says that on Monday a man allegedly took a substance and began to overdose. Other inmates then alerted officers who gave the man medical attention.
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Decatur man charged with robbery, obstructing justice

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - On July 24, Decatur Police Department officers responded to a home on 6th Street Northwest in reference to a robbery that happened in the area. Once officers arrived the victim told officers they had property taken from them at gunpoint by multiple suspects. During the investigation,...
DECATUR, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WAFF

UNA Police arrest man for armed robbery

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - On Monday, police with the University of North Alabama arrested a man for an armed robbery. According to a Facebook post from the UNA Police Department, Joseph Auchly was arrested for a strong-arm robbery that occurred Sunday night. Auchly has been charged with third-degree robbery and...
FLORENCE, AL
WAFF

Three juveniles shot, Decatur Police looking for suspect

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - On Saturday night a Decatur Police Department Patrol Division officer was on a routine patrol in the Point Mallard Drive SE area when they saw a car moving recklessly. Once the car stopped the officer saw three juveniles inside with gunshot wounds, more officers were called...
DECATUR, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy