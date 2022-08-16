Bowser contradicts her own vaccine data to defend anti-science mandates for children

She’s a walking contradiction, DC is a sanctuary city, oh but she doesn’t want the immigrants sent there. The vaccine issue that she contracted herself on, and there’s surely more contractions!
Mayor Bowser is still planning on firing more than 1200 police officers and untold firefighters because they have not been vaccinated that she claims will prevent the spread. Her police force is at record lows since it's inception 161 years ago. Currently there are only about 1/3 of police officers on street patrol compared to when she took office. Yet, she continues to fight the police & firefighters unions in an ongoing case in the District of Columbia. The only way the residents of DC could have a vote of confidence in their mayor would be out of total ignorance. They are not protected by their mayor who herself has a large special selected group of police officers guarding her day & night.
If the vaccine works sooooo well, why are more vaccinated people getting COVID?!?! Didnt they say if you get the vaccine you won't get COVID?!?!
