ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Bowser contradicts her own vaccine data to defend anti-science mandates for children

By Zachary Faria, Commentary Writer
Washington Examiner
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 14

Tom
3d ago

She’s a walking contradiction, DC is a sanctuary city, oh but she doesn’t want the immigrants sent there. The vaccine issue that she contracted herself on, and there’s surely more contractions!

Reply(1)
15
TextLots
3d ago

Mayor Bowser is still planning on firing more than 1200 police officers and untold firefighters because they have not been vaccinated that she claims will prevent the spread. Her police force is at record lows since it's inception 161 years ago. Currently there are only about 1/3 of police officers on street patrol compared to when she took office. Yet, she continues to fight the police & firefighters unions in an ongoing case in the District of Columbia. The only way the residents of DC could have a vote of confidence in their mayor would be out of total ignorance. They are not protected by their mayor who herself has a large special selected group of police officers guarding her day & night.

Reply
7
Ms Kandee
3d ago

If the vaccine works sooooo well, why are more vaccinated people getting COVID?!?! Didnt they say if you get the vaccine you won't get COVID?!?!

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WUSA

COVID-19 school policies across DC, Maryland and Virginia

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. — Nearly two and a half years into the COVID-19 pandemic, schools are still grappling with the best way to deal with the virus. School administrators are finalizing their policies, just weeks before students return to classes. Our team reached out to more than a dozen...
MARYLAND STATE
NBC Washington

DCPS to Require Back-to-School COVID-19 Tests, Vaccines for Students 12+

Washington D.C. Public Schools says it will require all students to take a COVID-19 test before returning to classrooms and mandate COVID-19 vaccines for many middle and high school-aged students. Superintendent Lewis Ferebee will go over school policies, including required vaccines, during a virtual back-to-school town hall scheduled for Thursday...
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

DC, Virginia students train with the FBI during rare summer program

Washington, D.C. (7News) — Washington, D.C. and Northern Virginia students are getting a rare opportunity to train with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Washington Field Office. It's a part of a Future Agents in Training program that gives high school students a behind-the-scenes look at the FBI. Robert...
WASHINGTON, DC
mymcmedia.org

Bidens Will Visit Montgomery County for Rally Next Week

President Biden and Dr. Jill Biden will appear at a rally in Montgomery County on August 25. The time and exact location of the event have yet to be announced. Alerts were sent out by the Democratic National Committee (DNC) Thursday afternoon announcing the “special grassroots event.”. On Monday,...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Government
Washington, DC
COVID-19 Vaccines
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
Washington, DC
Vaccines
Washington, DC
Health
mocoshow.com

Update: President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden Will Visit Richard Montgomery High School in Rockville For General Election Rally

A notice was sent out by the Democratic Party of Montgomery County informing residents of President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden’s visit to the county on August 25th. The event, which has just named Richard Montgomery High School as the location, is to rally Democrats to vote in November’s General Election. Richard Montgomery High School is located at 250 Richard Montgomery Drive in Rockville.
ROCKVILLE, MD
Washington Examiner

DC complains as city overrun with rats

The infestation of rats in Washington, D.C., neighborhoods has community members and government agencies spinning their wheels, but officials at D.C. Health say working together can end the crisis once and for all. Over 30 community members gathered at Number Nine, a bar in Logan Circle, on Thursday to discuss...
WASHINGTON, DC
rockvillenights.com

Convicted January 6 attendee to host event at Montgomery County Executive Building in Rockville

Conservative influencer Brandon Straka, founder of the #WalkAway campaign that encourages voters to abandon the Democratic Party, will hold an event discussing what happened at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021 at the Montgomery County Executive Office Building in Rockville on September 11, 2022. Straka himself attended the January 6 rally supporting President Donald Trump, but later pled guilty to a misdemeanor charge, for verbally egging-on rioters during the siege of the Capitol that followed.
ROCKVILLE, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Muriel Bowser
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health And Safety#Mandates
rockvillenights.com

Maryland governor candidate Dan Cox visits Montgomery County Fair

the Republican nominee for governor of Maryland, stopped by the Montgomery County Agricultural Fair in Gaithersburg. The candidate met and spoke with voters, toured the exhibits and attractions, and visited the Montgomery County Republican Party tent. One stop of particular interest to the gubernatorial hopeful was the 4-H Sheep & Swine Club booth, where he participated in the 4-H raffle. Cox was a Champion sheep (Shropshire) showman and shepherd in Maryland 4-H from 1986-1991.
MARYLAND STATE
Washingtonian.com

We’re Pretty Sure All of These DC Conspiracy Theories Are True

The Bunny Man. The Goatman. The Beast of Barcroft. Washington’s best legends all have some arguable basis in reality. And while conspiracy theories that involve the DC area have gotten a lot less funny in recent years, a recent thread on the Washington, DC, Subreddit that asked for “weird/funny” local lore rekindled our desire to delight in outlandish stories about This Town. Below, a few that we believe—fine, that we’d like to believe—are more than 50 percent correct.
WASHINGTON, DC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
nomadlawyer.org

Washington DC: 15 Best Places To Visit in Washington DC

Washington, D.C. has been known for its high-profile politicians and marbled monuments. Outsiders often view Washington as inefficient and slow. US capital has transformed into a vibrant, more exciting East Coast destination. While the government remains the center of the city, it also hosts a number of renowned museums and...
WASHINGTON, DC
mocoshow.com

Former Maryland MVA Employee Sentenced to Federal Prison for Providing Fraudulent Driver’s Licenses to Applicants Who Paid a Fee

Per the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Maryland: U.S. District Judge Theodore D. Chuang sentenced Marion Rose Payne, age 55, of Harwood, Maryland, on August 15, 2022, to 15 months in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release, for conspiracy to produce and transfer identification documents without lawful authority, specifically, Maryland driver’s licenses. Judge Chuang also ordered Payne to forfeit $25,000, which constitutes the proceeds of Payne’s participation in the criminal conspiracy.
HARWOOD, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy