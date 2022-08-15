Read full article on original website
Missoula Service Station Closing After 57 Years
Where will elderly people, handicapped folks, or busy mothers with small children go to have a friendly attendant fill their gas tanks after this weekend?. That’s a difficult question, because Gary Little, owner of Gary’s Service Station (not Gary’s Conoco, he was careful to tell us) is closing the only full-service gas and service station in Missoula after this weekend.
Hilarious Video Shows Behind the Scenes at Montgomery Distillery
It is safe to say that there are just as many breweries in Montana as there are churches and casinos. Breweries have been popping up all over Montana in the past 20-30 years. Montana is definitely on the map for beer lovers. But, what about people who love booze? Montana's seemingly endless supply of fresh grains and other ingredients involved in distilling make the state a great place for booze. Distilling companies have also been popping up around the state. Maybe not as quickly as breweries, but the number seems to increase fairly steadily.
Get To The Last Big Brewfest In Missoula. Details Here
This is the BIG ONE, folks. The brewfest we used to look forward to every year. Well, like many event's due to Covid, The Montana Brewers Fall Rendezvous had to be shelved.. that is until now. This is one of my favorite events. Montana has so many great brewers and...
UM Makes Sure Campus Construction Won’t Affect Tailgating
As fall approaches and the University of Montana prepares for the new school year, Grizzly football fans are all wondering if there will be room for parking and tailgating at home football games. KGVO News spoke to Dave Kuntz, Director of Strategic Communications at UM who began the conversation by...
These Are the Top 10 High Schools in Montana for 2022
With the 2022-23 school year fast approaching, we're seeing students prepare all over our cities in Montana. The website Niche.com has been preparing for the year as well. They've analyzed all of our high school's average test scores and statistics such as diversity, teacher-to-student ratio, health and safety, and clubs and activities. From this data, they've compiled the top ten public high schools in Montana. Here's the info.
Montana Trucker Miraculously Survives Being Crushed by His Load
Just loading a normal haul of posts. As a career self-employed trucker, it's as routine as it gets. And then it's not. We received word from the community of Plains, Montana, about the life-changing ordeal that truck driver Steve Blanchard is currently facing. And as small-town communities do, the people of Plains are answering the bell with Steve in his fight to survive.
9 Professional Athletes and Coaches That Hang Out in Montana
Montana has become a place where people from across the world come to relax, sit back, and enjoy the scenery. Year-round, visitors from all over the world come to see our national parks, hike our mountains, fish our rivers, and ski our slopes. Montana has become a haven for families, young adults, and celebrities, and a place where they can get away from the big cities and enjoy nature's beauty.
Man Runs From Missoula Police, Gets Caught With Meth on Him
On August 16, 2022, a Missoula Police Department officer observed a vehicle traveling southbound near the Scott Street Bridge. The vehicle would slow randomly in the roadway despite there being no obstructions and then turn without using a signal. The vehicle eventually turned onto Bulwer Street, which is closed to traffic.
Woman Arrested After People Heard Gunshots on the Clark Fork River
On August 15, 2022, at around 8:52 pm, multiple people called 911 to report gunshots coming from the Clark Fork River near the Creekside Apartments on Broadway. The reports stated that a group consisting of four males and a female were floating the river on innertubes and a paddleboard. One...
Man Escapes Missoula Pre-release Center
On August 16, 2022, at around 9:32 am, the Missoula Pre-release Center announced that one of its residents had left the facility. Director of Treatment Tawna Larson provided the following statement. Missoula Pre-release Center resident Corwin Way walked away from Missoula Pre-Release Center. He was last seen at approximately 1500...
Kidnapping Suspect Returned From Costa Rica Appears in Missoula
36-year-old Jacob Strong appeared in Missoula Federal Court on Friday morning to face charges of unlawful flight to avoid prosecution after he and his mother, Candace Bright, were indicted on a warrant that was issued in September 2021 for kidnapping Strong’s four-year-old son from his custodial mother. We spoke...
Missoula Police Search for Missing Woman
On August 12, 2022, the Missoula Police Department sent out a Missing and Endangered Persons Advisory alert for Candice Ritzie. Candice is a 45-year-old black female. She is 6 foot, 200 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing shorts and a brown and white t-shirt. Candice also sometimes wears glasses.
Safe Kids Missoula Warns About Child Deaths in Hot Cars
After four children died in hot cars in just one week in three states and the District of Columbia, we reached out to Safe Kids Missoula and the Foundation for Community Health for advice on how to protect children in western Montana from a similar fate. Kevi Berger is the...
Missoula Crime Report: Kidnapping and Drugs Dominate This Week
The Missoula County Attorney’s Office charged 18 new criminal complaints this week, which is two more than last week and above the weekly average. According to County Attorney Kirsten Pabst, six of those cases were crimes against persons, and half of those involved interpersonal violence. “We charged the kidnapping...
New Ground Fire Retardant Helps Prevent Fires in Montana
With the Elmo Fire near Polson winding down, we were contacted by a company called Perimeter Global Fire Safety Solutions that not only provides the bright red fire retardant dropped from the air, but has also developed a new residential use fire retardant that can act as a tool for fire prevention.
FWP Bear Expert Says the ‘Hip Strip Bear’ is Back in Missoula
Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks bear expert Jamie Jonkel told us on Monday that he was not surprised that a large black bear was spotted on the University of Montana campus early in the morning; in fact, he even identified the bruin as ‘the Hip Strip Bear’. “It...
U of M Homecoming Parade is Back: What to Know
After what seems like a very long hiatus due to not only Covid, but construction of the Bear Tracks Bridge, the Montana Alumni Association is happy to announce the University of Montana Homecoming Parade and festivities will be back this year! The Parade will be on Saturday September 24th as the University of Montana Grizzlies take on the Portland State Vikings with kick off time scheduled for 2pm. The University of Montana Alumni Association is accepting parade entries right now.
Man Steals Motorized Shopping Cart, Caught Driving in Missoula Traffic
On August 13, 2022, at about 8:52 pm, a Missoula Police Department officer responded to a dispatch call regarding a moving violation near West Broadway and Orange Street for a motorized shopping cart driving the wrong way in traffic. The officer observed a male, later identified as 30-year-old Jackson Freund,...
Against Me! Singer Will Rock Missoula This September. Details Here
Laura Jane Grace of Against Me! will be performing live in Missoula. This is definitely a show you cannot miss. Laura is such an incredible singer and songwriter. You might also know that she is huge inspiration in the trans rock community. When it comes to punk, rock, and metal, all are welcome and accepted. We're family. Don't forget that.
Mayor John Engen ‘He Transitioned This Town Into a City’
Tributes to the late Missoula Mayor John Engen are coming from near and far, with kind words from former Montana Governor Steve Bullock and Montana Senator Jon Tester, however, the most poignant compliments came from close to home. Gwen Jones, President of the Missoula City Council and who for a...
