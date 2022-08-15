ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula, MT

96.3 The Blaze

Missoula Service Station Closing After 57 Years

Where will elderly people, handicapped folks, or busy mothers with small children go to have a friendly attendant fill their gas tanks after this weekend?. That’s a difficult question, because Gary Little, owner of Gary’s Service Station (not Gary’s Conoco, he was careful to tell us) is closing the only full-service gas and service station in Missoula after this weekend.
MISSOULA, MT
96.3 The Blaze

Hilarious Video Shows Behind the Scenes at Montgomery Distillery

It is safe to say that there are just as many breweries in Montana as there are churches and casinos. Breweries have been popping up all over Montana in the past 20-30 years. Montana is definitely on the map for beer lovers. But, what about people who love booze? Montana's seemingly endless supply of fresh grains and other ingredients involved in distilling make the state a great place for booze. Distilling companies have also been popping up around the state. Maybe not as quickly as breweries, but the number seems to increase fairly steadily.
MISSOULA, MT
96.3 The Blaze

These Are the Top 10 High Schools in Montana for 2022

With the 2022-23 school year fast approaching, we're seeing students prepare all over our cities in Montana. The website Niche.com has been preparing for the year as well. They've analyzed all of our high school's average test scores and statistics such as diversity, teacher-to-student ratio, health and safety, and clubs and activities. From this data, they've compiled the top ten public high schools in Montana. Here's the info.
MONTANA STATE
96.3 The Blaze

Montana Trucker Miraculously Survives Being Crushed by His Load

Just loading a normal haul of posts. As a career self-employed trucker, it's as routine as it gets. And then it's not. We received word from the community of Plains, Montana, about the life-changing ordeal that truck driver Steve Blanchard is currently facing. And as small-town communities do, the people of Plains are answering the bell with Steve in his fight to survive.
PLAINS, MT
96.3 The Blaze

9 Professional Athletes and Coaches That Hang Out in Montana

Montana has become a place where people from across the world come to relax, sit back, and enjoy the scenery. Year-round, visitors from all over the world come to see our national parks, hike our mountains, fish our rivers, and ski our slopes. Montana has become a haven for families, young adults, and celebrities, and a place where they can get away from the big cities and enjoy nature's beauty.
96.3 The Blaze

Man Runs From Missoula Police, Gets Caught With Meth on Him

On August 16, 2022, a Missoula Police Department officer observed a vehicle traveling southbound near the Scott Street Bridge. The vehicle would slow randomly in the roadway despite there being no obstructions and then turn without using a signal. The vehicle eventually turned onto Bulwer Street, which is closed to traffic.
MISSOULA, MT
96.3 The Blaze

Man Escapes Missoula Pre-release Center

On August 16, 2022, at around 9:32 am, the Missoula Pre-release Center announced that one of its residents had left the facility. Director of Treatment Tawna Larson provided the following statement. Missoula Pre-release Center resident Corwin Way walked away from Missoula Pre-Release Center. He was last seen at approximately 1500...
MISSOULA, MT
96.3 The Blaze

Missoula Police Search for Missing Woman

On August 12, 2022, the Missoula Police Department sent out a Missing and Endangered Persons Advisory alert for Candice Ritzie. Candice is a 45-year-old black female. She is 6 foot, 200 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing shorts and a brown and white t-shirt. Candice also sometimes wears glasses.
MISSOULA, MT
96.3 The Blaze

New Ground Fire Retardant Helps Prevent Fires in Montana

With the Elmo Fire near Polson winding down, we were contacted by a company called Perimeter Global Fire Safety Solutions that not only provides the bright red fire retardant dropped from the air, but has also developed a new residential use fire retardant that can act as a tool for fire prevention.
POLSON, MT
96.3 The Blaze

U of M Homecoming Parade is Back: What to Know

After what seems like a very long hiatus due to not only Covid, but construction of the Bear Tracks Bridge, the Montana Alumni Association is happy to announce the University of Montana Homecoming Parade and festivities will be back this year! The Parade will be on Saturday September 24th as the University of Montana Grizzlies take on the Portland State Vikings with kick off time scheduled for 2pm. The University of Montana Alumni Association is accepting parade entries right now.
MISSOULA, MT
96.3 The Blaze

Against Me! Singer Will Rock Missoula This September. Details Here

Laura Jane Grace of Against Me! will be performing live in Missoula. This is definitely a show you cannot miss. Laura is such an incredible singer and songwriter. You might also know that she is huge inspiration in the trans rock community. When it comes to punk, rock, and metal, all are welcome and accepted. We're family. Don't forget that.
MISSOULA, MT
