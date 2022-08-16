The Brownwood Education Foundation (BEF) actively works to support and invest in the lives of Brownwood ISD’s teachers and students. They awarded BISD teachers with grant funding at Convocation on Tuesday, August 9th. BEF’s grants for the 2022-23 school year were made possible through generous donations from the community, as well as ongoing fundraising efforts. “The Foundation has the ability to help make positive impacts in the lives of our students and teachers that are measurable and life-changing,” said Eric Evans, the Brownwood Education Foundation Board Vice President. “We make the most impact out of the funds received.” From alternative seating, new supplies, innovative learning kits, and STEM initiatives, Brownwood’s teachers can use the Education Foundation’s funding to create rigorous and superior learning environments.

BROWNWOOD, TX ・ 18 HOURS AGO