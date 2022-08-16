Read full article on original website
Triple homicide murder trial begins in Comanche County Aug. 22
According to the website of the Comanche Chief newspaper, Monday, August 22 will mark the first day of the Capital Murder trial of 22-year-old Brendan Jenkins who is accused of murdering three Comanche County residents in 2020. On July 25, 2020, the Comanche County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home...
Brown County Grand Jury Indictments for July
The July session of the Brown County Grand Jury returned 33 true bills against 29 persons. Jorge Mejia Barrientos: Possession of a controlled substance. Marcus Shawn Bradley: Assault family violence – enhanced. James Vantine: Deadly conduct. Christin Marie Simmons: Possession of a controlled substance – drug free zone.
Early police arrest two on multiple charges
The Early Police Department posted the following information on Facebook Tuesday morning:. On Monday, Aug. 15 at approximately 4:20 p.m., Early officers stopped a vehicle in the 300 block of Lucas for traffic violations. When the officer approached the car, he could smell a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. After questioning the driver, officers searched the vehicle and located over 4 ounces of marijuana, a felony amount in the State of Texas. Officers also located a 45-caliber handgun, reported stolen in Abilene along with drug paraphernalia and just under $3,000 cash. The driver, Richard Stanley of Early, was charged with Possession of Marijuana-Felony, Theft of a Firearm, Unlawful carrying of a weapon, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to maintain financial responsibility and failure to signal turn.
Court Records 8/19/22
The following cases were filed in the Brown County Clerk’s office from August 12 through August 18:. Salazar, Marcial Rivera, Driving While Intoxicated. Blackburn, Payden Blaine, Declaration of Nolle Prosequi. Landes, Ronnie Lynn, Appeal – City of Brownwood, 6 counts. The following marriage licenses were filed in the...
Registration for 2023 Brown County Youth Fair Queen open through September 11
Registration is open for the 2023 Miss Brown County Fair Association contest, and the 2023 Queen can earn up to $8500 in scholarships PLUS additional money from membership sales. This contest is open to 9th to 12th graders who are active in FFA, 4H, and FCCLA. Those wishing to participate...
Brown County Humane Society announces “Clear the Shelter” day on Aug. 27th
The Brown County Humane Society dba The Corrine T. Smith Animal Center is participating in the nationwide “Clear the Shelter” campaign on Saturday August 27, 2022 from 9am-4pm at the animal shelter located at 3016 Milam Dr. in Brownwood. All Pet adoptions & pet microchipping is FREE during...
Milburn named TxDOT Brown County Maintenance Section Supervisor
The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) on Wednesday announced Calvin Milburn has been named the Brown County Maintenance Section Supervisor. Milburn joined TxDOT in 2007 as a maintenance technician in the Comanche County Maintenance Section. In November 2019 he became the assistant supervisor of the section. He assisted in the Hurricane Harvey relief efforts on the Brownwood District hurricane response team in 2017 and was awarded TxDOT’s prestigious “Extra Mile Award” for his participation in a high-water rescue.
No seatbelt results in another Big Country fatality
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – For the second time in less than a week, a crash claimed the life of a Big Country driver not wearing a seatbelt. According to the crash report released by Texas DPS, Robin Detrick Morrison, 51 years old, was traveling northbound on U.S. Highway 283 when she crashed 11 miles north […]
119 positive COVID results reported in last week
In the last seven days, the Brownwood/Brown County Health Department received 119 positive COVID-19 test results. Of the 119 positives this week, 17 were PCR, and 102 were antigen. Of the total number of cases reported this week, 45 cases met the breakthrough definition. This includes asymptomatic, mild symptoms, and severe symptom breakthrough cases. There are 2 people currently hospitalized in Brown County for COVID-19.
Back to School safety tips for motorists and kids
With the pandemic still on everyone’s mind, school has started back up and most children are attending in-person classes. Extra care needs to be taken by motorists now sharing the roads with school buses, children walking or on bicycles, and even lots of new teen drivers taking their first car trip to school.
Water level update provided on Lake Brownwood
The following update on Lake Brownwood water conditions was proved Monday by Brown County Water Improvement District General Manager John Allen:. As of 9:30 am Monday August 15th, 2022 Lake Brownwood is at 6 feet and 3 tenths below spillway. We are still in Voluntary water restrictions, Stage 1 of...
Bob Burleson
Funeral services for Bob Burleson, age 68, of Brownwood, will be held at 1:00 PM, Saturday, August 27, 2022, in the Heartland Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in the Cleveland Cemetery in Coleman County. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday, August 26, 2022, from 6:00 until 8:00 PM.
Barbara Worley
Barbara Worley passed peacefully on August 15, 2022, at the age of 85, in Brownwood, Texas, her home for more than 40 years. She was the most gracious mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. Barbara was the second oldest of five, born in Lebanon, Missouri on July 4th, 1937, and lovingly...
Area Superintendents Address Chamber Luncheon
Two local superintendents addressed a joint luncheon of the Brownwood Area and Early Chambers of Commerce today. First to speak was Early ISD Superintendent Dr. Dewayne Wilkins. Wilkins spoke of the recent “A” rating from the Texas Education Agency that was received by the Early ISD. He said that was...
KBB announces emergency fundraiser to relocate beehive near labyrinth
There will be quite a buzz on August 27th weekend with a bee relocation project early that Saturday morning. Keep Brownwood Beautiful (KBB) is partnering with Neal Nielson with JN Honey to relocate a large hive of bees currently located near the soon-to-be installed contemplation labyrinth adjacent to the Austin Avenue overpass.
Dolores June Phillips
Dolores June Phillips, 76, of Brownwood, Texas passed away Aug 10, 2022. She was born to Billie June Moore in Brownwood, Texas. Mother Billie June Moore and Bill Buzbee raised Dolores, along with Grandparents Tom and Clare Mae Moore. She Graduated from Ballinger High School before enrolling at Lamar University in Orange, Texas.
Brownwood ISD teachers awarded grants from Education Foundation
The Brownwood Education Foundation (BEF) actively works to support and invest in the lives of Brownwood ISD’s teachers and students. They awarded BISD teachers with grant funding at Convocation on Tuesday, August 9th. BEF’s grants for the 2022-23 school year were made possible through generous donations from the community, as well as ongoing fundraising efforts. “The Foundation has the ability to help make positive impacts in the lives of our students and teachers that are measurable and life-changing,” said Eric Evans, the Brownwood Education Foundation Board Vice President. “We make the most impact out of the funds received.” From alternative seating, new supplies, innovative learning kits, and STEM initiatives, Brownwood’s teachers can use the Education Foundation’s funding to create rigorous and superior learning environments.
Early City Council passes 2022-23 fiscal year budget
EARLY – The Early City Council on Friday approved the 2022-23 fiscal year budget, which will go into effect Oct. 1. Early City Administrator Tony Aaron provided the following synopsis of the budget as part of a 117-page file posted on the City of Early website, which be found at this link: EARLY-2022-23-BUDGET.
Chamber holds ribbon cutting for The Good Booth
The Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting for The Good Booth on August 11, 2022. The Good Booth provides open air photo booth rentals for Central Texas. Their photo booth takes photos, gifs, videos, and boomerangs. The digital media is sent directly to your phone via text, email, or airdrop for immediate sharing. The Good Booth is perfect for weddings, bridal showers, baby showers, and birthdays! You can customize your experience with a backdrop, lighting, and props.
GRIDIRON GLANCE ’22: Bangs Dragons
BANGS – Following a one-victory campaign in 2021, the Bangs Dragons are hoping a fresh start in Class 2A Division I translates to greater success and a return to the postseason. Head coach Kyle Maxfield is entering his fifth year at Bangs, and he has added new offensive and...
