Veal leads Newnan to a region win
Lady Cougar Maddie Veal dominated all facets of Newnan’s 2-1 win over the East Paulding Lady Raiders. Last year, the Lady Raiders went 13-1 in region play to clinch the title. Against Newnan, they lost their 2022 opener and equaled their 2021 region loss total. After the Georgia High...
Inge Had His Day in the Sun ... Against Huskies
The defensive coordinator shared in a postseason beatdown of the UW.
