Newnan Times-Herald

Veal leads Newnan to a region win

Lady Cougar Maddie Veal dominated all facets of Newnan’s 2-1 win over the East Paulding Lady Raiders. Last year, the Lady Raiders went 13-1 in region play to clinch the title. Against Newnan, they lost their 2022 opener and equaled their 2021 region loss total. After the Georgia High...
NEWNAN, GA

