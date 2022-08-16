ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ithaca, NY

The Ithaca Voice

One person rescued from gorge early Friday morning

ITHACA, N.Y.—Ithaca police have announced that one person was rescued around 1:45 a.m. Friday morning from a gorge in Ithaca. The person is expected to survive. Police Sgt. Jacob Allard said they responded to reports of a “college aged person” who had fallen into the gorge near the 100 block of Highland Place.
The Ithaca Voice

Aldi soon to open second location in Ithaca

ITHACA, N.Y.—Aldi, the German discount supermarket chain, is close to opening another location in the Ithaca area. In addition to its location on 3rd Street in the City of Ithaca, near the Ithaca Farmer’s Market, Aldi will be opening a new location at 2309 North Triphammer Rd. in the Village of Lansing’s Cayuga Shopping Center.
The Ithaca Voice

Porchfest 2022 scheduled for September 25, sign-ups available now

This is a Community Announcement regarding Porchfest. It was not written by The Ithaca Voice. To submit community announcements for publication consideration, please send them to Matt Butler at mbutler@ithacavoice.com. Porchfest 2022 will happen on Sunday, September 25, in Ithaca’s Fall Creek and Northside neighborhoods!. It’s an incredible relief...
The Ithaca Voice

Early morning shooting sends one to the hospital, investigation begins

ITHACA, N.Y.—The Ithaca Police Department is investigating a shooting that was reported early Wednesday morning. Police stated in a press release that around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, officers responded to a gunshot victim who was inside of the Chuck’s Gas Station on West State Street, though the shooting occurred about a half-mile away from the gas station.
The Ithaca Voice

One arrested in stabbing of delivery driver

ITHACA, N.Y.—Ithaca police have announced the arrest of one suspect in the alleged stabbing of a delivery driver on Saturday evening. Police said they were called to the 100 block of West Green Street around 8:43 p.m. on August 13 after a victim described sustaining a stab wound to the arm. The victim said that he was sitting in his car waiting for a food order when he was “approached by the suspect who first punched the victim in the face through the open driver’s window of the victim’s vehicle.” The victim then tried to confront the suspect but was stabbed once in the arm as he left his car, police said.
The Ithaca Voice

Weather: More seasonable, but heat and humidity return this weekend

ITHACA, N.Y. — After the latest heat wave, many folks are looking for a reprieve. Well, your prayers have been answered, comparatively. High pressure to the north and a slow-moving upper-level low to the south and east will provide for seasonably warm and comfortable conditions, though it will be unsettled. As the low moves away next weekend, however, heat and humidity will return.
The Ithaca Voice

Ithaca is Books Festival coming to Dewitt Park Saturday

This is a Community Announcement. It was not written by The Ithaca Voice. To submit community announcements for publication consideration, send them to Matt Butler at mbutler@ithacavoice.com. Buffalo Street Books, Children’s Reading Connection, and community partners, Alphabet Soup and the Tompkins County Public Library are teaming up to bring arts,...
The Ithaca Voice

Pizza Aroma announces temporary close as move approaches

ITHACA, N.Y.—An update was posted to Instagram regardin Pizza Aroma’s relocation, which was initially announced in March. The relocation was due to issues with the building that weren’t properly taken care of or clearly communicated by the building owner. (More on that can be read here.) The...
The Ithaca Voice

Gallery: 2022 Women Swimmin' for Hospicare

ITHACA, N.Y.—Women Swimmin’ returned for its annual event in which hundreds of women jump into Cayuga Lake to swim the 1.2 miles from Bolton Point to the Ithaca Yacht Club. Crowds gathered on the shore to send them off and welcome them back to land, and volunteers on...
