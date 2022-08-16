Read full article on original website
Mitchell Street reopened after repaving closing for repaving project
ITHACA, N.Y.—The 300 block of Mitchell Street will be closed for milling, paving and manhole repairs beginning Monday, July 18. The 300 block of Mitchell Street as well as intersections at Ithaca Road and Delaware Avenue will be closed, and a detour will be posted rerouting 366 to Pine Tree Road to 79 East.
Tenants union stages blockade over Ithaca house sold to Habitat for Humanity
ITHACA, N.Y.—Representatives from the Ithaca Tenants Union (ITU), along with Tompkins County Legislator Veronica Pillar, City of Ithaca Alderpersons Jorge DeFendini and Ducson Nguyen, and Katie Sims, mayoral candidate for Ithaca, and others, rallied against an impending eviction of Kathy Majors, a Laotian immigrant, and her family from their South Hill home of 38 years.
One person rescued from gorge early Friday morning
ITHACA, N.Y.—Ithaca police have announced that one person was rescued around 1:45 a.m. Friday morning from a gorge in Ithaca. The person is expected to survive. Police Sgt. Jacob Allard said they responded to reports of a “college aged person” who had fallen into the gorge near the 100 block of Highland Place.
Facing driver shortage, TCAT poised for big service cuts
ITHACA, N.Y.—TCAT held a hearing over zoom to discuss a slate of proposed major reductions for their Fall bus service on Monday, but the event did not go as expected for the transportation service’s management or Board of Directors. Instead of sharing thoughts about the specific route reductions...
Aldi soon to open second location in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y.—Aldi, the German discount supermarket chain, is close to opening another location in the Ithaca area. In addition to its location on 3rd Street in the City of Ithaca, near the Ithaca Farmer’s Market, Aldi will be opening a new location at 2309 North Triphammer Rd. in the Village of Lansing’s Cayuga Shopping Center.
Porchfest 2022 scheduled for September 25, sign-ups available now
This is a Community Announcement regarding Porchfest. It was not written by The Ithaca Voice. To submit community announcements for publication consideration, please send them to Matt Butler at mbutler@ithacavoice.com. Porchfest 2022 will happen on Sunday, September 25, in Ithaca’s Fall Creek and Northside neighborhoods!. It’s an incredible relief...
Hupstate Circus Festival coming to Ithaca for Labor Day Weekend
This is a Community Announcement from the Downtown Ithaca Alliance. It was not written by The Ithaca Voice. To submit Community Announcements, please send them to Matt Butler at mbutler@ithacavoice.com. This Labor Day weekend treat your family and friends to the second annual Hupstate Circus Festival in Ithaca, NY. This...
Arrests made for attempted robbery and assault on Elmira Road, Taughannock Blvd
ITHACA, N.Y.—At approximately 7:15 p.m. on Aug. 19, Ithaca Police Department officers responded to Dankie’s Glass Shop on Elmira Road for a report of shots fired. On the scene, officers interviewed victims and witnesses and found that two black males had attempted to rob the store, where they were met with resistance from the owner.
Elmira man charged with homicide, reckless driving following March crash
TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y.—District Attorney Matthew Van Houten announced Aug. 18, 2022, that 32-year-old Jonathan A. Roberts of Elmira has been charged with a four-count indictment following the early morning crash in Newfield that killed 49-year-old Leon Arguello on March 19. Van Houten presented the case to the Tompkins County...
Early morning shooting sends one to the hospital, investigation begins
ITHACA, N.Y.—The Ithaca Police Department is investigating a shooting that was reported early Wednesday morning. Police stated in a press release that around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, officers responded to a gunshot victim who was inside of the Chuck’s Gas Station on West State Street, though the shooting occurred about a half-mile away from the gas station.
Op-Ed: Tompkins County Democratic Committee members support Lea Webb for State Senate
This is an op-ed written by members of the Tompkins County Democratic Committee. It was not written by The Ithaca Voice. to submit op-eds, send them to Matt Butler at mbutler@ithacavoice.com. As members of the Tompkins County Democratic Committee we ask you to join us in voting for Lea Webb—...
One arrested in stabbing of delivery driver
ITHACA, N.Y.—Ithaca police have announced the arrest of one suspect in the alleged stabbing of a delivery driver on Saturday evening. Police said they were called to the 100 block of West Green Street around 8:43 p.m. on August 13 after a victim described sustaining a stab wound to the arm. The victim said that he was sitting in his car waiting for a food order when he was “approached by the suspect who first punched the victim in the face through the open driver’s window of the victim’s vehicle.” The victim then tried to confront the suspect but was stabbed once in the arm as he left his car, police said.
Weather: More seasonable, but heat and humidity return this weekend
ITHACA, N.Y. — After the latest heat wave, many folks are looking for a reprieve. Well, your prayers have been answered, comparatively. High pressure to the north and a slow-moving upper-level low to the south and east will provide for seasonably warm and comfortable conditions, though it will be unsettled. As the low moves away next weekend, however, heat and humidity will return.
Ithaca is Books Festival coming to Dewitt Park Saturday
This is a Community Announcement. It was not written by The Ithaca Voice. To submit community announcements for publication consideration, send them to Matt Butler at mbutler@ithacavoice.com. Buffalo Street Books, Children’s Reading Connection, and community partners, Alphabet Soup and the Tompkins County Public Library are teaming up to bring arts,...
Night work planned next week for water service on East Green Street
ITHACA, N.Y.—Night work is scheduled to take place from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. from Monday, Aug. 8, to Wednesday, Aug. 10 on the 100 block of East Green Street. The work will reduce the street to one lane that will be shifted as work to install new water service progresses.
Harmful algal blooms found in Cayuga Lake, health department cautions residents
TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y.—The Tompkins County Health Department (TCHD) is warning of suspicious cyanobacteria blooms, or harmful algal blooms (HABs), that have been reported in Cayuga Lake. Local officials and trained volunteers monitor more than 60% of the Cayuga Lake shoreline within Tompkins County for HABs on a weekly basis...
Ithaca Farmers Market adds new midweek pickups, discounts for low-income shoppers
ITHACA, N.Y.—After adding an online shopping platform for Saturday market pickup options in the height of COVID, the Ithaca Farmers Market has received Ithaca Urban Renewal Agency (IURA) Grant Funds and partnered with Groundswell’s Press Bay Alley cooler, where shoppers can pick up online orders mid-week at the convenient downtown location.
Pizza Aroma announces temporary close as move approaches
ITHACA, N.Y.—An update was posted to Instagram regardin Pizza Aroma’s relocation, which was initially announced in March. The relocation was due to issues with the building that weren’t properly taken care of or clearly communicated by the building owner. (More on that can be read here.) The...
Rheonix opens new Ithaca facility, offers low-cost COVID-19 testing
ITHACA, N.Y.—Ithaca-based Rheonix is expanding its services and local footprint, with a new facility here and a new push of its COVID-19 PCR testing, which it was one of the first companies to offer locally in spring 2020. Since the early stages of the pandemic, the company has been...
Gallery: 2022 Women Swimmin’ for Hospicare
ITHACA, N.Y.—Women Swimmin’ returned for its annual event in which hundreds of women jump into Cayuga Lake to swim the 1.2 miles from Bolton Point to the Ithaca Yacht Club. Crowds gathered on the shore to send them off and welcome them back to land, and volunteers on...
