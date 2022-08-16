ITHACA, N.Y.—Ithaca police have announced the arrest of one suspect in the alleged stabbing of a delivery driver on Saturday evening. Police said they were called to the 100 block of West Green Street around 8:43 p.m. on August 13 after a victim described sustaining a stab wound to the arm. The victim said that he was sitting in his car waiting for a food order when he was “approached by the suspect who first punched the victim in the face through the open driver’s window of the victim’s vehicle.” The victim then tried to confront the suspect but was stabbed once in the arm as he left his car, police said.

ITHACA, NY ・ 5 DAYS AGO